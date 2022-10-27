Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Día De Los Muertos Celebrations, Harvest Fest, and Trick-or-Treating

MILWAUKEE — It's an all things Halloween weekend in Milwaukee this weekend. There are countless events happening to celebrate Halloween and Día de Los Muertos.

Here are some fun festivities happening in the Milwaukee area this weekend:

FRIDAY

Día De Los Muertos



6:00 p.m.

Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory - The Domes

524 S. Layton Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI 53215

Day of the Dead Concert:Son Rompe Pera



7:00 p.m.

Latino Arts, Inc.

1028 S. 9th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Hallowings Pumpkin Festival Carve and Display Event



Runs until Sunday, Oct. 30

Greendale Gazebo

5798 Broad St, Greendale, WI

Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks



7:00 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Halloween Parade



4:00 p.m.

Downtown Oconomowoc

174 East Wisconsin Avenue - Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Halloween Hauntings



Friday, October 28, 2022, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 29, 2022, 2:00-5:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Public Museum

800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233

SATURDAY

Día De Los Muertos 5k run/walk



Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum

2405 West Forest Home Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53215

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee



10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Red Arrow Park

920 N Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

Shawn Wayans



6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Improv

20110 Lower Un St, Brookfield, WI

Latino Family Expo & Festival



11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

St. Augustine Preparatory Academy

2607 S 5th St, Milwaukee, WI

The First Annual Sherman Park Harvest Fest



1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

3000 N. Sherman Boulevard

Milwaukee, WI 53210 United States

Trunk Or Treat On 63rd Street



12:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Uptown Brass Center

1901 63rd Street

Kenosha, WI 53143

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks



7:00 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SUNDAY

The Smashing Pumpkins + Jane's Addiction: Spirits On Fire Tour



6:30 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI



Trick-or-Treating



Milwaukee (city) - October 30, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

