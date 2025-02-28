Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Flannel Fest, Bock Fest, a polar plunge and more!

Pull out your best flannel and head to Port Washington! On Saturday afternoon, it's the Flannel Fest Beer and Trivia Walk. There are 17 stops and along the way you'll find food samples, lumberjack games, raffles and more! You can register at Inventors' Brewpub on the marina.

Watch: Andrea Albers has your roundup of this weekend's events:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute for Feb 28-March 2

If a flannel is just too toasty — then the Polar Plunge is for you! The Milwaukee area Polar Plunge for Special Olympicsis typically held at Bradford Beach, but the organization says due to recent cold snaps affecting Lake Michigan, it's being moved to Muskego park in Muskego to make sure everyone has a safe and fun experience. Plunger check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. and the big splash is at noon!

Head to West Bend on Saturday for Bock Fest to celebrate the end of winter and the kickoff to spring. The highlight of Bock Fest is the bock beer! And you can get your beer, poked. What does that mean? A piping hot fire poker gets dunked in your mug and it creates a delicious caramelized froth. If you're not a beer drinker there will be food, live music, and games to enjoy. Designated drivers get non-alcoholic drinks for free!

The Fight For Air Climb is also happening on Saturday at 411 East Wisconsin Center!

