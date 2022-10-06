Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Chris Stapleton, Flannel Fest, Vilet Street Fest, Vintage Fest and Movie nights

There are so many entertainment events in Milwaukee this weekend, it's hard to choose what to check out!
Posted at 5:45 AM, Oct 06, 2022
MILWAUKEE — There are so many entertainment events in Milwaukee this weekend, it's hard to choose what to check out! This week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute features events like a Chris Stapleton concert, the Sound of Music musical at the Saber Center, plus empty bowls in Deer District.

Here's the full list:

FRIDAY

Movie Nights At The Milky Way Drive In

  • Oct 7: GHOSTBUSTERS at 6:30 p.m.
  • Oct 9: CASPER at 5:00 p.m.
  • 7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI 53132

The Sound of Music

  • Forte Theatre Company in Franklin
  • Saber Center for the Performing Arts

SATURDAY

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

  • 7-11 p.m.
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Vliet Street Fall Festival

  • 10:00 - 4:00 p.m.
  • West Vilet Street

Totally Rad Vintage Fest

  • 10:00 - 5:00 p.m.
  • Exposition Center
  • 8200 W Greenfield
  • West Allis, 53214 United States

Flannel Fest

  • 11:00 a.m.
  • 5555 7th St
  • Kenosha, WI 53144, United States

SUNDAY

Empty Bowls in Deer District

  • Deer District
  • 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI

