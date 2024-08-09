Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Dragon Boat Festival, Bloody Mary Fest, Wisconsin State Fair, and more

MILWAUKEE — There's plenty of summer left here in southeast Wisconsin and there's plenty of things to do in our area! The weather is supposed to be great this weekend, so get out and enjoy it! Check out Adriana's full list below.

FRIDAY

2024 Wisconsin State Fair

Wisconsin State Fair

640 S. 84th Street, West Allis, WI 53214

Bronzeville Week

N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. & North Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin

Summer Park Jam

8-9& 10

Outside the Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

BAYSHORE Sounds of Summer: De La Buena

Bayshor

e5800 N. Bayshore Drive,

Glendale, WI 53217

20th Annual Cheese Capital Jazz & Blues Crawl for the Arts

Plymouth Arts Center

520 E Mill St,

Plymouth, WI 53073

Waukesha Rotary BluesFest

Naga-Waukee Park, 651 State Highway 83,

Delafield, Wisconsi

SATURDAY

Morning Glory Art Fair

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Anime 414

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival

Friends of Lakeshore State Park

500 North Harbor Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Bloody Mary Fest

Aurora Pavilion at Maier Festival Park.

We Are Water - 10th Annual Beachfront Celebration

McKinley Beach,

Wisconsin 53202,

Back to School Community Fair

1515 W Lapham Blvd,

Milwaukee

Falls Kids Fest

Village Park,

N87W16749 Garfield Dr

Menomonee Falls, WI

Waukesha Rotary BluesFest

Naga-Waukee Park, 651 State Highway 83,

Delafield, Wisconsin

Smoky The Bear 80th Birthday

3250 Kettle Moraine Rd.

Hartford, WI 53027 United States

SUNDAY

Brewers Sesame Street DayAmerican Family Field,

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

Beyonce Brunch

POP

124 W. National Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Milwaukee Fringe Festival

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N. Water Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Yoga on the Terrace

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

2220 N. Terrace Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

