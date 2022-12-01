Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Christmas in the Ward, A Christmas Carol, Santa Cruise

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Christmas is here! Milwaukee will be filled with holiday-themed events this weekend from Christmas in the Ward, to a Christmas Carol at the Pabst Theater, to a Santa Cruise. The countdown to Christmas is on and there are plenty of events to get you into the holiday spirit.

Check out our list of events happening this weekend. And yes, if you're not into the holidays, there are non-holiday-themed events happening too.

FRIDAY

Christmas in the Ward



5:30 P.M.

Catalano Square

Milwaukee, WI 53202



Lakers vs. Bucks



6:30 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

A Christmas Carol



The Pabst Theater

144 E Wells St,

Milwaukee, WI

Les Misérables



Marcus Center For The Performing Arts

Runs until 12/4

929 N Water St

Milwaukee, WI

The Nativity Variations



Runs until 12/11

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

108 E Wells St - Milwaukee, WI 53202

Santa Cruise



Runs until 12/30

5:30pm - 8:30pm

Lake Geneva Cruise Line Winter Harbor

1 Liechty Drive -

Williams Bay, WI 53191



SATURDAY

Netherlands vs. USA



Multiple Watch parties happening at different restaurants and bars



Santa Cycle Rampage



9:00 a.m.

Bike Fed office: 187 E. Becher St.

Hollander Grand Cafe on Downer: 2608 N Downer Ave

Family Free Day



Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W. Blue Mound Road,

Wauwatosa, WI 53226



Santa's Christmas Cavalcade



5:15 pm: Departs from Milwaukee Public Market’s Parking Lot

5:15 pm – 7:00 PM: The route passes by Red Arrow Park, Pere Marquette Park, Zeidler Union Square, Wisconsin Avenue, Cathedral Square Park, Broadway, Catalano Square, and Light The Hoan

Milwaukee Public Market

400 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI

Holiday Tree Lighting



2:00-7:00 PM

Konkel Park (5151 W. Layton Ave.)

Christmas Parade



3:00 PM

The route will follow along from Schlueter Parkway starting at Drexel Avenue down to Legend Drive and then to City Hall

Whiskey Fest Wisconsin



3:00 p.m.

The Cooperage

822 South Water Street, Milwaukee

41st Annual Christmas Card Town Parade



1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Downtown Elkhorn

SUNDAY

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ in Concert



12/2-12/4

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra -

The Riverside Theater

116 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Miniature Motors Show



10:00 AM- 2:00 PM

Waukesha County Expo Center

1000 Northview Rd. - Waukesha, WI 53188

