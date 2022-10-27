Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Día De Los Muertos Celebrations, Harvest Fest, and Trick-or-Treating

Fun events happening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Oct. 28-30, 2022
James Groh
Día de los Muertos is a Mexican traditio; however, other Central and South American countries have begun to celebrate the holiday as well.
Posted at 5:28 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 06:29:59-04

MILWAUKEE — It's an all things Halloween weekend in Milwaukee this weekend. There are countless events happening to celebrate Halloween and Día de Los Muertos.

Here are some fun festivities happening in the Milwaukee area this weekend:

FRIDAY

Día De Los Muertos

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory - The Domes
  • 524 S. Layton Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI 53215

Day of the Dead Concert:Son Rompe Pera

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • Latino Arts, Inc.
  • 1028 S. 9th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Hallowings Pumpkin Festival Carve and Display Event

  • Runs until Sunday, Oct. 30
  • Greendale Gazebo
  • 5798 Broad St, Greendale, WI

Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Halloween Parade

  • 4:00 p.m.
  • Downtown Oconomowoc
  • 174 East Wisconsin Avenue - Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Halloween Hauntings

  • Friday, October 28, 2022, 6:00-9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 29, 2022, 2:00-5:00 p.m.
  • Milwaukee Public Museum
  • 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233

SATURDAY

Día De Los Muertos 5k run/walk

  • Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum
  • 2405 West Forest Home Avenue
  • Milwaukee, WI 53215

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

  • 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
  • Red Arrow Park
  • 920 N Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

Shawn Wayans

  • 6:30 p.m.
  • Milwaukee Improv
  • 20110 Lower Un St, Brookfield, WI

Latino Family Expo & Festival

  • 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • St. Augustine Preparatory Academy
  • 2607 S 5th St, Milwaukee, WI

The First Annual Sherman Park Harvest Fest

  • 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.
  • 3000 N. Sherman Boulevard
  • Milwaukee, WI 53210 United States

Trunk Or Treat On 63rd Street

  • 12:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.
  • Uptown Brass Center
  • 1901 63rd Street
  • Kenosha, WI 53143

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

SUNDAY

The Smashing Pumpkins + Jane's Addiction: Spirits On Fire Tour

  • 6:30 p.m.
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Trick-or-Treating

  • Milwaukee (city) - October 30, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

