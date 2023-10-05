Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Curd Fest, Mac & Cheese Fest, Fall Festivals, Brady Street Pet Parade and more

MILWAUKEE — Get into the October spirit with a number of fun events happening this weekend, Oct. 6-8, 2023!
FRIDAY
18th Annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival
Runs through Oct 8th
Multiple Locations
Celtic Thunder
The Riverside Theater
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue ,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Ghostbusters 6:30 p.m.
The Blackening 9: 15 p.m.
The Milky Way Drive-In
7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
Marcus Roberts Trio
7:30p on Friday, October 6
7:30p on Saturday, October 7
2:30p on Sunday, October 8
Bradley Symphony Center
212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Halloween Legends & Lore
Friday, October 6 | 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 7 | 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Friday, October 13 | 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 14 | 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Friday, October 20 | 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 21 | 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Old World Wisconsin
W372 S9727 Hwy 67
Eagle, WI 53119
Illuminating the Dark Tours
Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Fall Into Grafton
Oct 6, 2023 - Oct 7, 2023.
Fri 6-9pm, Sat 11am-4pm
Grafton Chamber of Commerce
1624 Wisconsin Avenue - Grafton, WI 53024
SATURDAY
Harley-Davidson Museum & LOLO BLVDLowrider Car Event
Classic Cars & Trucks Welcomed
10:00- 5:00 p.m.
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53201
Milwaukee Octoberfest
October 6, 2023 - October 8, 2023
520 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Curd Fest 2023
11:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Drink Wisconsinbly Pub & Gift Shop
320 W. Highland Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Fall Family Fest
11:00 AM to 4:00 PM
5151 W. Layton Ave.,
Greenfield, WI 53220
Fall Street Festival
11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Port Washington Tourism Council
Franklin St., Port Washington, WI 53074
Family Free Day
9:30 AM to 4:30 PM
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53226
Oak Creek Sports Card Show
9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
The Salvation Army
8853 S. Howell,
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Southside Dining Week: Hand Pie Fest
11am - 3pm
Mitchell Street Arts (MiSA)
710 West Historic Mitchell Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
The Milky Way Drive-In
HalloweenTown 5:00 p.m.
Talk To ME 7:30 P.M.
Halloween Ends
7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
Pumpkin Palooza
11:00 - 1:00 P.M.
St. Ann Center’s Bucyrus Campus
2450 W North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53205
WI Mac & Cheese Fest
4:00-8:00 P.M.
1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N,
Oconomowoc, WI,
United States, Wisconsin
SUNDAY
Brady Street Pet Parade Presented by Lakefront Brewery
11:00 - 3:00 P.M.
Brady Street Business Improvement District
1220 A E. Brady Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Bill Burr
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Janelle James
An award-winning actress best known for her role as Ava Coleman in the acclaimed television series Abbott Elementary
8:00 P.M.
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
The Milky Way Drive-In
Monster House & The Conjuring
7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
