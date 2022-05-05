Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bucks, Hog Fest, Bikerfest and more

MILWAUKEE — A big weekend for Milwaukee sports teams as they look to advance in the playoffs. Plus, a celebration for all moms.

FRIDAY

Hog Fest 2022

Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Asking Alexandria, Wage War and Lilith Czar

Fiserv Forum

5:45 p.m.

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Milwaukee Admirals v Manitoba Moose - Calder Cup Playoffs Round 1

7:00 p.m.

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

Celtics Vs Bucks Game 3

2:30 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Watch party in Deer District- gates open two hours before tip off

Cookie Decorating Workshop for Mother’s Day

Each ticket below covers both one adult and one child

1:00 – 3:00 pm

2519 Northwestern Avenue

Racine, Wisconsin

Community Day - Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival

11 a.m. – 4 p.m

Haggerty Museum of Art

1234 West Tory Hill Street

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Talk Derby to Me

Lavish party experience, featuring additional bars, vendors, food trucks, Mint Julep drink packages

2 pm - 7 pm

The Iron Horse Hotel

500 W Florida St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Bikerfest Block Party

Fondy Farmer’s Market

12pm-9pm

2200 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue - Milwaukee, WI 53208

Milwaukee Admirals v Manitoba Moose - Calder Cup Playoffs Round 1

6:00 p.m.

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

SUNDAY

Mothers Day At the Zoo

Mothers get in free

9:30 a.m. to 4:30

10001 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226

Mother's Day Comedy Jam

8:00pm

Coaches (Inside 1125)

1125 N 9th St

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Mother’s Day at the Harley-Davidson Museum

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53201

Dog Mom's Day Celebration

Celebrating the joyous wonders of being a dog mom

2:00- 4:30 pm

Drunken Cobra

6818 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

