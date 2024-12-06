Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: CPKC Holiday Train, Santa's Christmas Cavalcade, Santa Cycle Rampage, and more

It's your Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! The holiday spirit is spreading across Milwaukee and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the season. Check out Adriana's full list of fun for the whole family.

FRIDAY

Harry Potter™ in Concert

The Riverside Theater

116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

A Christmas Carol

FT. TMJ4's James Groh

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Christkindlmarkt

Village of Wauwatosa

7603 W. State Street,

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

SATURDAY

Brady Street's Festivus

Brady St. between Farwell Ave. & Van Buren St.,

1220A E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin following a screening of Home Alone

Miller High Life Theatre

500 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Santa Cycle Rampage

187 E Becher St,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Santa's Christmas Cavalcade

Milwaukee Public Market

400 N. Water Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

CPKC Holiday Train

Sturtevant - 7:00 PM Arrival

Caledonia – 8:15 PM Arrival

Adrian Dunn’s WONDERFUL: A Soulful Celebration

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Bradley Symphony Center, 212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SUNDAY

CPKC Holiday Train

Wauwatosa – 4:15 PM Arrival

Hartland – 5:45 PM Arrival

Oconomowoc – 6:45 PM Arrival

Watertown – 8:00 PM Arrival

Columbus – 9:15 PM Arrival

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error