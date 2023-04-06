Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Dog Day at Admirals, Doggy Day in Deer District, Frozen and Eggstravaganza

MILWAUKEE — It's finally getting nice out so you have another excuse to get out and enjoy all that our community has to offer. Here is a roundup of our top events happening in southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee this upcoming weekend.
FRIDAY
Grizzlies vs. Bucks
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Icehogs Vs. Admirals
Dog Day
Bring your furry friend out for our final Dog Day of the season.
Student Night
All high school and college students who show their student ID will receive a game ticket and a pizza coupon for $13
Frozen
4/6-4/16
Uihlein Hall – MPAC
929 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
SATURDAY
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Brewers
Giannis Antetokounmpo Brewers City Connect Basketball Jersey
First 30,000 ticketed fans that enter the gates
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214
Doggy Day, presented by Winston's Wishes and Central Bark
10:00- 4:00 P.M
Deer District
1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Waukesha Bunny Hop
1:00 P.M.
GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services
805 Clinton Street, Waukesha, WI 53186
Eggstravaganza
10:00 a.m.
Racine Zoo
2131 N. Main Street
Family Hop Week: Free & Fun Activities on Board the Streetcar
The Hop
450 N. 5th Street
Milwaukee, WI
JO KOY
8:00 P.M.
Miller High Life Theatre
SUNDAY
Easter Brunch
9:00 A.M.
The Pfister Hotel
424 E. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Easter Egg Hunt
10:00 A.M.
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 West Canal Street Milwaukee, WI 5320
Bucks vs. Raptors
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
