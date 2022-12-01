Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Christmas in the Ward, A Christmas Carol, Santa Cruise

The countdown to Christmas is on and there are plenty of events to get you into the holiday spirit
Christmas at the Pabst Mansion
Each of the rooms in the 130-year-old estate are decorated in a style reminiscent of the 19<sup>th</sup> century and inspired by the lives of those who once called this place home.
Christmas at the Pabst Mansion
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Christmas is here! Milwaukee will be filled with holiday-themed events this weekend from Christmas in the Ward, to a Christmas Carol at the Pabst Theater, to a Santa Cruise. The countdown to Christmas is on and there are plenty of events to get you into the holiday spirit.

Check out our list of events happening this weekend. And yes, if you're not into the holidays, there are non-holiday-themed events happening too.

FRIDAY
Christmas in the Ward 

  • 5:30 P.M.
  • Catalano Square
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Lakers vs. Bucks

  • 6:30 p.m.
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

A Christmas Carol

  • The Pabst Theater
  • 144 E Wells St,
  • Milwaukee, WI

Les Misérables

The Nativity Variations

  • Runs until 12/11
  • Milwaukee Repertory Theater
  • 108 E Wells St - Milwaukee, WI 53202

Santa Cruise

  • Runs until 12/30
  • 5:30pm - 8:30pm
  • Lake Geneva Cruise Line Winter Harbor
  • 1 Liechty Drive -
  • Williams Bay, WI 53191

SATURDAY
Netherlands vs. USA

  • Multiple Watch parties happening at different restaurants and bars

Santa Cycle Rampage

  • 9:00 a.m.
  • Bike Fed office: 187 E. Becher St. 
  • Hollander Grand Cafe on Downer: 2608 N Downer Ave

Family Free Day

  • Milwaukee County Zoo
  • 10001 W. Blue Mound Road,
  • Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Santa's Christmas Cavalcade

  • 5:15 pm: Departs from Milwaukee Public Market’s Parking Lot
  • 5:15 pm – 7:00 PM: The route passes by Red Arrow Park, Pere Marquette Park, Zeidler Union Square, Wisconsin Avenue, Cathedral Square Park, Broadway, Catalano Square, and Light The Hoan
  • Milwaukee Public Market
  • 400 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI

Holiday Tree Lighting

  • 2:00-7:00 PM
  • Konkel Park (5151 W. Layton Ave.)

Christmas Parade

  • 3:00 PM
  • The route will follow along from Schlueter Parkway starting at Drexel Avenue down to Legend Drive and then to City Hall

Whiskey Fest Wisconsin

  • 3:00 p.m.
  • The Cooperage
  • 822 South Water Street, Milwaukee

41st Annual Christmas Card Town Parade

  • 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
  • Downtown Elkhorn

SUNDAY

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ in Concert

  • 12/2-12/4
  • Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra -
  • The Riverside Theater
  • 116 W Wisconsin Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Miniature Motors Show

  • 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM
  • Waukesha County Expo Center
  • 1000 Northview Rd. - Waukesha, WI 53188

