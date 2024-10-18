Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Boo at the Zoo, The Hill Has Eyes, and other Halloween events

MILWAUKEE — We're approaching peak spooky season, and Adriana Mendez has another great list of events for you to check out this weekend! Go see Boo at the Zoo, take on The Hill Has Eyes (if you dare), or enjoy Spooky Hallow in Kenosha! Here's the full list:
Halloween Legends & Lore | Old World Wisconsin
China Lights: Year of the Dragon, at Boerner Botanical Gardens
Wisconsin Whiskey Fest 2024
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Rockford IceHogs VS. Milwaukee Admirals
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
510 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Boo at the Zoo
MILWAUKEE COUNTY ZOO
10001 W BLUEMOUND RD
MILWAUKEE, WI 53226
2024 Home & Remodeling Show
Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park
8200 W Greenfield Ave,
West Allis, WI 53214
Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert
Miller High Life Theatre
500 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Fall Gallery Night
The Pfister Hotel
424 E. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lewis Black
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Halloween VIllage
Baird Community Commons
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Halloween Haunts at Wehr Nature Center
17-19, 2024
Entry start times range from 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Wehr Nature Center, 9701 W College Ave,
Franklin, WI 53132
Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival
Oriental - 2230 North Farwell Avenue,
Milwaukee's East Side
Spooky Hollow
880 Green Bay Road
Kenosha, WI 53144
SATURDAY
LIL WAYNE with Saweetie and Selfish Sons
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Flannel Fest 2024
The Cooperage
822 South Water Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Rockford IceHogs VS. Milwaukee Admirals
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
510 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Shoot Hoops Not Bullets Celebrity Basketball Game
Doors open at 3 p.m. | Tipoff at 4 p.m.
Mount Mary University Bloechl Center,
2929 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee
Boos, Barks and Brews
The Explorium Brewpub Southridge
5300 S. 76th Street, Suite 1450A,
Greendale, WI 53129
FALL FESTIVAL - City of Oak Creek
Drexel Town Square
361 W Town Square Way,
Oak Creek, WI 53154
The Halloween Hoopla
1000 Northview Dr,
Waukesha, WI 53188
SUNDAY
Species Spooktacular
1111 E. Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53217
Sesame Street LIVE
Miller High Life Theatre
500 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Día de los Muertos
Milwaukee Art Museum
700 N. Art Museum Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Milwaukee Makers Market
910 N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr.,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
