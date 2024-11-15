Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Country Christmas Illuminated Walking Nights, Pro Pickleball, WWE Smackdown

MILWAUKEE — Even as the temperatures get colder, there's always something to do in southeast Wisconsin! Adriana has prepared a whole list of fun and exciting activities this weekend. Check it out!

FRIDAY

WWE SmackDown

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Country Christmas Illuminated Walking Nights

The Ingleside Hotel

2810 Golf Road,

Pewaukee, WI 53072

Holiday Happenings

Vliet Street,

Milwaukee, WI

Veolia Milwaukee Open - Pro Pickleball Tour

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Celtic Christmas by Celtic Folk

Plymouth Arts Center

520 East Mill Street,

Plymouth, WI 53073

SATURDAY

Rod Wave: Last Lap TourFiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

510 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Handmade Holiday at the Lincoln Warehouse

Torzala Brewing Company

2018 S. 1st Street, Suite 207,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Anthony Pettis Presents: APFC Milwaukee

Potawatomi Casino | Hotel

1721 W. Canal Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Makers Market

Ivy House

906 S. Barclay St. ,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

