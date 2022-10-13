Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Curd Fest, Fall into Grafton, Autumn Celebration

Fun things happening in Wisconsin, SE Wisconsin and Milwaukee this weekend, Oct. 14-16
James Groh
Posted at 5:17 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 06:31:16-04

MILWAUKEE — Fall is moving along and there is not a better chance to get out and enjoy the seasons this weekend! Here are some fun events happening in SE Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area this weekend.

FRIDAY

Fall into Grafton

  • Grafton Chamber of Commerce
  • 1624 Wisconsin Ave.
  • Grafton, WI 53024

SATURDAY

Curd Fest 2022

  • 11:30 A.M.
  • Drink Wisconsinbly Pub
  • 320 W. Highland Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Lake Country Canine Carnival

  • 11:00 - 3:00 p.m.
  • Pewaukee Sports Complex
  • N45W23440 Lindsay Road - Pewaukee, WI 53072

Fall into Grafton

  • Grafton Chamber of Commerce
  • 1624 Wisconsin Ave.
  • Grafton, WI 53024

Elkhorn October Fest

  • 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • Veterans Park
  • 100 W. Walworth - Elkhorn, WI 53121

Autumn Celebration

  • 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
  • Washington Park
  • 1859 N. 40th St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53208

SUNDAY

Species Spooktacular

  • 3:00- 4:30 P.M.
  • Schlitz Audubon Center
  • 1111 E. Brown Deer Rd., Bayside, WI

Milwaukee Makers Market

  • 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
  • The Ivy House
  • 906 S. Barclay St., Milwaukee, WI

