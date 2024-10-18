Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Boo at the Zoo, The Hill Has Eyes, and other Halloween events

Lil Wayne, Flannel Fest, Sesame Street Live, and much more are also all taking place.
MILWAUKEE — We're approaching peak spooky season, and Adriana Mendez has another great list of events for you to check out this weekend! Go see Boo at the Zoo, take on The Hill Has Eyes (if you dare), or enjoy Spooky Hallow in Kenosha! Here's the full list:

Halloween Legends & Lore | Old World Wisconsin

The Hill Has Eyes 2024

China Lights: Year of the Dragon, at Boerner Botanical Gardens

Phantom Lake YMCA

Wisconsin Whiskey Fest 2024
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Rockford IceHogs VS. Milwaukee Admirals
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
510 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Boo at the Zoo
MILWAUKEE COUNTY ZOO
10001 W BLUEMOUND RD
MILWAUKEE, WI 53226

2024 Home & Remodeling Show
Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park
8200 W Greenfield Ave,
West Allis, WI 53214

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert
Miller High Life Theatre
500 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Fall Gallery Night
The Pfister Hotel
424 E. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Lewis Black
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Halloween VIllage
Baird Community Commons
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Halloween Haunts at Wehr Nature Center
17-19, 2024
Entry start times range from 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Wehr Nature Center, 9701 W College Ave,
Franklin, WI 53132

Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival
Oriental - 2230 North Farwell Avenue,
Milwaukee's East Side

Spooky Hollow
880 Green Bay Road
Kenosha, WI 53144

SATURDAY

LIL WAYNE with Saweetie and Selfish Sons
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Flannel Fest 2024
The Cooperage
822 South Water Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204

Rockford IceHogs VS. Milwaukee Admirals
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
510 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Shoot Hoops Not Bullets Celebrity Basketball Game
Doors open at 3 p.m. | Tipoff at 4 p.m.
Mount Mary University Bloechl Center,
2929 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee

Boos, Barks and Brews
The Explorium Brewpub Southridge
5300 S. 76th Street, Suite 1450A,
Greendale, WI 53129

FALL FESTIVAL - City of Oak Creek
Drexel Town Square
361 W Town Square Way,
Oak Creek, WI 53154

The Halloween Hoopla
1000 Northview Dr,
Waukesha, WI 53188

SUNDAY

Species Spooktacular
1111 E. Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53217

Sesame Street LIVE
Miller High Life Theatre
500 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Día de los Muertos
Milwaukee Art Museum
700 N. Art Museum Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Makers Market
910 N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr.,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

