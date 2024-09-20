Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Dierks Bentley, Bay View Bash, Fromm Petfest and more

MILWAUKEE — It's the first official weekend of fall! And Southeast Wisconsin knows how to enjoy the changing of the seasons. Check out Adriana's full list below.
FRIDAY 9/20
for KING + COUNTRY LIVE
1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Summer Concert Series: Xeno & Joe
The Beer Garden
1133 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203
China Lights: Year of the Dragon
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive,
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Oktoberfest 2024
The Bavarian Bierhaus
700 W Lexington Blvd, 700 W Lexington Blvd,
Glendale, WI 53217
8th Annual Waukesha Oktoberfest
1150 Frame Park Drive,
Waukesha, WI 53186
Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214
Pleasant Prairie Harvest Fest
Friday, September 20 & September 21
Lake Andrea Beer Garden
10023 Park Drive - Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158
SATURDAY 9/21
Dierks Bentley
American Family Insurance Amphitheater -
Summerfest Grounds, Milwaukee, WI
Apple Harvest Festival
S14 W28167 Madison St.,
Waukesha, WI 53188
Bay View Bash
Potter & Kinnickinnic Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Fromm Petfest Presented By Yutka Fence
200 N Harbor Dr,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Waukesha Oktoberfest
Friday, September 20, 2024
5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 21, 2024
12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Frame Park
1150 Frame Park Drive,
Waukesha, WI 53186
Wine & Harvest Festival
Downtown Cedarburg
Washington Ave - Cedarburg, WI 53012
Party on the Pavement Street Festival
Downtown Racine
Racine, WI
Thresheree & Harvest Festival
Richfield Historical Park located at 1896 Hwy 164,
Richfield WI 53076.
Admission is $6 for adults, 12 and under free, and parking is free. A wagon ride to the festival area is also free.
SUNDAY 9/22
Awkward Nerd Book Fair
Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53208
FREE Sunday Family Fun Days
Northwestern Mutual Community Park
639 E. Summerfest Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States
Susan G Komen More Than Pink Southeast Wiconsin Walk
Henry Maier Festival Park,
Milwaukee, WI
Fitness on the Plaza: MRGX MVMT
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.