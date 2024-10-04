Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Brady Street Pet Parade, Battle of the Chefs, Fall Street Festival and more

MILWAUKEE — Fall is in the air and southeast Wisconsin is going to see some fantastic weather this weekend! Check out Adriana's full list of fun activities going on all around our area.

FRIDAY

The Fourteenth Annual Milwaukee Tattoo

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Beetlejuice

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Southside Dining Week 2024

Multiple Locations

SATURDAY

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

OnMilwaukee's Bark & BBQ

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53201

The Milwaukee River Challenge

Menomonee River at 25th and Canal Streets

Beet Street Street Fest

2496 S Wentworth Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Family Free Day

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W Bluemound Rd,

Milwaukee, WI 53226

Fall Street Festival

Franklin St

Port Washington, WI, 53074

SUNDAY

Battle of the Chefs

758 N Broadway,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Brady Street Pet Parade

East Side

Milwaukee

