Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Candlelight Hike, Midwinter Gaming Convention, MLK Day Events

MILWAUKEE — Don't let Winter Weather deter you! There's plenty of fun things going on in Southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Check out the list below.

FRIDAY

Midwinter Gaming Convention

The Ingleside Hotel

2810 Golf Road,

Pewaukee, WI 53072

Guys on Ice

Stackner Cabaret

108 E. Wells St.,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

2024 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show

Friday, January 12: 12pm – 7pm

Saturday, January 13: 10am – 7pm

Sunday, January 14: 10am – 5pm

Exposition Center

8200 W Greenfield

West Allis, 53214 United States

SATURDAY

Golden State Warriors vs. Bucks

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Wave

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Winter Classic Volleyball Tournament

Saturday, January 13: 7am – 6pm

Sunday, January 14: 7am – 6pm

Wisconsin Products Pavilion

640 S 84th Street

West Allis, Wisconsin 53214

MAM Winter Series

January 13-March 10

Windhover Hall,

700 N Art Museum Drive,

Milwaukee WI

SUNDAY

Candlelight Hike

Havenwoods State Forest

6141 N. Hopkins St.

Milwaukee, WI

MONDAY

40TH ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N Water St

Milwaukee, WI 53202

23rd Annual "King Fest' Celebration for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

2620 W. Center St

Milwaukee, WI

23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Justice Program and March

1:00 pm

St. Francis of Assisi Church,

1927 N. Vel Phillips Ave., Milwaukee

