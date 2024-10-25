Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Día de los Muertos Events, Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee, Vampire Ball and More

MILWAUKEE — It's the weekend before Halloween in southeast Wisconsin and spooky season is in full swing! Check out Adriana's list of fun activities for the whole family.

On-Going

Halloween Legends & Lore | Old World Wisconsin

The Hills Has Eyes 2024

Haunted Mini Golf

FRIDAY

Bucks Home Opener

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls

Fiserv Forum

1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

BOOgie Bash & Costume Contest

Bayshore

5800 N. Bayshore Drive,

Glendale, WI 53217

Day of the Dead at The Domes

Mitchell Park Domes

524 S. Layton Boulevard, 524 S. Layton Blvd,

Milwaukee, WI 53215

Halloween Village

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Hallowings Pumpkin Carving Festival 2024

5798 Broad St,,

Greendale, WI 53129

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Chicago Wolves

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

510 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Versiti Vampire Ball

Wisconsin Club

900 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Taylor and the Anti-Heroes

1818 North Farwell Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Sherman Park Harvest Fest

Sherman Park

3000 N Sherman Blvd

Milwaukee, WI

SATURDAY

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee'

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Día de los Muertos 5K & Festival

Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum

2405 W Forest Home Ave.

Milwaukee, WI

Latino Family Expo & Festival

4531 W. Forest Home Ave,

Milwaukee, WI, United States

The Halloween Hoopla

1000 Northview Dr,

Waukesha, WI 53188

Spooktoberfest

2003 54th St,

Kenosha, WI 53140

Beer & Spirits Festival

Ridge Hotel in Lake Geneva

BURLINGTON SPOOKY CITY

Burlington, WI,

United States, Wisconsin

SUNDAY

Swifty Fest

Topsy Turvy Brewery

727 Geneva St, Lake Geneva, WI

Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival

Marcus North Shore Cinema in Mequon

11700 N Port Washington Rd,

Mequon, WI

Ghostly Garden Walk

Walking path begins on

Norwich between 5th and 6th Streets

