Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Final weekend of Summerfest, Summer Night Movie Series, Brunch By the Beach

It's the final weekend of Summerfest and there are still so many performances to check out! If that's not your thing, don't worry. There's plenty of other events to check out this weekend.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 07:56:22-04

Check out our list of this weekend's happenings:

FRIDAY

Summerfest Free Admission

  • 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Summerfest:
Zach Bryan/Charles Wesley Godwin

  • 8:30 p.m.
  • American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • 639 E. Summerfest Place

Styx 

  • 7:30 p.m.
  • BMO Harris Pavilion
  • 639 E. Summerfest Place

Tito Puente Jr.

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

Cache MKE

  • 4:00 p.m.
  • Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

El Grupo Niche

  • 10:00 p.m.
  • Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

Celebrate Milwaukee Theater with Ryan Jay

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunstone Studios MKE
  • 127 E Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Deer District Summer Concert: Peter Thomas

  • 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Bayshore Summer Concert Series: Unity the Band

  • The Yard
  • Bayshore Square, W Fountainview Dr,
  • Glendale, WI

RACINE:HANDS-ON ART AT RAM

  • 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
  • Racine Art Museum
  • 441 Main St - Racine, WI 53403

RACINE: First Friday: Stone Theory

  • 5:30 - 8: 30 p.m.
  • Monument Square

SATURDAY

Summerfest Free Admission

  • 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m

Imagine Dragons

  • 8:00 p.m.
  • American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • 639 E. Summerfest Place

Smokey Robinson

  • 9:00 p.m.
  • Warehouse Stage

NE-YO

  • 9:00 p.m.
  • BMO Pavilion

Whitefish Bay Art Festival

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • 401 E Silver Spring Drive
  • Whitefish Bay, WI United

MKE5K23 Annual Men and Family Wellness Walk/Run

  • 7:30 - 10:00 a.m.
  • 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Summer Night Movie Series: Lyle Lyle Crocodile Rated PG

  • Dusk
  • Veterans Park
  • 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial DriveMilwaukee, WI 53202 United States

SUNDAY

Free Yoga

  • 9:00 a.m.
  • Cathedral Square Park
  • 520 East Wells Street
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Brunch By the Beach

  • 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
  • Lakeshore State Park
  • 500 N Harbor Dr
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202 

Free Kids Read and Play

  • 11:00 a.m.
  • Lakeshore Learning
  • 16900F West Bluemound Rd.
  • Brookfield, WI 53005

Milwaukee Art Museum for Family Sundays:

  • Milwaukee Art Museum
  • 700 N. Art Museum Dr.

MAXWELL STREET DAYS

  • 6:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
  • Firemen's Park
  • Washington Ave - Cedarburg, WI 53012

TWILIGHT CONCERTS AT FOWLER PARK

  • 6:30 p.m.
  • Fowler Park
  • 500 Oakwood Avenue -
  • Oconomowoc, WI 53066

