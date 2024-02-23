Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Fred Usinger Day, World Of Wheels, Milwaukee Auto Show, Bacon Fest and more

MILWAUKEE — Don't let this weekend's wintry weather stop you from enjoying yourself! There are plenty of fun things to do in southeast Wisconsin. Check out Adriana's list below.
FRIDAY
Fred Usinger Day 2024!
Old German Beer Hall
1009 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
World Of Wheels
Fri, Feb 23 – Sun, Feb 25
8200 W Greenfield Ave,
West Allis, WI 53214
Flat Out Friday
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Steven Curtis Chapman
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
SATURDAY
Blake Shelton: Back To the Honky Tonk Tour
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Auto Show
Feb 24 - March 3, 2024
Wisconsin Center District
400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1000-Piece Puzzle Tournament
Pomona Cider Co.
2163 N. Farwell Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Chicago Wolves
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Broadway Skates: Shrek The Musical at Red Arrow Park Milwaukee
Red Arrow Park
920 N Water Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
MYSO & Make-a-Wish WI present:
Senior Symphony's Founders Concert- Lulu's Wish
Bradley Symphony Center
212 W Wisconsin Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Urban Candlelight Hike
598 S 33rd Ct, Milwuakee, WI 53215
SUNDAY
MUBB vs Xavier
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Bacon Fest
Potawatomi Casino | Hotel
1721 W. Canal Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Engine House 19 Chili Cook Off
Lakefront Brewery, Inc.
1872 N. Commerce Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Milwaukee's Best Bloody
631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Black-Owned Winter Marketplace
Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum
2620 W. Center Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53206
414Flea @ The Ivy House
The Ivy House
906 S Barclay St,
Milwaukee, WI
