Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Free Day at Milwaukee Art Museum, Ice Storm Drone Racing

Posted at 5:40 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 07:50:29-04

MILWAUKEE — SO MANY EVENTS! There is a TON going on this weekend including free events, and even some events that help the environment. Looking for a free shirt? Head to the Brewers game. Super into art? Head to free day at the Milwaukee Art Museum!

No matter what your interests are, you are bound to find something you'd enjoy around Milwaukee this weekend. Check out our full list of events.

FRIDAY
Free Day Milwaukee Art Museum

  • 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr.

Ice Storm Drone Racing

  • 4/28-4/30
  • Pettit National Ice Center

Milwaukee Film Festival

  • Festival ends on May 4th
  • Multiple movies and locations

Brewers Vs. Los Angeles

  • 7:10
  • 1 Brewers Way,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53214

SATURDAY

Brewers Promotion Night

  • 6:10 p.m.
  • Brewers Long-sleeve Hooded Shirt
  • First 30,000 ticketed fans that enter the gates

Art In the Green

  • This is a two-day, indoor event showcasing local and regional artists.
  • 4/29-30, 2023
  • 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
  • Mitchell Park Domes

Apple Blossom Experience

Milwaukee Fringe Festival: Fundraiser

  • 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.
  • Performances by past Fringe artists
  • The Sugar Maple
  • 441 E Lincoln Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53207

Old Fashioned Walking Tours

  • Experience some of West Allis Downtown's most historic buildings
  • Downtown West Allis

Wheelchair Pickleball Clinic & Tournament

  • Cheer on and support the teams
  • April 29, 2023: 9:00am – 3:30pm (Clinic 9:00am-12:00pm)(Placement Tournament 12:30-2:30PM)
  • April 30, 2023: 9:00am – 3:30pm (Full day of tournament)
  • University of Wisconsin – Waukesha Field House (1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha, WI)

Mitchell Park Cleanup

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • 524 S. Layton Blvd.

We Black We Golf (WBWG)

  • 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 P.M
  • 2nd annual Opening Day event
  • Lincoln Park Golf Course-
  • 1000 W Hampton Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53209

SUNDAY

