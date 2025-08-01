Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Brat Fest, free root beer floats, Oz in MKE and more!

Sheboygan Brat Days

On Saturday, head to Sheboygan for Brat Days, an event that pays homage to Wisconsin’s beloved bratwurst. This festive occasion features a variety of attractions, including live music, a brat-eating contest, and carnival rides. Admission is free! Click here to see the schedule of events.

Sprecher Root Beer Bash

Also taking place this Saturday is the Sprecher Root Beer Bash at Bayshore. This sweet celebration promises fun for the entire family, featuring free rootbeer floats, a kids' dance party and petting zoo, and more. Here's info about the ultimate soda-fueled summer party.

Broadway’s Wicked at Marcus Performing Arts Center

For theater enthusiasts, the critically acclaimed production of Wicked is making its way to Milwaukee’s Marcus Performing Arts Center. This richly imaginative musical tells the untold story of the witches from Oz.

Watch Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute here:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Wicked, Black Arts Fest, State Fair and more!

Don’t miss the chance to witness this extraordinary performance, click here for ticket information!

Black Arts Fest MKE

In a vibrant tribute to African American culture, the Black Arts Fest MKE takes over the Summerfest grounds on Saturday. This event showcases music and dance, visual art, and mouthwatering food. Join in the festivities to honor heritage and creativity while enjoying a wonderful day by the lakefront. Click here for all the details.

Wisconsin State Fair

And let’s not forget that the Wisconsin State Fair is in full swing! With 11 days dedicated to showcasing fun and flavor, you'll find plenty of food on a stick, big-name concerts, thrilling rides, and agricultural showcases. And don't forget about the cream puffs! Click here for the daily schedule at the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error