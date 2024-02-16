Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Disney On Ice, Milwaukee Record Show, Cedarburg Winter Festival

MILWAUKEE — Here's your regular list of weekend events, courtesy of Adriana Mendez!
All Weekend
Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
NARI Milwaukee Home Improvement Show
Friday, February 16: 10am – 8pm
Saturday, February 17: 10am – 7pm
Sunday, February 18: 10am – 5pm
Exposition Center 8200 W Greenfield
West Allis, 53214 United States
Friday
Milwaukee Wave vs. St. Louis Ambush
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Saturday
Cedarburg Winter Festival
N58 W6194 Columbia Rd.,
Cedarburg, WI 53012
Second Annual Gathering Place Chili Cookoff
Gallery 218
811 E Vienna Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Southridge Mall Kids Corner & Wehr Nature Center Awesome Owls
11 a.m.-Noon
5300 S. 76th St
Greendale, WI 53129
Solar System Expedition
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
1900 E Kenwood Blvd
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Ben Tajnai & Ellen Winters In Concert
Lake Country Playhouse221 East Capitol Drive
Hartland, WI, 53029
Kid Boogie Down Superhero Costume Dance Party
The Bavarian Bierhaus,
700 W. Lexington Blvd.,
Glendale, WI 53217
Take It Outside Day - Winter Gear
Urban Ecology Center
1500 E. Park Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Sunday
Milwaukee Record Show
Four Points Milwaukee Airport & Conference Center, A Marriott Hotel
5311 S. Howell Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Free Day + Celebration: Vel Phillips’s 100th Birthday
700 N Art Museum Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202
