Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Disney On Ice, Milwaukee Record Show, Cedarburg Winter Festival

MILWAUKEE — Here's your regular list of weekend events, courtesy of Adriana Mendez!

All Weekend

Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

NARI Milwaukee Home Improvement Show

Friday, February 16: 10am – 8pm

Saturday, February 17: 10am – 7pm

Sunday, February 18: 10am – 5pm

Exposition Center 8200 W Greenfield

West Allis, 53214 United States

Friday

Milwaukee Wave vs. St. Louis Ambush

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Saturday

Cedarburg Winter Festival

N58 W6194 Columbia Rd.,

Cedarburg, WI 53012

Second Annual Gathering Place Chili Cookoff

Gallery 218

811 E Vienna Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Southridge Mall Kids Corner & Wehr Nature Center Awesome Owls

11 a.m.-Noon

5300 S. 76th St

Greendale, WI 53129

Solar System Expedition

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

1900 E Kenwood Blvd

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Ben Tajnai & Ellen Winters In Concert

Lake Country Playhouse221 East Capitol Drive

Hartland, WI, 53029

Kid Boogie Down Superhero Costume Dance Party

The Bavarian Bierhaus,

700 W. Lexington Blvd.,

Glendale, WI 53217

Take It Outside Day - Winter Gear

Urban Ecology Center

1500 E. Park Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Sunday

Milwaukee Record Show

Four Points Milwaukee Airport & Conference Center, A Marriott Hotel

5311 S. Howell Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Free Day + Celebration: Vel Phillips’s 100th Birthday

700 N Art Museum Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

