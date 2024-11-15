Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Country Christmas Illuminated Walking Nights, Pro Pickleball, WWE Smackdown

MILWAUKEE — Even as the temperatures get colder, there's always something to do in southeast Wisconsin! Adriana has prepared a whole list of fun and exciting activities this weekend. Check it out!
FRIDAY
WWE SmackDown
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Country Christmas Illuminated Walking Nights
The Ingleside Hotel
2810 Golf Road,
Pewaukee, WI 53072
Holiday Happenings
Vliet Street,
Milwaukee, WI
Veolia Milwaukee Open - Pro Pickleball Tour
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Celtic Christmas by Celtic Folk
Plymouth Arts Center
520 East Mill Street,
Plymouth, WI 53073
SATURDAY
Rod Wave: Last Lap TourFiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
510 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Handmade Holiday at the Lincoln Warehouse
Torzala Brewing Company
2018 S. 1st Street, Suite 207,
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Anthony Pettis Presents: APFC Milwaukee
Potawatomi Casino | Hotel
1721 W. Canal Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
SUNDAY
Milwaukee Makers Market
Ivy House
906 S. Barclay St. ,
Milwaukee, WI 53204
