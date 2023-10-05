Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Curd Fest, Mac & Cheese Fest, Fall Festivals, Brady Street Pet Parade and more

MILWAUKEE — Get into the October spirit with a number of fun events happening this weekend, Oct. 6-8, 2023!

Here are some ideas to float with family and friends.

FRIDAY

18th Annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival

Runs through Oct 8th

Multiple Locations

Celtic Thunder

The Riverside Theater

116 W. Wisconsin Avenue ,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Ghostbusters 6:30 p.m.

The Blackening 9: 15 p.m.

The Milky Way Drive-In

7035 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

Marcus Roberts Trio

7:30p on Friday, October 6

7:30p on Saturday, October 7

2:30p on Sunday, October 8

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Halloween Legends & Lore

Friday, October 6 | 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 7 | 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Friday, October 13 | 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 | 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Friday, October 20 | 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 | 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Old World Wisconsin

W372 S9727 Hwy 67

Eagle, WI 53119

Illuminating the Dark Tours

Pabst Mansion

2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Fall Into Grafton

Oct 6, 2023 - Oct 7, 2023.

Fri 6-9pm, Sat 11am-4pm

Grafton Chamber of Commerce

1624 Wisconsin Avenue - Grafton, WI 53024

SATURDAY

Harley-Davidson Museum & LOLO BLVDLowrider Car Event

Classic Cars & Trucks Welcomed

10:00- 5:00 p.m.

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53201

Milwaukee Octoberfest

October 6, 2023 - October 8, 2023

520 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Curd Fest 2023

11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub & Gift Shop

320 W. Highland Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Fall Family Fest

11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

5151 W. Layton Ave.,

Greenfield, WI 53220

Fall Street Festival

11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Port Washington Tourism Council

Franklin St., Port Washington, WI 53074

Family Free Day

9:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W. Bluemound Road,

Milwaukee, WI 53226

Oak Creek Sports Card Show

9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

The Salvation Army

8853 S. Howell,

Oak Creek, WI 53154

Southside Dining Week: Hand Pie Fest

11am - 3pm

Mitchell Street Arts (MiSA)

710 West Historic Mitchell Street

Milwaukee, WI 53204

The Milky Way Drive-In

HalloweenTown 5:00 p.m.

Talk To ME 7:30 P.M.

Halloween Ends

7035 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

Pumpkin Palooza

11:00 - 1:00 P.M.

St. Ann Center’s Bucyrus Campus

2450 W North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53205

WI Mac & Cheese Fest

4:00-8:00 P.M.

1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N,

Oconomowoc, WI,

United States, Wisconsin

SUNDAY

Brady Street Pet Parade Presented by Lakefront Brewery

11:00 - 3:00 P.M.

Brady Street Business Improvement District

1220 A E. Brady Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Bill Burr

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Janelle James

An award-winning actress best known for her role as Ava Coleman in the acclaimed television series Abbott Elementary

8:00 P.M.

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

The Milky Way Drive-In

Monster House & The Conjuring

7035 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip