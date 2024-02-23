Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Fred Usinger Day, World Of Wheels, Milwaukee Auto Show, Bacon Fest and more

There's plenty of fun to be had in southeast Wisconsin this weekend! Check out Adriana's full list of exciting activities.
Posted at 7:02 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 09:02:23-05

MILWAUKEE — Don't let this weekend's wintry weather stop you from enjoying yourself! There are plenty of fun things to do in southeast Wisconsin. Check out Adriana's list below.

FRIDAY
Fred Usinger Day 2024!
Old German Beer Hall
1009 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

World Of Wheels
Fri, Feb 23 – Sun, Feb 25
8200 W Greenfield Ave,
West Allis, WI 53214

Flat Out Friday
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Steven Curtis Chapman
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

SATURDAY
Blake Shelton: Back To the Honky Tonk Tour
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Auto Show
Feb 24 - March 3, 2024
Wisconsin Center District
400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

1000-Piece Puzzle Tournament
Pomona Cider Co.
2163 N. Farwell Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Chicago Wolves
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Broadway Skates: Shrek The Musical at Red Arrow Park Milwaukee
Red Arrow Park
920 N Water Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202

MYSO & Make-a-Wish WI present:
Senior Symphony's Founders Concert- Lulu's Wish
Bradley Symphony Center
212 W Wisconsin Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Urban Candlelight Hike
598 S 33rd Ct, Milwuakee, WI 53215

SUNDAY
MUBB vs Xavier
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Bacon Fest
Potawatomi Casino | Hotel
1721 W. Canal Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Engine House 19 Chili Cook Off
Lakefront Brewery, Inc.
1872 N. Commerce Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53212

Milwaukee's Best Bloody
631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Black-Owned Winter Marketplace
Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum
2620 W. Center Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53206

414Flea @ The Ivy House
The Ivy House
906 S Barclay St,
Milwaukee, WI

