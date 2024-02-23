Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Fred Usinger Day, World Of Wheels, Milwaukee Auto Show, Bacon Fest and more

MILWAUKEE — Don't let this weekend's wintry weather stop you from enjoying yourself! There are plenty of fun things to do in southeast Wisconsin. Check out Adriana's list below.

FRIDAY

Fred Usinger Day 2024!

Old German Beer Hall

1009 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

World Of Wheels

Fri, Feb 23 – Sun, Feb 25

8200 W Greenfield Ave,

West Allis, WI 53214

Flat Out Friday

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Steven Curtis Chapman

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

SATURDAY

Blake Shelton: Back To the Honky Tonk Tour

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Auto Show

Feb 24 - March 3, 2024

Wisconsin Center District

400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

1000-Piece Puzzle Tournament

Pomona Cider Co.

2163 N. Farwell Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Chicago Wolves

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Broadway Skates: Shrek The Musical at Red Arrow Park Milwaukee

Red Arrow Park

920 N Water Street

Milwaukee, WI 53202

MYSO & Make-a-Wish WI present:

Senior Symphony's Founders Concert- Lulu's Wish

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Urban Candlelight Hike

598 S 33rd Ct, Milwuakee, WI 53215

SUNDAY

MUBB vs Xavier

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Bacon Fest

Potawatomi Casino | Hotel

1721 W. Canal Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Engine House 19 Chili Cook Off

Lakefront Brewery, Inc.

1872 N. Commerce Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Milwaukee's Best Bloody

631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Black-Owned Winter Marketplace

Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum

2620 W. Center Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53206

414Flea @ The Ivy House

The Ivy House

906 S Barclay St,

Milwaukee, WI

