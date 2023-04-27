Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Free Day at Milwaukee Art Museum, Ice Storm Drone Racing

MILWAUKEE — SO MANY EVENTS! There is a TON going on this weekend including free events, and even some events that help the environment. Looking for a free shirt? Head to the Brewers game. Super into art? Head to free day at the Milwaukee Art Museum!

No matter what your interests are, you are bound to find something you'd enjoy around Milwaukee this weekend. Check out our full list of events.

FRIDAY

Free Day Milwaukee Art Museum



10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr.

Ice Storm Drone Racing



4/28-4/30

Pettit National Ice Center

Milwaukee Film Festival



Festival ends on May 4th

Multiple movies and locations

Brewers Vs. Los Angeles



7:10

1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

SATURDAY

Brewers Promotion Night



6:10 p.m.

Brewers Long-sleeve Hooded Shirt

First 30,000 ticketed fans that enter the gates

Art In the Green



This is a two-day, indoor event showcasing local and regional artists.

4/29-30, 2023

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Mitchell Park Domes

Apple Blossom Experience



Benefit the Women’s Resource Center in Racine and Women & Children’s Horizons in Kenosha

4/49-4/30

9:00AM-2:00PM

Reservations required

Apple Holler

5006 South Sylvania Ave

Sturtevant, WI 53177

Milwaukee Fringe Festival: Fundraiser

1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Performances by past Fringe artists

The Sugar Maple

441 E Lincoln Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Old Fashioned Walking Tours



Experience some of West Allis Downtown's most historic buildings

Downtown West Allis

Wheelchair Pickleball Clinic & Tournament

Cheer on and support the teams

April 29, 2023: 9:00am – 3:30pm (Clinic 9:00am-12:00pm)(Placement Tournament 12:30-2:30PM)

April 30, 2023: 9:00am – 3:30pm (Full day of tournament)

University of Wisconsin – Waukesha Field House (1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha, WI)

Mitchell Park Cleanup

10:00 a.m.

524 S. Layton Blvd.

We Black We Golf (WBWG)

9:00 a.m.- 3:00 P.M

2nd annual Opening Day event

Lincoln Park Golf Course-

1000 W Hampton Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53209

SUNDAY



South Shore Beach Clean Up

10:00 a.m.

South Shore Beach

2900 S Shore Drive

Milwaukee, WI

