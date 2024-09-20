Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Dierks Bentley, Bay View Bash, Fromm Petfest and more

It's the first official weekend of fall! And Southeast Wisconsin knows how to enjoy the changing of the seasons. Check out Adriana's full list.
MILWAUKEE — It's the first official weekend of fall! And Southeast Wisconsin knows how to enjoy the changing of the seasons. Check out Adriana's full list below.

FRIDAY 9/20
for KING + COUNTRY LIVE
1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Summer Concert Series: Xeno & Joe
The Beer Garden
1133 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203

China Lights: Year of the Dragon
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive,
Hales Corners, WI 53130

Oktoberfest 2024
The Bavarian Bierhaus
700 W Lexington Blvd, 700 W Lexington Blvd,
Glendale, WI 53217

8th Annual Waukesha Oktoberfest
1150 Frame Park Drive,
Waukesha, WI 53186

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214

Pleasant Prairie Harvest Fest
Friday, September 20 & September 21
Lake Andrea Beer Garden
10023 Park Drive - Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

SATURDAY 9/21
Dierks Bentley
American Family Insurance Amphitheater -
Summerfest Grounds, Milwaukee, WI

Apple Harvest Festival
S14 W28167 Madison St.,
Waukesha, WI 53188

Bay View Bash
Potter & Kinnickinnic Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53207

Fromm Petfest Presented By Yutka Fence
200 N Harbor Dr,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Waukesha Oktoberfest
Friday, September 20, 2024
5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 21, 2024
12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Frame Park
1150 Frame Park Drive,
Waukesha, WI 53186

Wine & Harvest Festival
Downtown Cedarburg
Washington Ave - Cedarburg, WI 53012

Party on the Pavement Street Festival
Downtown Racine
Racine, WI 

Thresheree & Harvest Festival
Richfield Historical Park located at 1896 Hwy 164,
Richfield WI 53076.
Admission is $6 for adults, 12 and under free, and parking is free. A wagon ride to the festival area is also free.

SUNDAY 9/22
Awkward Nerd Book Fair
Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53208

FREE Sunday Family Fun Days
Northwestern Mutual Community Park
639 E. Summerfest Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States

Susan G Komen More Than Pink Southeast Wiconsin Walk
Henry Maier Festival Park,
Milwaukee, WI

Fitness on the Plaza: MRGX MVMT
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

