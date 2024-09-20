Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Dierks Bentley, Bay View Bash, Fromm Petfest and more

MILWAUKEE — It's the first official weekend of fall! And Southeast Wisconsin knows how to enjoy the changing of the seasons. Check out Adriana's full list below.

FRIDAY 9/20

for KING + COUNTRY LIVE

1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Summer Concert Series: Xeno & Joe

The Beer Garden

1133 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203

China Lights: Year of the Dragon

Boerner Botanical Gardens

9400 Boerner Drive,

Hales Corners, WI 53130

Oktoberfest 2024

The Bavarian Bierhaus

700 W Lexington Blvd, 700 W Lexington Blvd,

Glendale, WI 53217

8th Annual Waukesha Oktoberfest

1150 Frame Park Drive,

Waukesha, WI 53186

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Pleasant Prairie Harvest Fest

Friday, September 20 & September 21

Lake Andrea Beer Garden

10023 Park Drive - Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

SATURDAY 9/21

Dierks Bentley

American Family Insurance Amphitheater -

Summerfest Grounds, Milwaukee, WI

Apple Harvest Festival

S14 W28167 Madison St.,

Waukesha, WI 53188

Bay View Bash

Potter & Kinnickinnic Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Fromm Petfest Presented By Yutka Fence

200 N Harbor Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Waukesha Oktoberfest

Friday, September 20, 2024

5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 21, 2024

12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Frame Park

1150 Frame Park Drive,

Waukesha, WI 53186

Wine & Harvest Festival

Downtown Cedarburg

Washington Ave - Cedarburg, WI 53012

Party on the Pavement Street Festival

Downtown Racine

Racine, WI

Thresheree & Harvest Festival

Richfield Historical Park located at 1896 Hwy 164,

Richfield WI 53076.

Admission is $6 for adults, 12 and under free, and parking is free. A wagon ride to the festival area is also free.

SUNDAY 9/22

Awkward Nerd Book Fair

Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53208

FREE Sunday Family Fun Days

Northwestern Mutual Community Park

639 E. Summerfest Place

Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States

Susan G Komen More Than Pink Southeast Wiconsin Walk

Henry Maier Festival Park,

Milwaukee, WI

Fitness on the Plaza: MRGX MVMT

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

