Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bucks Home Opener, Public Market Fall Festival, Beyond Monet

MILWAUKEE — Local fall sports are back in Milwaukee, from the Admirals taking to the ice, to the Bucks facing the Rockets in their 2022 season home opener.
Here are a number of fun events happening in the Milwaukee area and Southeast Wisconsin this weekend:
FRIDAY
Beyond Monet
Wisconsin Center
400 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Hunting Moon Pow Wow
Three days of excitement, bringing together a host of Native American cultures for a celebration of singing, drumming and dancing in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
7:00 p.m.
Wisconsin Center
Downtown Milwaukee
Fall Gallery Night MKE
Various locations
5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Third Ward
SATURDAY
Admirals Home Opener
6:00 p.m.
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Bucks Home Opener
7:00 p.m.
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Public Market Fall Harvest
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Riverwalk Commons
Across the street from the market at
423 N. Water St.
Fall Gallery Night MKE
Various locations
11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Third Ward
SUNDAY
Family Sundays: Día de los Muertos
10:00 am–4:00 pm
700 N. Art Museum Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53202