Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Deer District holiday market, curling and more

First-Ever Deer District Holiday Market Opens
Milwaukee’s holiday season officially begins with the first-ever Deer District Holiday Market, bringing festive cheer to the heart of the city.
When: Now through Sunday, Nov. 30
Where: Deer District, Milwaukee
What to expect: Local vendors showcasing unique gifts, holiday-themed photo opportunities, and seasonal food and drinks to get you in the festive spirit.
Piston vs. Bucks
Basketball fans have double the excitement this Saturday at Fiserv Forum. If you head to the market Saturday after, you can watch the Bucks take on the best team in the Eastern Conference.
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Fiserv Forum
Curling at Hart Park
Looking to try a new sport? The Wauwatosa Curling Club is hosting a free adaptive stick curling event at Hart Park.
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: Hart Park, Wauwatosa
Christmas Carnival of Lights in Caledonia
For a magical holiday experience, head south to Caledonia for a spectacular light display.
When: Starting Saturday, running daily through Dec. 31 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day)
Where: Jellystone Park, Caledonia
What to expect: A one-of-a-kind Christmas carnival featuring dazzling light displays, perfect for families.
