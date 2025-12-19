Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Breakfast with Santa, Christmas at the Domes, Hometown Holiday Pops and more

Milwaukee-area residents have plenty of festive activities to choose from as the holiday season continues, with several popular events running through the end of December.

Watch Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute here:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Breakfast with Santa, Christmas at the Domes and more

Skylight Theater Show

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" continues its successful run at Skylight Music Theatre through next weekend. The production has become the second-best-selling show in Skylight Music Theatre history, with tickets extremely limited as the run nears sellout status.

When: Nov. 14–Dec. 28

Admission: Adult tickets start at $89. You can find tickets here.

Location: Skylight Music Theatre is at 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

Breakfast with Santa

Families can enjoy breakfast with Santa at the Milwaukee Public Market this weekend! After breakfast, Santa will remain at the market for photos, which do not require tickets.



When: Saturday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission: Tickets for adults and children over 10 are $35. Children under 3 get in free. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Penfield Children’s Center. You can buy tickets here.

Tickets for adults and children over 10 are $35. Children under 3 get in free. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Penfield Children’s Center. You can buy tickets here. Location: The Milwaukee Public Market is at 400 N. Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53202.

Christmas at the Domes

The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory will host its 44th annual Christmas concert on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Folksinger and songwriter David HB Drake will present "Let There Be Light," featuring seasonal folk songs, popular tunes, original compositions and traditional carols.

When: Dec. 21, 1–2:30 p.m.

Admission: Tickets for adults start at $9. Milwaukee County residents receive a discount; ID is required. Children under 2 are free. Students with ID can attend for $6.

Location: The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory is at 524 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215.

To learn more, click here.

Hometown Holidays Pops

The final performances of Hometown Holiday Pops take place at the Bradley Symphony Center this weekend.



When: Dec. 19–21, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 19–21, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Admission: Adult tickets start at $96. You can buy tickets here.

Adult tickets start at $96. You can buy tickets here. Location: The Bradley Symphony Center is at 212 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203.



Wild Lights

Milwaukee County Zoo Wild Lights is an evening to experience a night out just for adults as the Zoo is illuminated with millions of twinkling and sparkling light.





Wild Lights at the Milwaukee County Zoo continues through New Year's Eve, giving zoo visitors a chance to experience the magic of the zoo after dark through the animal-themed light displays.

Visitors can also drop off broken or unused Christmas lights for recycling during their visit.



When: Nov. 21–Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. (admission gates close at 8:15 p.m.)

Nov. 21–Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. (admission gates close at 8:15 p.m.) Admission: Tickets for adults are $20 at the gate. Children under 2 get in free.

Tickets for adults are $20 at the gate. Children under 2 get in free. You can buy tickets online for a slight discount. Zoological Society members receive a 20% discount online and at the gate with code BRIGHT and membership ID.

Location: The Milwaukee County Zoo is at 10001 W. Bluemound Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53226.



Christmas at the Pabst Mansion

Courtesy: TMJ4 Each of the rooms in the 130-year-old estate are decorated in a style reminiscent of the 19th century and inspired by the lives of those who once called this place home.

Each year, the historic Pabst Mansion transforms into a winter wonderland with dazzling holiday décor that changes annually. This self-guided tour invites guests to wander through the mansion at their own pace and take in the holiday décor.



When: Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Admission: Tickets for adults start at $22. Admission for children under 5 is free. To buy tickets, click here.

Tickets for adults start at $22. Admission for children under 5 is free. To buy tickets, click here. Location: The Pabst Mansion is at 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233.

