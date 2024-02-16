Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Disney On Ice, Milwaukee Record Show, Cedarburg Winter Festival

Here's your regular list of weekend events, courtesy of Adriana Mendez! Watch the full segment in the media player.
Posted at 7:55 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 09:00:05-05

MILWAUKEE — Here's your regular list of weekend events, courtesy of Adriana Mendez!

All Weekend

Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero
Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

NARI Milwaukee Home Improvement Show

Friday, February 16: 10am – 8pm

Saturday, February 17: 10am – 7pm
Sunday, February 18: 10am – 5pm
Exposition Center 8200 W Greenfield
West Allis, 53214 United States

Friday

Milwaukee Wave vs. St. Louis Ambush
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Saturday

Cedarburg Winter Festival
N58 W6194 Columbia Rd.,
Cedarburg, WI 53012

Second Annual Gathering Place Chili Cookoff
Gallery 218
811 E Vienna Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53212

Southridge Mall Kids Corner & Wehr Nature Center Awesome Owls
11 a.m.-Noon
5300 S. 76th St
Greendale, WI 53129

Solar System Expedition
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
1900 E Kenwood Blvd
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Ben Tajnai & Ellen Winters In Concert
Lake Country Playhouse221 East Capitol Drive
Hartland, WI, 53029

Kid Boogie Down Superhero Costume Dance Party
The Bavarian Bierhaus,
700 W. Lexington Blvd.,
Glendale, WI 53217

Take It Outside Day - Winter Gear
Urban Ecology Center
1500 E. Park Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Sunday

Milwaukee Record Show
Four Points Milwaukee Airport & Conference Center, A Marriott Hotel
5311 S. Howell Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53207

Free Day + Celebration: Vel Phillips’s 100th Birthday
700 N Art Museum Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

