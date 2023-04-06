Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Dog Day at Admirals, Doggy Day in Deer District, Frozen and Eggstravaganza

Fun things to do in southeast Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area April 7-9, 2023
Posted at 5:43 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 06:43:15-04

MILWAUKEE — It's finally getting nice out so you have another excuse to get out and enjoy all that our community has to offer. Here is a roundup of our top events happening in southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee this upcoming weekend.

FRIDAY

Grizzlies vs. Bucks
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Icehogs Vs. Admirals
Dog Day
Bring your furry friend out for our final Dog Day of the season.
Student Night
All high school and college students who show their student ID will receive a game ticket and a pizza coupon for $13

Frozen
4/6-4/16
Uihlein Hall – MPAC
929 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202 

SATURDAY

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Brewers
Giannis Antetokounmpo Brewers City Connect Basketball Jersey
First 30,000 ticketed fans that enter the gates
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214

Doggy Day, presented by Winston's Wishes and Central Bark
10:00- 4:00 P.M
Deer District
1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Waukesha Bunny Hop
1:00 P.M.
GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services
805 Clinton Street, Waukesha, WI 53186

Eggstravaganza
10:00 a.m.
Racine Zoo
2131 N. Main Street

Family Hop Week: Free & Fun Activities on Board the Streetcar
The Hop
450 N. 5th Street
Milwaukee, WI

JO KOY
8:00 P.M.
Miller High Life Theatre

SUNDAY

Easter Brunch
9:00 A.M.
The Pfister Hotel
424 E. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Easter Egg Hunt
10:00 A.M.
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 West Canal Street Milwaukee, WI 5320

Bucks vs. Raptors
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

