Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Dragon Boat Festival, Bloody Mary Fest, Wisconsin State Fair, and more

MILWAUKEE — There's plenty of summer left here in southeast Wisconsin and there's plenty of things to do in our area! The weather is supposed to be great this weekend, so get out and enjoy it! Check out Adriana's full list below.
FRIDAY
2024 Wisconsin State Fair
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street, West Allis, WI 53214
Bronzeville Week
N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. & North Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin
Summer Park Jam
8-9& 10
Outside the Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
BAYSHORE Sounds of Summer: De La Buena
Bayshor
e5800 N. Bayshore Drive,
Glendale, WI 53217
20th Annual Cheese Capital Jazz & Blues Crawl for the Arts
Plymouth Arts Center
520 E Mill St,
Plymouth, WI 53073
Waukesha Rotary BluesFest
Naga-Waukee Park, 651 State Highway 83,
Delafield, Wisconsi
SATURDAY
Morning Glory Art Fair
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Anime 414
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival
Friends of Lakeshore State Park
500 North Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Bloody Mary Fest
Aurora Pavilion at Maier Festival Park.
We Are Water - 10th Annual Beachfront Celebration
McKinley Beach,
Wisconsin 53202,
Back to School Community Fair
1515 W Lapham Blvd,
Milwaukee
Falls Kids Fest
Village Park,
N87W16749 Garfield Dr
Menomonee Falls, WI
Waukesha Rotary BluesFest
Naga-Waukee Park, 651 State Highway 83,
Delafield, Wisconsin
Smoky The Bear 80th Birthday
3250 Kettle Moraine Rd.
Hartford, WI 53027 United States
SUNDAY
Brewers Sesame Street DayAmerican Family Field,
1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214
Beyonce Brunch
POP
124 W. National Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Milwaukee Fringe Festival
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Yoga on the Terrace
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
2220 N. Terrace Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.