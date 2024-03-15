Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Concerts, Girl Scout Cookie & wine pairings and St. Patrick's Day celebrations

MILWAUKEE — Don't let windy, chilly weather stop you from enjoying all that southeast Wisconsin has to offer! Check out Adriana's full list of all the fun things going on this weekend throughout our area.

Friday

Sam Hunt /w Brett Young & Lily Rose - Outskirts Tour 2024

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Girl Scout Cookie & Wine Pairing Extravaganza

Vino Third Ward

219 E. Erie Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

St. Patrick's Day Celebration

3/15-17

Crossroads Collective

2238 N. Farwell Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Streets Alive

3/15 &3/16

Milwaukee Public Museum

800 W. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the Trinity Irish Dancers

Friday, March 15

Bub’s Irish Pub

N116W16218 Main St, Germantown

Saturday, March 16

11:00 am : McBob’s Bar and Grill

4919 W North Ave, Milwaukee

11:00 am: Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

929 E Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

1:00 pm: Lucky Chucky’s Beach Bar

37238 Valley Rd, Oconomowoc

2:30 pm: Elite Sports Club

11616 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon

3:00 pm: Three Lions Pub

4515 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

Sunday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day

8:30 am: Leff’s Lucky Town

7208 W State St, Wauwatosa

1 pm: Lucky Chucky’s Beach Bar

37238 Valley Rd, Oconomowoc

3 pm: Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

505 Wells St., Delafield

3 pm: On the Clock

4301 S Howell St., Milwaukee

5 pm : Mo’s Pub

142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

SATURDAY

Olivia Rodrigo

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Disney Princess: Concert

The Riverside Theater

116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Buchanan’s St. Patrick's Day Party

5800 N. Bayshore Drive,

Glendale, WI 53217

Campfire Cookout

Urban Ecology Center

1500 E. Park Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Milwaukee Recreation Maple Sugaring course

Hawthorn Glen

1130 N. 60th St.

Milwaukee

Kids & Family Expo

Barnyard Bash

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex

9900 Terwall Ter - Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

Wisconsin Regional Robotics Competition

3/16 & 17

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

A Wee Bit Irish Musical Concert

Plymouth Arts Center

520 E Mill St,

Plymouth, WI 53073

Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Parade

State Street and Main Street,

Racine, WI

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

St. Paddy's Day Party

8580 S. Howell Avenue

Oak Creek, WI 53154

