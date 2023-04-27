Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Free Day at Milwaukee Art Museum, Ice Storm Drone Racing

MILWAUKEE — SO MANY EVENTS! There is a TON going on this weekend including free events, and even some events that help the environment. Looking for a free shirt? Head to the Brewers game. Super into art? Head to free day at the Milwaukee Art Museum!
No matter what your interests are, you are bound to find something you'd enjoy around Milwaukee this weekend. Check out our full list of events.
FRIDAY
Free Day Milwaukee Art Museum
- 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr.
- 4/28-4/30
- Pettit National Ice Center
- Festival ends on May 4th
- Multiple movies and locations
- 7:10
- 1 Brewers Way,
- Milwaukee, WI 53214
SATURDAY
- 6:10 p.m.
- Brewers Long-sleeve Hooded Shirt
- First 30,000 ticketed fans that enter the gates
- This is a two-day, indoor event showcasing local and regional artists.
- 4/29-30, 2023
- 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
- Mitchell Park Domes
- Benefit the Women’s Resource Center in Racine and Women & Children’s Horizons in Kenosha
- 4/49-4/30
- 9:00AM-2:00PM
- Reservations required
- Apple Holler
- 5006 South Sylvania Ave
- Sturtevant, WI 53177
Milwaukee Fringe Festival: Fundraiser
- 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.
- Performances by past Fringe artists
- The Sugar Maple
- 441 E Lincoln Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53207
- Experience some of West Allis Downtown's most historic buildings
- Downtown West Allis
Wheelchair Pickleball Clinic & Tournament
- Cheer on and support the teams
- April 29, 2023: 9:00am – 3:30pm (Clinic 9:00am-12:00pm)(Placement Tournament 12:30-2:30PM)
- April 30, 2023: 9:00am – 3:30pm (Full day of tournament)
- University of Wisconsin – Waukesha Field House (1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha, WI)
Mitchell Park Cleanup
- 10:00 a.m.
- 524 S. Layton Blvd.
We Black We Golf (WBWG)
- 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 P.M
- 2nd annual Opening Day event
- Lincoln Park Golf Course-
- 1000 W Hampton Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53209
SUNDAY
- South Shore Beach Clean Up
- 10:00 a.m.
- South Shore Beach
- 2900 S Shore Drive
- Milwaukee, WI
