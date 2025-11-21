First-Ever Deer District Holiday Market Opens

TMJ4

Milwaukee’s holiday season officially begins with the first-ever Deer District Holiday Market, bringing festive cheer to the heart of the city.

When: Now through Sunday, Nov. 30

Where: Deer District, Milwaukee

What to expect: Local vendors showcasing unique gifts, holiday-themed photo opportunities, and seasonal food and drinks to get you in the festive spirit.

To learn more, click here.

Watch Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute here:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Deer District holiday market, curling and more

Piston vs. Bucks

Basketball fans have double the excitement this Saturday at Fiserv Forum. If you head to the market Saturday after, you can watch the Bucks take on the best team in the Eastern Conference.

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum

To get tickets, click here.

Curling at Hart Park

Looking to try a new sport? The Wauwatosa Curling Club is hosting a free adaptive stick curling event at Hart Park.

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Hart Park, Wauwatosa

To register, click here.

Christmas Carnival of Lights in Caledonia

For a magical holiday experience, head south to Caledonia for a spectacular light display.

When: Starting Saturday, running daily through Dec. 31 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day)

Where: Jellystone Park, Caledonia

What to expect: A one-of-a-kind Christmas carnival featuring dazzling light displays, perfect for families.

To learn more, click here.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error