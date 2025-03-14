Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Check out these early St. Patrick's Day celebrations

It's a special, and very green, edition of Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! Early Saint Patrick's day celebrations are happening all across southeastern Wisconsin.

You can catch three parades on Saturday full of Irish dancing, live music, and decorative floats. Parades in Milwaukee and Racine start at noon and Wauwatosa's parade begins at 3:30 p.m.

Watch: Andrea Albers runs down your Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute:

Wisconsin Weekend: Check out these early St. Patrick's Day celebrations

The warm-up to the celebration in Wauwatosa is the Lucky Leprechaun 7k in Tosa's Hart Park! The 13th annual race starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and there's a costume contest so prepare your best leprechaun look. Proceeds go to the MACC Fund. Over the years, runners have raised more than $90,000 to help fight childhood cancer.

Friday night is your chance to see David Howley— a founding member of the Galway-based Irish band "We Banjo Three". He's playing at Milwaukee's Vivarium and tickets start at $25.

And if you can't be in Ireland this weekend, County Clare is the next best thing becuase they're going big for Saint Patrick's Day. Catch live performances and enjoy authentic Irish food and drinks all weekend long!

More St. Patrick's Day events this weekend:

Irish Family Day at Celtic MKE Center

The Family Gathering - The Shamrock Club Milwaukee Post Parade Party

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

City Tours MKE Paddy's Milwaukee Pub Crawl

Three Lions Pub Block Party

Mystic Knot Release Party at Third Space Brewing

