Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Family Free Day at the Zoo, Coco in Concert, Day Día de los Muertos, and more

We've got a great weekend ahead of us and there's always plenty to do in southeast Wisconsin. Check out Adriana's full list of family-friendly activities.
Posted

FRIDAY
China Lights: Year of the Dragon ( LAST WEEKEND)
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive,
Hales Corners, WI 53130

SATURDAY
Coco in Concert: Film with Orchestra
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Bradley Symphony Center, 212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Family Free Day -At The Zoo
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53226

Xtreme Raptor Day
Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
1111 E. Brown Deer Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53217

Catrinas Market
Celebrate latin culture, tradition, talent and entrepreneurship at Catrina’s Market.
3rd Street Market Hall
275 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 100,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
2220 N. Terrace Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Eagle Christmas Festival
W379 S9674 County Road S
Eagle, WI 53119

Día de los Muertos Celebration
The Destination, 218 E Main St,
Waukesha, WI

SUNDAY
Grand Kyiv Ballet Presents Snow Queen
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Jeff Kinney: The Hot Mess Tour
The Riverside Theate
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

