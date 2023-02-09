Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Disney on Ice, Romance under the Stars, Milwaukee Comicon

MILWAUKEE — We're still trucking through winter, so why not take some time this weekend and enjoy what the Milwaukee area has to offer!

Here are some ideas for fun things to do in southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee Feb. 10-12, 2023:

FRIDAY

Disney On Ice Let's Celebrate

2/9-2/12

Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee Admirals Vs. Rockford IceHogs

HOCKEY STICK OVEN PULL PROMO NIGHT

7:00 p.m.

The Heart Sellers

February 7 – March 19, 2023

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

108 E Wells St - Milwaukee, WI 53202

Romance Under the Stars

2/11-214

Daniel M. Soref Planetarium

Milwaukee Public Museum

800 West Wells Street

Milwaukee, WI 53233

SATURDAY

Milwaukee Comic Con

10:00 - 4:30 p.m.

Exposition Center

8200 W Greenfield

West Allis, 53214 United States

Milwaukee Black Business Expo 2023

12:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Alumni Mem Union1442

W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

The Pie Sessions with Honeypie Bakeshop | Sweet Valentine Hand Pies

3:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Palomino Bar 2491 South Superior Street

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Creative Cookie Social

A holiday cookie decorating social for families with children who have special needs.

2:00 p.m.

St Francis Children's Center

6700 North Port Washington Road

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Franklin Glow Tubing

( Last day )

Rock Snowpark

7011 S Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

Winter Quilt Show

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Washington County Fair Park,

West Bend, WI

SUNDAY

Valentines Tea Tasting Gala Paired with chocolate covered strawberries

11:00 A.M.

Crossroads Collective

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Galentine’s Day – Cream Puffs and Cocktails

12:00 P.M.

1011 E Brady St,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

