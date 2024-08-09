Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Dragon Boat Festival, Bloody Mary Fest, Wisconsin State Fair, and more

There's plenty of summer left here in southeast Wisconsin and there's plenty of things to do in our area! The weather is supposed to be great this weekend, so get out and enjoy it!
FRIDAY
2024 Wisconsin State Fair
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street, West Allis, WI 53214

Bronzeville Week
N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. & North Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin

Summer Park Jam
8-9& 10
Outside the Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

BAYSHORE Sounds of Summer: De La Buena
Bayshor
e5800 N. Bayshore Drive,
Glendale, WI 53217

20th Annual Cheese Capital Jazz & Blues Crawl for the Arts
Plymouth Arts Center
520 E Mill St,
Plymouth, WI 53073

Waukesha Rotary BluesFest
Naga-Waukee Park, 651 State Highway 83,
Delafield, Wisconsi

SATURDAY
Morning Glory Art Fair
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Anime 414
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival
Friends of Lakeshore State Park
500 North Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Bloody Mary Fest
Aurora Pavilion at Maier Festival Park.

We Are Water - 10th Annual Beachfront Celebration
McKinley Beach,
Wisconsin 53202,

Back to School Community Fair
1515 W Lapham Blvd,
Milwaukee

Falls Kids Fest
Village Park,
N87W16749 Garfield Dr
Menomonee Falls, WI

Waukesha Rotary BluesFest
Naga-Waukee Park, 651 State Highway 83,
Delafield, Wisconsin

Smoky The Bear 80th Birthday
3250 Kettle Moraine Rd.
Hartford, WI 53027 United States

SUNDAY
Brewers Sesame Street DayAmerican Family Field,
1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

Beyonce Brunch
POP
124 W. National Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53204

Milwaukee Fringe Festival
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Yoga on the Terrace
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
2220 N. Terrace Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

