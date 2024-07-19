Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Brady Street Fest, Port Fish Days, Falls Lavender Fest and more

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a beautiful weekend in southeastern Wisconsin and you should get out and enjoy it! Adriana Mendez has scoped out all the best ways to enjoy everything our area has to offer this weekend. See her full list below.
FRIDAY
Dog Days at Drexel
July 19: 5 - 9 p.m.
July 20: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Drexel Town Square
361 W Town Square Way,
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Port Fish Days
7/18-7/20
Downtown
Port Washington, WI 53074
Traveling Beer Garden
Kops Park
3321 N. 86th St.
Waukesha County Fair
7-17/7-21
Daughtery
Bret Michaels
1000 Northview Rd,
Waukesha, WI 53188
SATURDAY
Shark Days
Discovery World, 500 N. Harbor Dr.,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Brady Street Festival
Brady St. between Farwell Ave. & Van Buren St.,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Falls Lavender Fest
N89W16790 Appleton Ave,
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Midsummer Festival of the Arts
Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center
608 New York Avenue ,
Sheboygan, WI 53081
1000 Shoe Giveaway
Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church and Embassy Center MKE
10 am at 3725 North Sherman Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53216.
Students who attend the event will be given a free pair of shoes to help them get ready for the upcoming school year. It's important to note that students must be present to receive shoes, and shoes will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Shoe sizes range from kids size 10–7 and adult sizes 7.5 – 14.
Peppa Pig Live
BAYSHORE, 5800 N. Bayshore Dr.,
Glendale, WI 53217
SUNDAY
Milwaukee Armenian Fest
7825 W. Layton Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53220
Spritz & Spin
577 East Erie Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
