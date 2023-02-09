Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Disney on Ice, Romance under the Stars, Milwaukee Comicon

MILWAUKEE — We're still trucking through winter, so why not take some time this weekend and enjoy what the Milwaukee area has to offer!
Here are some ideas for fun things to do in southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee Feb. 10-12, 2023:
FRIDAY
Disney On Ice Let's Celebrate
2/9-2/12
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee Admirals Vs. Rockford IceHogs
HOCKEY STICK OVEN PULL PROMO NIGHT
7:00 p.m.
The Heart Sellers
February 7 – March 19, 2023
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
108 E Wells St - Milwaukee, WI 53202
Romance Under the Stars
2/11-214
Daniel M. Soref Planetarium
Milwaukee Public Museum
800 West Wells Street
Milwaukee, WI 53233
SATURDAY
Milwaukee Comic Con
10:00 - 4:30 p.m.
Exposition Center
8200 W Greenfield
West Allis, 53214 United States
Milwaukee Black Business Expo 2023
12:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Alumni Mem Union1442
W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
The Pie Sessions with Honeypie Bakeshop | Sweet Valentine Hand Pies
3:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Palomino Bar 2491 South Superior Street
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Creative Cookie Social
A holiday cookie decorating social for families with children who have special needs.
2:00 p.m.
St Francis Children's Center
6700 North Port Washington Road
Milwaukee, WI 53217
Franklin Glow Tubing
( Last day )
Rock Snowpark
7011 S Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132
Winter Quilt Show
9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Washington County Fair Park,
West Bend, WI
SUNDAY
Valentines Tea Tasting Gala Paired with chocolate covered strawberries
11:00 A.M.
Crossroads Collective
2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Galentine’s Day – Cream Puffs and Cocktails
12:00 P.M.
1011 E Brady St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202