Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Candlelight Hike, Midwinter Gaming Convention, MLK Day Events

Don't let the winter weather get you down! There are lots of fun things to do around Southeast Wisconsin this weekend, including the Brewers' Winter Warm Up and the Midwinter Gaming Convention.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 08:38:18-05

MILWAUKEE — Don't let Winter Weather deter you! There's plenty of fun things going on in Southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Check out the list below.

FRIDAY

Midwinter Gaming Convention 
The Ingleside Hotel
2810 Golf Road,
Pewaukee, WI 53072

Guys on Ice
Stackner Cabaret
108 E. Wells St.,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

2024 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show
Friday, January 12: 12pm – 7pm
Saturday, January 13: 10am – 7pm
Sunday, January 14: 10am – 5pm
Exposition Center
8200 W Greenfield
West Allis, 53214 United States

SATURDAY

Golden State Warriors vs. Bucks
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Wave
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Winter Classic Volleyball Tournament
Saturday, January 13: 7am – 6pm
Sunday, January 14: 7am – 6pm
Wisconsin Products Pavilion
640 S 84th Street
West Allis, Wisconsin 53214

MAM Winter Series
January 13-March 10
Windhover Hall,
700 N Art Museum Drive,
Milwaukee WI

SUNDAY

Candlelight Hike
Havenwoods State Forest
6141 N. Hopkins St.
Milwaukee, WI

MONDAY

40TH ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202 

23rd Annual "King Fest' Celebration for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
2620 W. Center St
Milwaukee, WI

23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Justice Program and March
1:00 pm
St. Francis of Assisi Church,
1927 N. Vel Phillips Ave., Milwaukee

