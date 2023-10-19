Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Flannel Fest, Admirals Home Opener, Disney's Aladdin, Frank Caliendo

MILWAUKEE — Halloween is almost upon us! Here are some spooky (and not so spooky) ways to get out and celebrate the fall season, Oct. 20-22, 2023.

Ongoing October Events:

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience

Boo at the Zoo - Milwaukee

The Hollows at Phantom Lake YMCA

Hill Has Eyes - Haunt

Jack-O'-Lantern Nights at Racine Zoo

Dream, Quickie! Dream!

Elegant Farmer Autumn Harvest Festival

Hill Has Eyes - Not So Scary Halloween Party - Presented by Educators Credit Union

The Hollows at Phantom Lake YMCA

FRIDAY

Disney's Aladdin

October 17 - October 22

Uihlein Hall – MPAC

929 N Water St

Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States

Harry Potter Film Festival

Friday Oct 20, 2023 Thursday Nov 2, 2023

Rivoli Theatre

W62N567 Washington Avenue

Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012

Fall Gallery Night MKE

Friday, Oct. 20 – 5 to 9pm |

Saturday, Oct. 21 – 10am to 4pm

*Hours vary by location

Beetlejuice & Evil Dead Rise

Milky Way Drive-In Movies

The Milky Way Drive-In

7035 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

SATURDAY

Milwaukee Admirals Home Opener VS Texas

6:00 pm

400 W Kilbourn Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Downer Avenue's Haunted Halloween

12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Downer Avenue B.I.D

N. Downer Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211

Totally Rad Vintage Fest

10am – 5pm

Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center

8200 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI

Flannel Fest 2023

Noon- Midgnight

The Cooperage

822 S Water St.

Milwaukee, WI

The Milky Way Drive-In Movies:

Monsters University & Scream VI & Candyman

The Milky Way Drive-In

7035 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

Old Fashioned Fest

5-9 P.M.

Tripoli Shrine Center

3000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53208

Sweets & Wine

2A Wine Merchants

577 E Erie St,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Spooktacular

2519 Northwestern Ave.,

Racine, WI 53404

Frank Caliendo

6:30 P.M.

Milwaukee Improv

20110 Lower Union Street

Brookfield, WI

Festival Weekend

Apple Barn Orchard & Winery

W6384 Sugar Creek Rd

Elkhorn, WI

Fall Festival

9:00.- 4:00 P.M.

Drexel Town Square

361 W Town Square Way

Oak Creek, WI

BIG GIGANTIC

9:00 P.M.

The Rave / Eagles Club

2401 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Downtown Racine’s 5th annual Candy Crawl and Halloween Scavenger Hunt.

12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Downtown Racine Corporation office

(425 Main St.)

SUNDAY

Species Spectacular

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

1111 E. Brown Deer Road,

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Andy Grammer

The Pabst Theater

144 E Wells St,

Milwaukee, WI

Milky Way Drive-In Movies:

Hotel Transylvania & A Quiet Place Part 2

The Milky Way Drive-In

7035 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

Pumpkin Fest

10:00am to 5:30pm

Basse's Taste of Country

3190 County Line Q

Colgate, WI 53017

