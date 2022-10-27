Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Día De Los Muertos Celebrations, Harvest Fest, and Trick-or-Treating

MILWAUKEE — It's an all things Halloween weekend in Milwaukee this weekend. There are countless events happening to celebrate Halloween and Día de Los Muertos.
Here are some fun festivities happening in the Milwaukee area this weekend:
FRIDAY
- 6:00 p.m.
- Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory - The Domes
- 524 S. Layton Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI 53215
Day of the Dead Concert:Son Rompe Pera
- 7:00 p.m.
- Latino Arts, Inc.
- 1028 S. 9th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Hallowings Pumpkin Festival Carve and Display Event
- Runs until Sunday, Oct. 30
- Greendale Gazebo
- 5798 Broad St, Greendale, WI
- 7:00 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 4:00 p.m.
- Downtown Oconomowoc
- 174 East Wisconsin Avenue - Oconomowoc, WI 53066
- Friday, October 28, 2022, 6:00-9:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 29, 2022, 2:00-5:00 p.m.
- Milwaukee Public Museum
- 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233
SATURDAY
Día De Los Muertos 5k run/walk
- Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum
- 2405 West Forest Home Avenue
- Milwaukee, WI 53215
- 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
- Red Arrow Park
- 920 N Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 6:30 p.m.
- Milwaukee Improv
- 20110 Lower Un St, Brookfield, WI
- 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- St. Augustine Preparatory Academy
- 2607 S 5th St, Milwaukee, WI
The First Annual Sherman Park Harvest Fest
- 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.
- 3000 N. Sherman Boulevard
- Milwaukee, WI 53210 United States
- 12:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.
- Uptown Brass Center
- 1901 63rd Street
- Kenosha, WI 53143
Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- 7:00 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
SUNDAY
The Smashing Pumpkins + Jane's Addiction: Spirits On Fire Tour
- 6:30 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI
- Milwaukee (city) - October 30, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.