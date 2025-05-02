Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Derby Day, a flower festival, and celebrating Cinco de Mayo!

MILWAUKEE — Whether you're marveling at beautiful flowers, cheering at the Derby, or celebrating Cinco de Mayo, there’s something for everyone!

Festival of Flowers

April showers lead to May flowers and the Milwaukee Public Market is all set to deliver on the promise of blooming beauty with the inaugural Festival of Flowers on Saturday! This family-friendly event is packed with free activities that cater to all ages, including live music and, of course, an abundance of vibrant flowers to brighten up your day.

What: Festival of Flowers

When: This Saturday

Where: Riverwalk Commons (located under the 794 Freeway, across from the Milwaukee Public Market)

Cost: Free

The festival is described as a delightful day filled with laughter and nature as you explore dozens of floral displays and activities. Don’t miss out on this floral extravaganza! Learn more about the event here.

A Derby Day to Remember

Saturday also marks the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby, and what better way to celebrate than by attending the annual "Talk Derby to Me" party at the Iron Horse Hotel? Dubbed one of Milwaukee's largest Derby events, this festive gathering promises a lively atmosphere featuring a DJ, food trucks, a cigar station, and a variety of Derby-themed drinks.

What: Talk Derby to Me Party

When: Saturday

Where: Iron Horse Hotel

Cost: Free admission (VIP upgrades available starting at $50)

Don't forget to don your best Derby attire for a chance to win exciting prizes! Join fellow Derby enthusiasts for fun and festivities. More details on the Iron Horse Hotel website.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Style

Sunday marks the celebration of Cinco de Mayo, and you can immerse yourself in the festivities at an outdoor market along Cesar Chavez Drive. Kicking off at 1:00 PM, this lively market will feature local vendors, cultural performances, and an array of delicious food that showcases the rich Latin heritage.



What: Cinco de Mayo Outdoor Market

When: Sunday, starting at 1 PM

Where: Cesar Chavez Drive

Bring your family and friends to enjoy a day filled with culture, community, and scrumptious food! Find out more about the outdoor market here.

