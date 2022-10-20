Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bucks Home Opener, Public Market Fall Festival, Beyond Monet

MILWAUKEE — Local fall sports are back in Milwaukee, from the Admirals taking to the ice, to the Bucks facing the Rockets in their 2022 season home opener.

Here are a number of fun events happening in the Milwaukee area and Southeast Wisconsin this weekend:

FRIDAY

Beyond Monet

Wisconsin Center

400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Hunting Moon Pow Wow

Three days of excitement, bringing together a host of Native American cultures for a celebration of singing, drumming and dancing in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

7:00 p.m.

Wisconsin Center

Downtown Milwaukee

Fall Gallery Night MKE

Various locations

5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Third Ward

SATURDAY

Admirals Home Opener

6:00 p.m.

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Bucks Home Opener

7:00 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Public Market Fall Harvest

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Riverwalk Commons

Across the street from the market at

423 N. Water St.

Fall Gallery Night MKE

Various locations

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Third Ward

SUNDAY

Family Sundays: Día de los Muertos

10:00 am–4:00 pm

700 N. Art Museum Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

