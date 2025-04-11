Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Board the Bunny Train, Doggy Day in Deer District, 414 celebrations, and more!

From family-oriented outings to local celebrations, here are some of the top things to do this weekend in southeastern Wisconsin!

Watch: Andrea Albers rounds up this weekend's top events:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Events for April 11-13

Bunny Trains in East Troy

Hop on over to East Troy this Saturday for an enchanting ride on the Bunny Trains! Starting at the East Troy Depot, you’ll embark on a ten-mile round trip to The Elegant Farmer, where you can snap a picture with the Easter Bunny himself. It’s a delightful experience perfect for families and anyone looking to embrace the springtime spirit. Be sure to reserve your tickets in advance to secure your spot! Learn more about Bunny Trains

414 Day Celebration at 3rd Street Market Hall

Join the festivities at 3rd Street Market Hall in Milwaukee as they kick off the 414 Day celebration early on Saturday! This event showcases all the wonderful things that make Milwaukee special. Enjoy local vendors, creators, and businesses, along with live music and mouth-watering food. It’s a perfect way to spend your Saturday while supporting the local economy. Check out the 414 Day Celebration

Doggy Day at Deer District

For dog lovers, Saturday is a must-attend Doggy Day at Deer District! This free event welcomes you and your furry friends to come out and enjoy delicious food from food trucks, a dog treat trailer, and plenty of activities. Bring your pup along for a day of fun and community spirit! More about Doggy Day

Record Store Day in Milwaukee

Music enthusiasts, get ready for Record Store Day on Saturday! Visit your favorite Milwaukee area record shop to enjoy special giveaways, sales, in-store performances, and plenty of music-themed goodies. It’s a great opportunity to discover new music and support local artists. Don’t miss out on the fun! Find out about Record Store Day

Milwaukee's Best Bloody Competition

Wrap up your weekend with a splash at the 13th Annual Milwaukee's Best Bloody Competition at Wisconsin State Fair Park on Sunday. Not only will you get to taste some of the best Bloody Marys in the area, but your ticket purchase will also help support the Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation. Proceeds go towards sending kids to summer camp and providing emergency financial assistance for families affected by a diagnosis. Drink local and give back! Get your tickets for the Bloody Competition

