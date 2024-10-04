Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Brady Street Pet Parade, Battle of the Chefs, Fall Street Festival and more

Fall is in the area and southeast Wisconsin is going to see some fantastic weather this weekend! Check out Adriana's full list of fun activities going on all around our area.
MILWAUKEE — Fall is in the air and southeast Wisconsin is going to see some fantastic weather this weekend! Check out Adriana's full list of fun activities going on all around our area.

FRIDAY
The Fourteenth Annual Milwaukee Tattoo
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Beetlejuice
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Southside Dining Week 2024
Multiple Locations

SATURDAY
Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

OnMilwaukee's Bark & BBQ
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53201

The Milwaukee River Challenge
Menomonee River at 25th and Canal Streets

Beet Street Street Fest
2496 S Wentworth Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53207

Family Free Day
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W Bluemound Rd,
Milwaukee, WI 53226

Fall Street Festival
Franklin St
Port Washington, WI, 53074

SUNDAY
Battle of the Chefs
758 N Broadway,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Brady Street Pet Parade
East Side
Milwaukee

