Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Christmas in the Ward, A Christmas Carol, Santa Cruise

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Christmas is here! Milwaukee will be filled with holiday-themed events this weekend from Christmas in the Ward, to a Christmas Carol at the Pabst Theater, to a Santa Cruise. The countdown to Christmas is on and there are plenty of events to get you into the holiday spirit.
Check out our list of events happening this weekend. And yes, if you're not into the holidays, there are non-holiday-themed events happening too.
FRIDAY
Christmas in the Ward
- 5:30 P.M.
- Catalano Square
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 6:30 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- The Pabst Theater
- 144 E Wells St,
- Milwaukee, WI
- Marcus Center For The Performing Arts
- Runs until 12/4
- 929 N Water St
- Milwaukee, WI
- Runs until 12/11
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater
- 108 E Wells St - Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Runs until 12/30
- 5:30pm - 8:30pm
- Lake Geneva Cruise Line Winter Harbor
- 1 Liechty Drive -
- Williams Bay, WI 53191
SATURDAY
Netherlands vs. USA
- Multiple Watch parties happening at different restaurants and bars
- 9:00 a.m.
- Bike Fed office: 187 E. Becher St.
- Hollander Grand Cafe on Downer: 2608 N Downer Ave
- Milwaukee County Zoo
- 10001 W. Blue Mound Road,
- Wauwatosa, WI 53226
- 5:15 pm: Departs from Milwaukee Public Market’s Parking Lot
- 5:15 pm – 7:00 PM: The route passes by Red Arrow Park, Pere Marquette Park, Zeidler Union Square, Wisconsin Avenue, Cathedral Square Park, Broadway, Catalano Square, and Light The Hoan
- Milwaukee Public Market
- 400 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
- 2:00-7:00 PM
- Konkel Park (5151 W. Layton Ave.)
- 3:00 PM
- The route will follow along from Schlueter Parkway starting at Drexel Avenue down to Legend Drive and then to City Hall
- 3:00 p.m.
- The Cooperage
- 822 South Water Street, Milwaukee
41st Annual Christmas Card Town Parade
- 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
- Downtown Elkhorn
SUNDAY
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ in Concert
- 12/2-12/4
- Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra -
- The Riverside Theater
- 116 W Wisconsin Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Miniature Motors Show
- 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM
- Waukesha County Expo Center
- 1000 Northview Rd. - Waukesha, WI 53188