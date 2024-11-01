Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Family Free Day at the Zoo, Coco in Concert, Day Día de los Muertos, and more

We've got a great weekend ahead of us and there's always plenty to do in southeast Wisconsin. Check out Adriana's full list of family-friendly activities.
FRIDAY
China Lights: Year of the Dragon ( LAST WEEKEND)
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive,
Hales Corners, WI 53130
SATURDAY
Coco in Concert: Film with Orchestra
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Bradley Symphony Center, 212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Family Free Day -At The Zoo
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53226
Xtreme Raptor Day
Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
1111 E. Brown Deer Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53217
Catrinas Market
Celebrate latin culture, tradition, talent and entrepreneurship at Catrina’s Market.
3rd Street Market Hall
275 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 100,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Dia De Los Muertos Celebration
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
2220 N. Terrace Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Eagle Christmas Festival
W379 S9674 County Road S
Eagle, WI 53119
Día de los Muertos Celebration
The Destination, 218 E Main St,
Waukesha, WI
SUNDAY
Grand Kyiv Ballet Presents Snow Queen
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Jeff Kinney: The Hot Mess Tour
The Riverside Theate
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
