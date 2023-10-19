Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Flannel Fest, Admirals Home Opener, Disney's Aladdin, Frank Caliendo

MILWAUKEE — Halloween is almost upon us! Here are some spooky (and not so spooky) ways to get out and celebrate the fall season, Oct. 20-22, 2023.
Ongoing October Events:
Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience
Boo at the Zoo - Milwaukee
The Hollows at Phantom Lake YMCA
Hill Has Eyes - Haunt
Jack-O'-Lantern Nights at Racine Zoo
Dream, Quickie! Dream!
Elegant Farmer Autumn Harvest Festival
Hill Has Eyes - Not So Scary Halloween Party - Presented by Educators Credit Union
FRIDAY
Disney's Aladdin
October 17 - October 22
Uihlein Hall – MPAC
929 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States
Harry Potter Film Festival
Friday Oct 20, 2023 Thursday Nov 2, 2023
Rivoli Theatre
W62N567 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
Fall Gallery Night MKE
Friday, Oct. 20 – 5 to 9pm |
Saturday, Oct. 21 – 10am to 4pm
*Hours vary by location
Beetlejuice & Evil Dead Rise
Milky Way Drive-In Movies
The Milky Way Drive-In
7035 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132
SATURDAY
Milwaukee Admirals Home Opener VS Texas
6:00 pm
400 W Kilbourn Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Downer Avenue's Haunted Halloween
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Downer Avenue B.I.D
N. Downer Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Totally Rad Vintage Fest
10am – 5pm
Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center
8200 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI
Flannel Fest 2023
Noon- Midgnight
The Cooperage
822 S Water St.
Milwaukee, WI
Old Fashioned Fest
5-9 P.M.
Tripoli Shrine Center
3000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53208
Sweets & Wine
2A Wine Merchants
577 E Erie St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Spooktacular
2519 Northwestern Ave.,
Racine, WI 53404
Frank Caliendo
6:30 P.M.
Milwaukee Improv
20110 Lower Union Street
Brookfield, WI
Festival Weekend
Apple Barn Orchard & Winery
W6384 Sugar Creek Rd
Elkhorn, WI
Fall Festival
9:00.- 4:00 P.M.
Drexel Town Square
361 W Town Square Way
Oak Creek, WI
BIG GIGANTIC
9:00 P.M.
The Rave / Eagles Club
2401 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Downtown Racine’s 5th annual Candy Crawl and Halloween Scavenger Hunt.
12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Downtown Racine Corporation office
(425 Main St.)
SUNDAY
Species Spectacular
Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
1111 E. Brown Deer Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53217
Andy Grammer
The Pabst Theater
144 E Wells St,
Milwaukee, WI
Pumpkin Fest
10:00am to 5:30pm
Basse's Taste of Country
3190 County Line Q
Colgate, WI 53017
