Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Chris Stapleton, Flannel Fest, Vilet Street Fest, Vintage Fest and Movie nights

MILWAUKEE — There are so many entertainment events in Milwaukee this weekend, it's hard to choose what to check out! This week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute features events like a Chris Stapleton concert, the Sound of Music musical at the Saber Center, plus empty bowls in Deer District.

Here's the full list:

FRIDAY

Movie Nights At The Milky Way Drive In



Oct 7: GHOSTBUSTERS at 6:30 p.m.

Oct 9: CASPER at 5:00 p.m.

7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI 53132

The Sound of Music



Forte Theatre Company in Franklin

Saber Center for the Performing Arts

SATURDAY

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show



7-11 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Vliet Street Fall Festival



10:00 - 4:00 p.m.

West Vilet Street

Totally Rad Vintage Fest



10:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Exposition Center

8200 W Greenfield

West Allis, 53214 United States

Flannel Fest



11:00 a.m.

5555 7th St

Kenosha, WI 53144, United States

SUNDAY

Empty Bowls in Deer District



Deer District

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip