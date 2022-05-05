Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bucks, Hog Fest, Bikerfest and more

MILWAUKEE — A big weekend for Milwaukee sports teams as they look to advance in the playoffs. Plus, a celebration for all moms.
FRIDAY
Hog Fest 2022
Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Asking Alexandria, Wage War and Lilith Czar
Fiserv Forum
5:45 p.m.
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue
Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Milwaukee Admirals v Manitoba Moose - Calder Cup Playoffs Round 1
7:00 p.m.
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
SATURDAY
Celtics Vs Bucks Game 3
2:30 p.m.
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue
Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Watch party in Deer District- gates open two hours before tip off
Cookie Decorating Workshop for Mother’s Day
Each ticket below covers both one adult and one child
1:00 – 3:00 pm
2519 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, Wisconsin
Community Day - Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival
11 a.m. – 4 p.m
Haggerty Museum of Art
1234 West Tory Hill Street
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Talk Derby to Me
Lavish party experience, featuring additional bars, vendors, food trucks, Mint Julep drink packages
2 pm - 7 pm
The Iron Horse Hotel
500 W Florida St, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Bikerfest Block Party
Fondy Farmer’s Market
12pm-9pm
2200 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue - Milwaukee, WI 53208
Milwaukee Admirals v Manitoba Moose - Calder Cup Playoffs Round 1
6:00 p.m.
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
SUNDAY
Mothers Day At the Zoo
Mothers get in free
9:30 a.m. to 4:30
10001 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226
Mother's Day Comedy Jam
8:00pm
Coaches (Inside 1125)
1125 N 9th St
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Mother’s Day at the Harley-Davidson Museum
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53201
Dog Mom's Day Celebration
Celebrating the joyous wonders of being a dog mom
2:00- 4:30 pm
Drunken Cobra
6818 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53213