Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Family Free Day at the Zoo, Coco in Concert, Day Día de los Muertos, and more

We've got a great weekend ahead of us and there's always plenty to do in southeast Wisconsin. Check out Adriana's full list of family-friendly activities.

FRIDAY

China Lights: Year of the Dragon ( LAST WEEKEND)

Boerner Botanical Gardens

9400 Boerner Drive,

Hales Corners, WI 53130

SATURDAY

Coco in Concert: Film with Orchestra

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Bradley Symphony Center, 212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Family Free Day -At The Zoo

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W. Bluemound Road,

Milwaukee, WI 53226

Xtreme Raptor Day

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

1111 E. Brown Deer Road,

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Catrinas Market

Celebrate latin culture, tradition, talent and entrepreneurship at Catrina’s Market.

3rd Street Market Hall

275 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 100,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

2220 N. Terrace Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Eagle Christmas Festival

W379 S9674 County Road S

Eagle, WI 53119

Día de los Muertos Celebration

The Destination, 218 E Main St,

Waukesha, WI

SUNDAY

Grand Kyiv Ballet Presents Snow Queen

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Jeff Kinney: The Hot Mess Tour

The Riverside Theate

116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

