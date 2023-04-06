Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Dog Day at Admirals, Doggy Day in Deer District, Frozen and Eggstravaganza

MILWAUKEE — It's finally getting nice out so you have another excuse to get out and enjoy all that our community has to offer. Here is a roundup of our top events happening in southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee this upcoming weekend.

FRIDAY

Grizzlies vs. Bucks

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Icehogs Vs. Admirals

Dog Day

Bring your furry friend out for our final Dog Day of the season.

Student Night

All high school and college students who show their student ID will receive a game ticket and a pizza coupon for $13

Frozen

4/6-4/16

Uihlein Hall – MPAC

929 N Water St

Milwaukee, WI 53202

SATURDAY

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Brewers

Giannis Antetokounmpo Brewers City Connect Basketball Jersey

First 30,000 ticketed fans that enter the gates

1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Doggy Day, presented by Winston's Wishes and Central Bark

10:00- 4:00 P.M

Deer District

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Waukesha Bunny Hop

1:00 P.M.

GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services

805 Clinton Street, Waukesha, WI 53186

Eggstravaganza

10:00 a.m.

Racine Zoo

2131 N. Main Street

Family Hop Week: Free & Fun Activities on Board the Streetcar

The Hop

450 N. 5th Street

Milwaukee, WI

JO KOY

8:00 P.M.

Miller High Life Theatre

SUNDAY

Easter Brunch

9:00 A.M.

The Pfister Hotel

424 E. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Easter Egg Hunt

10:00 A.M.

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 West Canal Street Milwaukee, WI 5320

Bucks vs. Raptors

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

