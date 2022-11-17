Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Cheer District Tree Lighting, Turkey Trot, Carnival of Lights

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Holiday events will be in full swing this weekend as the Cheer District tree lighting is scheduled to take place Friday along with Country Christmas, and Turkey Trot on Saturday!
If you're in the festive mood, head outdoors and check out some of these events.
FRIDAY
Cheer District Tree Lighting
5:00 p.m.
Deer District
1134 N Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Country Christmas-Illuminated Walking Nights
November 18 – 20
5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
The Ingleside Hotel
2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072
Holiday Folk Fair International
8: 00 a.m.- 7:00 p..m.
Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center
8200 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI
SATURDAY
Turkey Trot
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Washington Park
Christmas Carnival of Lights
Jellystone Park™ in Caledonia, WI
8425 HWY 38 Caledonia, WI 53108
Rod Wave
Beautiful Mind Tour
8:00 p.m.
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203