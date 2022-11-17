Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Cheer District Tree Lighting, Turkey Trot, Carnival of Lights

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Holiday events will be in full swing this weekend as the Cheer District tree lighting is scheduled to take place Friday along with Country Christmas, and Turkey Trot on Saturday!

If you're in the festive mood, head outdoors and check out some of these events.

FRIDAY

Cheer District Tree Lighting

5:00 p.m.

Deer District

1134 N Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Country Christmas-Illuminated Walking Nights

November 18 – 20

5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

The Ingleside Hotel

2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072

Holiday Folk Fair International

8: 00 a.m.- 7:00 p..m.

Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center

8200 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI

SATURDAY

Turkey Trot

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Washington Park

Christmas Carnival of Lights

Jellystone Park™ in Caledonia, WI

8425 HWY 38 Caledonia, WI 53108

Rod Wave

Beautiful Mind Tour

8:00 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip