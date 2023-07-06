Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Final weekend of Summerfest, Summer Night Movie Series, Brunch By the Beach

MILWAUKEE — It's the final weekend of Summerfest and there are still so many performances to check out! If that's not your thing, don't worry. There's plenty of other events to check out this weekend.
Check out our list of this weekend's happenings:
FRIDAY
- 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Summerfest:
Zach Bryan/Charles Wesley Godwin
- 8:30 p.m.
- American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 639 E. Summerfest Place
Styx
- 7:30 p.m.
- BMO Harris Pavilion
- 639 E. Summerfest Place
Tito Puente Jr.
- 6:00 p.m.
- Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
Cache MKE
- 4:00 p.m.
- Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
El Grupo Niche
- 10:00 p.m.
- Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
Celebrate Milwaukee Theater with Ryan Jay
- 7:00 p.m.
- Sunstone Studios MKE
- 127 E Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Deer District Summer Concert: Peter Thomas
- 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
Bayshore Summer Concert Series: Unity the Band
- The Yard
- Bayshore Square, W Fountainview Dr,
- Glendale, WI
RACINE:HANDS-ON ART AT RAM
- 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
- Racine Art Museum
- 441 Main St - Racine, WI 53403
RACINE: First Friday: Stone Theory
- 5:30 - 8: 30 p.m.
- Monument Square
SATURDAY
- 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m
- 8:00 p.m.
- American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 639 E. Summerfest Place
- 9:00 p.m.
- Warehouse Stage
- 9:00 p.m.
- BMO Pavilion
- 10:00 a.m.
- 401 E Silver Spring Drive
- Whitefish Bay, WI United
MKE5K23 Annual Men and Family Wellness Walk/Run
- 7:30 - 10:00 a.m.
- 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Summer Night Movie Series: Lyle Lyle Crocodile Rated PG
- Dusk
- Veterans Park
- 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial DriveMilwaukee, WI 53202 United States
SUNDAY
Free Yoga
- 9:00 a.m.
- Cathedral Square Park
- 520 East Wells Street
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
- Lakeshore State Park
- 500 N Harbor Dr
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 11:00 a.m.
- Lakeshore Learning
- 16900F West Bluemound Rd.
- Brookfield, WI 53005
Milwaukee Art Museum for Family Sundays:
- Milwaukee Art Museum
- 700 N. Art Museum Dr.
- 6:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
- Firemen's Park
- Washington Ave - Cedarburg, WI 53012
TWILIGHT CONCERTS AT FOWLER PARK
- 6:30 p.m.
- Fowler Park
- 500 Oakwood Avenue -
- Oconomowoc, WI 53066
