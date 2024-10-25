Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Día de los Muertos Events, Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee, Vampire Ball and More

It's the weekend before Halloween in southeast Wisconsin and spooky season is in full swing! Check out Adriana's list of fun activities for the whole family.
MILWAUKEE — It's the weekend before Halloween in southeast Wisconsin and spooky season is in full swing! Check out Adriana's list of fun activities for the whole family.

On-Going
Halloween Legends & Lore | Old World Wisconsin
The Hills Has Eyes 2024
Haunted Mini Golf

FRIDAY
Bucks Home Opener
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
Fiserv Forum
1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

BOOgie Bash & Costume Contest
Bayshore
5800 N. Bayshore Drive,
Glendale, WI 53217

Day of the Dead at The Domes
Mitchell Park Domes
524 S. Layton Boulevard, 524 S. Layton Blvd,
Milwaukee, WI 53215

Halloween Village
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Hallowings Pumpkin Carving Festival 2024
5798 Broad St,,
Greendale, WI 53129

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Chicago Wolves
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
510 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Versiti Vampire Ball
Wisconsin Club
900 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Taylor and the Anti-Heroes
1818 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI

Sherman Park Harvest Fest
Sherman Park
3000 N Sherman Blvd
Milwaukee, WI

SATURDAY
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee'
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Día de los Muertos 5K & Festival
Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum
2405 W Forest Home Ave.
Milwaukee, WI

Latino Family Expo & Festival
4531 W. Forest Home Ave,
Milwaukee, WI, United States

The Halloween Hoopla
1000 Northview Dr,
Waukesha, WI 53188

Spooktoberfest
2003 54th St,
Kenosha, WI 53140

Beer & Spirits Festival
Ridge Hotel in Lake Geneva

BURLINGTON SPOOKY CITY
Burlington, WI,
United States, Wisconsin

SUNDAY
Swifty Fest
Topsy Turvy Brewery
727 Geneva St, Lake Geneva, WI

Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival
Marcus North Shore Cinema in Mequon
11700 N Port Washington Rd,
Mequon, WI

Ghostly Garden Walk
Walking path begins on
Norwich between 5th and 6th Streets

