Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bucks, Hog Fest, Bikerfest and more

city of milwaukee
Morry Gash/AP
FILE - This July 29, 2020, file photo shows the Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball team, in Milwaukee. Voting will look a little different this November. NBA owners have pledged to open arenas in Salt Lake City and elsewhere as part of an agreement they made with players to combat racial injustice. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
city of milwaukee
Posted at 5:29 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 06:29:13-04

MILWAUKEE — A big weekend for Milwaukee sports teams as they look to advance in the playoffs. Plus, a celebration for all moms.

FRIDAY

Hog Fest 2022
Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Asking Alexandria, Wage War and Lilith Czar
Fiserv Forum
5:45 p.m.
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue
Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Milwaukee Admirals v Manitoba Moose - Calder Cup Playoffs Round 1
7:00 p.m.
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

Celtics Vs Bucks Game 3
2:30 p.m.
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue
Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Watch party in Deer District- gates open two hours before tip off

Cookie Decorating Workshop for Mother’s Day
Each ticket below covers both one adult and one child
1:00 – 3:00 pm
2519 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, Wisconsin

Community Day - Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival
11 a.m. – 4 p.m
Haggerty Museum of Art
1234 West Tory Hill Street
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Talk Derby to Me
Lavish party experience, featuring additional bars, vendors, food trucks, Mint Julep drink packages
2 pm - 7 pm
The Iron Horse Hotel
500 W Florida St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Bikerfest Block Party
Fondy Farmer’s Market
12pm-9pm
2200 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue - Milwaukee, WI 53208

Milwaukee Admirals v Manitoba Moose - Calder Cup Playoffs Round 1
6:00 p.m.
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

SUNDAY

Mothers Day At the Zoo
Mothers get in free
9:30 a.m. to 4:30
10001 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226

Mother's Day Comedy Jam
8:00pm
Coaches (Inside 1125)
1125 N 9th St
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Mother’s Day at the Harley-Davidson Museum
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53201

Dog Mom's Day Celebration
Celebrating the joyous wonders of being a dog mom
2:00- 4:30 pm
Drunken Cobra
6818 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule