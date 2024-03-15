Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Concerts, Girl Scout Cookie & wine pairings and St. Patrick's Day celebrations

MILWAUKEE — Don't let windy, chilly weather stop you from enjoying all that southeast Wisconsin has to offer! Check out Adriana's full list of all the fun things going on this weekend throughout our area.
Friday
Sam Hunt /w Brett Young & Lily Rose - Outskirts Tour 2024
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Girl Scout Cookie & Wine Pairing Extravaganza
Vino Third Ward
219 E. Erie Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
St. Patrick's Day Celebration
3/15-17
Crossroads Collective
2238 N. Farwell Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Streets Alive
3/15 &3/16
Milwaukee Public Museum
800 W. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the Trinity Irish Dancers
Friday, March 15
Bub’s Irish Pub
N116W16218 Main St, Germantown
Saturday, March 16
11:00 am : McBob’s Bar and Grill
4919 W North Ave, Milwaukee
11:00 am: Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
929 E Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee
1:00 pm: Lucky Chucky’s Beach Bar
37238 Valley Rd, Oconomowoc
2:30 pm: Elite Sports Club
11616 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon
3:00 pm: Three Lions Pub
4515 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
Sunday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day
8:30 am: Leff’s Lucky Town
7208 W State St, Wauwatosa
1 pm: Lucky Chucky’s Beach Bar
37238 Valley Rd, Oconomowoc
3 pm: Revere’s Wells Street Tavern
505 Wells St., Delafield
3 pm: On the Clock
4301 S Howell St., Milwaukee
5 pm : Mo’s Pub
142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee
SATURDAY
Olivia Rodrigo
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Disney Princess: Concert
The Riverside Theater
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Buchanan’s St. Patrick's Day Party
5800 N. Bayshore Drive,
Glendale, WI 53217
Campfire Cookout
Urban Ecology Center
1500 E. Park Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Milwaukee Recreation Maple Sugaring course
Hawthorn Glen
1130 N. 60th St.
Milwaukee
Kids & Family Expo
Barnyard Bash
Pleasant Prairie RecPlex
9900 Terwall Ter - Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158
Wisconsin Regional Robotics Competition
3/16 & 17
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
A Wee Bit Irish Musical Concert
Plymouth Arts Center
520 E Mill St,
Plymouth, WI 53073
Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Parade
State Street and Main Street,
Racine, WI
SUNDAY
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
St. Paddy's Day Party
8580 S. Howell Avenue
Oak Creek, WI 53154
