Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Final weekend of Summerfest, Summer Night Movie Series, Brunch By the Beach

MILWAUKEE — It's the final weekend of Summerfest and there are still so many performances to check out! If that's not your thing, don't worry. There's plenty of other events to check out this weekend.

Check out our list of this weekend's happenings:

FRIDAY

Summerfest Free Admission



12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Summerfest:

Zach Bryan/Charles Wesley Godwin



8:30 p.m.

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

639 E. Summerfest Place

Styx

7:30 p.m.

BMO Harris Pavilion

639 E. Summerfest Place

Tito Puente Jr.

6:00 p.m.

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

Cache MKE

4:00 p.m.

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

El Grupo Niche

10:00 p.m.

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

Celebrate Milwaukee Theater with Ryan Jay



7:00 p.m.

Sunstone Studios MKE

127 E Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Deer District Summer Concert: Peter Thomas

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Bayshore Summer Concert Series: Unity the Band



The Yard

Bayshore Square, W Fountainview Dr,

Glendale, WI

RACINE:HANDS-ON ART AT RAM

4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Racine Art Museum

441 Main St - Racine, WI 53403

RACINE: First Friday: Stone Theory



5:30 - 8: 30 p.m.

Monument Square

SATURDAY

Summerfest Free Admission



12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m

Imagine Dragons



8:00 p.m.

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

639 E. Summerfest Place

Smokey Robinson



9:00 p.m.

Warehouse Stage

NE-YO



9:00 p.m.

BMO Pavilion

Whitefish Bay Art Festival



10:00 a.m.

401 E Silver Spring Drive

Whitefish Bay, WI United

MKE5K23 Annual Men and Family Wellness Walk/Run



7:30 - 10:00 a.m.

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Summer Night Movie Series: Lyle Lyle Crocodile Rated PG



Dusk

Veterans Park

1010 N. Lincoln Memorial DriveMilwaukee, WI 53202 United States

SUNDAY

Free Yoga



9:00 a.m.

Cathedral Square Park

520 East Wells Street

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Brunch By the Beach



10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Lakeshore State Park

500 N Harbor Dr

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Free Kids Read and Play



11:00 a.m.

Lakeshore Learning

16900F West Bluemound Rd.

Brookfield, WI 53005

Milwaukee Art Museum for Family Sundays:



Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Dr.

MAXWELL STREET DAYS



6:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Firemen's Park

Washington Ave - Cedarburg, WI 53012

TWILIGHT CONCERTS AT FOWLER PARK



6:30 p.m.

Fowler Park

500 Oakwood Avenue -

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

