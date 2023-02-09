Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Disney on Ice, Romance under the Stars, Milwaukee Comicon

Enjoy all that Brew City has to offer with these fun ideas Feb. 10-12, 2023
DISNEY ON ICE
Disney, via OnMilwaukee
Disney on Ice
DISNEY ON ICE
Posted at 5:33 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 06:33:04-05

MILWAUKEE — We're still trucking through winter, so why not take some time this weekend and enjoy what the Milwaukee area has to offer!

Here are some ideas for fun things to do in southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee Feb. 10-12, 2023:

FRIDAY

Disney On Ice Let's Celebrate
2/9-2/12
Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee Admirals Vs. Rockford IceHogs
HOCKEY STICK OVEN PULL PROMO NIGHT
7:00 p.m.

The Heart Sellers
February 7 – March 19, 2023
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
108 E Wells St - Milwaukee, WI 53202

Romance Under the Stars
2/11-214
Daniel M. Soref Planetarium
Milwaukee Public Museum
800 West Wells Street
Milwaukee, WI 53233

SATURDAY

Milwaukee Comic Con
10:00 - 4:30 p.m.
Exposition Center
8200 W Greenfield
West Allis, 53214 United States

Milwaukee Black Business Expo 2023
12:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Alumni Mem Union1442
W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

The Pie Sessions with Honeypie Bakeshop | Sweet Valentine Hand Pies
3:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Palomino Bar 2491 South Superior Street
Milwaukee, WI 53207

Creative Cookie Social
A holiday cookie decorating social for families with children who have special needs.
2:00 p.m.
St Francis Children's Center
6700 North Port Washington Road
Milwaukee, WI 53217

Franklin Glow Tubing
( Last day )
Rock Snowpark
7011 S Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

Winter Quilt Show 
9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Washington County Fair Park,
West Bend, WI

SUNDAY

Valentines Tea Tasting Gala Paired with chocolate covered strawberries
11:00 A.M.
Crossroads Collective
2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Galentine’s Day – Cream Puffs and Cocktails
12:00 P.M.
1011 E Brady St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News