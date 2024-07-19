Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Brady Street Fest, Port Fish Days, Falls Lavender Fest and more

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a beautiful weekend in southeastern Wisconsin and you should get out and enjoy it! Adriana Mendez has scoped out all the best ways to enjoy everything our area has to offer this weekend. See her full list below.

FRIDAY

Dog Days at Drexel

July 19: 5 - 9 p.m.

July 20: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drexel Town Square

361 W Town Square Way,

Oak Creek, WI 53154

Port Fish Days

7/18-7/20

Downtown

Port Washington, WI 53074

Traveling Beer Garden

Kops Park

3321 N. 86th St.

Waukesha County Fair

7-17/7-21

Daughtery

Bret Michaels

1000 Northview Rd,

Waukesha, WI 53188

SATURDAY

Shark Days

Discovery World, 500 N. Harbor Dr.,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Brady Street Festival

Brady St. between Farwell Ave. & Van Buren St.,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Falls Lavender Fest

N89W16790 Appleton Ave,

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Midsummer Festival of the Arts

Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center

608 New York Avenue ,

Sheboygan, WI 53081

1000 Shoe Giveaway

Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church and Embassy Center MKE

10 am at 3725 North Sherman Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53216.

Students who attend the event will be given a free pair of shoes to help them get ready for the upcoming school year. It's important to note that students must be present to receive shoes, and shoes will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Shoe sizes range from kids size 10–7 and adult sizes 7.5 – 14.

Peppa Pig Live

BAYSHORE, 5800 N. Bayshore Dr.,

Glendale, WI 53217

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Armenian Fest

7825 W. Layton Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53220

Spritz & Spin

577 East Erie Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

