Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Cedarburg Winter Festival, Spring Home Improvement Show

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It'll be a great weekend to get out and about after a snowy end to the week, and there is plenty for you to do! This week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute features a large variety of events for both kids and adults.
For the kids, head to Red Arrow Park for Slice of ice featuring the Frozen cast. For the adults, you can head to the State Fairgrounds and check out the Spring Home Improvement Show.
Here's a list of some of the events happening in Milwaukee this weekend.
Friday:
- State Fair Park
- 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum
- 7 p.m.
Saturday:
- State Fair Park
- 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Red Arrow Park
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Cedar Creek Settlement
Sunday:
- State Fair Park
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Pabst Theater
- 3 p.m.