Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Cedarburg Winter Festival, Spring Home Improvement Show

This week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute features a large variety of events for both kids and adults
It'll be a great weekend to get out and about after a snowy end to the week, and there is plenty for you to do!
Posted at 7:17 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 08:17:56-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It'll be a great weekend to get out and about after a snowy end to the week, and there is plenty for you to do! This week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute features a large variety of events for both kids and adults.

For the kids, head to Red Arrow Park for Slice of ice featuring the Frozen cast. For the adults, you can head to the State Fairgrounds and check out the Spring Home Improvement Show.

Here's a list of some of the events happening in Milwaukee this weekend.

Friday:

Spring Home Improvement Show

  • State Fair Park
  • 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Flat Out Friday

  • Fiserv Forum
  • 7 p.m.

Saturday:

Spring Home Improvement Show

  • State Fair Park
  • 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Slice of Ice with Frozen Cast

  • Red Arrow Park
  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cedarburg Winter Festival

  • 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Cedar Creek Settlement

Sunday:

Spring Home Improvement Show

  • State Fair Park
  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dragons and Mythical Beasts

  • Pabst Theater
  • 3 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News