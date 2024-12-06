Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: CPKC Holiday Train, Santa's Christmas Cavalcade, Santa Cycle Rampage, and more

It's your Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! The holiday spirit is spreading across Milwaukee and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the season. Check out Adriana's full list.
Posted

It's your Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! The holiday spirit is spreading across Milwaukee and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the season. Check out Adriana's full list of fun for the whole family.

FRIDAY
Harry Potter™ in Concert
The Riverside Theater
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

A Christmas Carol
FT. TMJ4's James Groh
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Christkindlmarkt
Village of Wauwatosa
7603 W. State Street,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213

SATURDAY
Brady Street's Festivus
Brady St. between Farwell Ave. & Van Buren St.,
1220A E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin following a screening of Home Alone
Miller High Life Theatre
500 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Santa Cycle Rampage
187 E Becher St,
Milwaukee, WI 53207

Santa's Christmas Cavalcade
Milwaukee Public Market
400 N. Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

CPKC Holiday Train
Sturtevant - 7:00 PM Arrival
Caledonia – 8:15 PM Arrival

Adrian Dunn’s WONDERFUL: A Soulful Celebration
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Bradley Symphony Center, 212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

SUNDAY
CPKC Holiday Train
Wauwatosa – 4:15 PM Arrival
Hartland – 5:45 PM Arrival
Oconomowoc – 6:45 PM Arrival
Watertown – 8:00 PM Arrival
Columbus – 9:15 PM Arrival

