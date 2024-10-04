Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Brady Street Pet Parade, Battle of the Chefs, Fall Street Festival and more

MILWAUKEE — Fall is in the air and southeast Wisconsin is going to see some fantastic weather this weekend! Check out Adriana's full list of fun activities going on all around our area.
FRIDAY
The Fourteenth Annual Milwaukee Tattoo
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Beetlejuice
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Southside Dining Week 2024
Multiple Locations
SATURDAY
Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
OnMilwaukee's Bark & BBQ
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53201
The Milwaukee River Challenge
Menomonee River at 25th and Canal Streets
Beet Street Street Fest
2496 S Wentworth Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Family Free Day
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W Bluemound Rd,
Milwaukee, WI 53226
Fall Street Festival
Franklin St
Port Washington, WI, 53074
SUNDAY
Battle of the Chefs
758 N Broadway,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Brady Street Pet Parade
East Side
Milwaukee
