Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Fragrant fun, the state's oldest fair, high-flying thrills and more!

Here's a look at weekend events for July 19 and July 20:

Waukesha County Fair: A Wisconsin Tradition

Head to Waukesha County for a taste of the oldest state fair in Wisconsin, hosted at the charming Waukesha County Expo Grounds. Running through Sunday, fairgoers will be treated to an entertaining mix of education and excitement. Experience the joy of interacting with barnyard animals, browse crafts from local artisans, indulge in delicious fair food, and immerse yourself in farm displays. And of course, no fair experience is complete without a variety of games and amusement rides! Click here for ticket info.

Falls Lavender Fest: A Fragrant Delight

On Saturday, the Village Park in Menomonee Falls transforms into a fragrant paradise for the 5th Annual Falls Lavender Fest. This free event invites attendees to enjoy lavender-inspired treats, handmade crafts, and engaging activities that celebrate this aromatic herb. Whether you're a lavender fanatic or just curious, this festival offers a serene escape filled with delightful scents and unique experiences. Click here for all the details.

Bastille Days: A Taste of France in Milwaukee

Celebrate Milwaukee's French heritage at Bastille Days, one of the largest French-themed festivals in the country. Taking place in Cathedral Square Park, this festival promises to captivate visitors with a rich cultural experience. Enjoy mouthwatering beignets, live music that will get your toes tapping, a vibrant marketplace, and even a replica of the Eiffel Tower. It's a perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in French culture without leaving Wisconsin! Check out the schedule of events.

Waterstone Bank Air and Water Show: A Thrilling Spectacle

For those who prefer to look up, Milwaukee’s Lakefront hosts the Waterstone Bank Air and Water Show this Saturday and Sunday. Arrive early to secure the best viewing spot for heart-pounding aerial stunts and lakeside excitement. The show runs from 10 AM to 4 PM each day, but be sure to check for any weather-related changes to the schedule. This high-flying event promises an exhilarating experience for all ages. Follow the link for all the info!

Armenian Fest: Celebrate Heritage

Close out your weekend with a celebration of Armenian culture at the Armenian Fest on Sunday at Saint John the Baptist Armenian Church. From 11 AM to 5 PM, enjoy an array of traditional Armenian food, captivating music, and engaging cultural activities. Admission is free, making it an accessible way to experience and appreciate the rich heritage of the Armenian community. Click here for details on the festival.

