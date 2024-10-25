Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Día de los Muertos Events, Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee, Vampire Ball and More

MILWAUKEE — It's the weekend before Halloween in southeast Wisconsin and spooky season is in full swing! Check out Adriana's list of fun activities for the whole family.
On-Going
Halloween Legends & Lore | Old World Wisconsin
The Hills Has Eyes 2024
Haunted Mini Golf
FRIDAY
Bucks Home Opener
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
Fiserv Forum
1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
BOOgie Bash & Costume Contest
Bayshore
5800 N. Bayshore Drive,
Glendale, WI 53217
Day of the Dead at The Domes
Mitchell Park Domes
524 S. Layton Boulevard, 524 S. Layton Blvd,
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Halloween Village
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Hallowings Pumpkin Carving Festival 2024
5798 Broad St,,
Greendale, WI 53129
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Chicago Wolves
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
510 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Versiti Vampire Ball
Wisconsin Club
900 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Taylor and the Anti-Heroes
1818 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Sherman Park Harvest Fest
Sherman Park
3000 N Sherman Blvd
Milwaukee, WI
SATURDAY
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee'
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Día de los Muertos 5K & Festival
Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum
2405 W Forest Home Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
Latino Family Expo & Festival
4531 W. Forest Home Ave,
Milwaukee, WI, United States
The Halloween Hoopla
1000 Northview Dr,
Waukesha, WI 53188
Spooktoberfest
2003 54th St,
Kenosha, WI 53140
Beer & Spirits Festival
Ridge Hotel in Lake Geneva
BURLINGTON SPOOKY CITY
Burlington, WI,
United States, Wisconsin
SUNDAY
Swifty Fest
Topsy Turvy Brewery
727 Geneva St, Lake Geneva, WI
Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival
Marcus North Shore Cinema in Mequon
11700 N Port Washington Rd,
Mequon, WI
Ghostly Garden Walk
Walking path begins on
Norwich between 5th and 6th Streets
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.