Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Boo at the Zoo, The Hill Has Eyes, and other Halloween events

MILWAUKEE — We're approaching peak spooky season, and Adriana Mendez has another great list of events for you to check out this weekend! Go see Boo at the Zoo, take on The Hill Has Eyes (if you dare), or enjoy Spooky Hallow in Kenosha! Here's the full list:

Halloween Legends & Lore | Old World Wisconsin

The Hill Has Eyes 2024

China Lights: Year of the Dragon, at Boerner Botanical Gardens

Phantom Lake YMCA

Wisconsin Whiskey Fest 2024

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Rockford IceHogs VS. Milwaukee Admirals

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

510 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Boo at the Zoo

MILWAUKEE COUNTY ZOO

10001 W BLUEMOUND RD

MILWAUKEE, WI 53226

2024 Home & Remodeling Show

Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park

8200 W Greenfield Ave,

West Allis, WI 53214

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert

Miller High Life Theatre

500 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Fall Gallery Night

The Pfister Hotel

424 E. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Lewis Black

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Halloween VIllage

Baird Community Commons

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Halloween Haunts at Wehr Nature Center

17-19, 2024

Entry start times range from 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Wehr Nature Center, 9701 W College Ave,

Franklin, WI 53132

Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival

Oriental - 2230 North Farwell Avenue,

Milwaukee's East Side

Spooky Hollow

880 Green Bay Road

Kenosha, WI 53144

SATURDAY

LIL WAYNE with Saweetie and Selfish Sons

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Flannel Fest 2024

The Cooperage

822 South Water Street

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Rockford IceHogs VS. Milwaukee Admirals

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

510 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Shoot Hoops Not Bullets Celebrity Basketball Game

Doors open at 3 p.m. | Tipoff at 4 p.m.

Mount Mary University Bloechl Center,

2929 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee

Boos, Barks and Brews

The Explorium Brewpub Southridge

5300 S. 76th Street, Suite 1450A,

Greendale, WI 53129

FALL FESTIVAL - City of Oak Creek

Drexel Town Square

361 W Town Square Way,

Oak Creek, WI 53154

The Halloween Hoopla

1000 Northview Dr,

Waukesha, WI 53188

SUNDAY

Species Spooktacular

1111 E. Brown Deer Road

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Sesame Street LIVE

Miller High Life Theatre

500 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Día de los Muertos

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Makers Market

910 N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr.,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

