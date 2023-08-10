Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bloody Mary Fest, Dragon Boat Fest, Ludacris, Darius Rucker

bloody marys.jpg
The Bloody Mary Festival
The third annual Bloody Mary Festival will take place at the Fiserv Forum Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 20.
bloody marys.jpg
Posted at 5:43 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 06:43:08-04

MILWAUKEE — The list of events this week is INSANELY long! Summer will be wrapping up in a few weeks so make sure you enjoy all the outdoor events while you can.

FRIDAY

Darius Rucker Starting Fires Tour

  • 8:00 p.m.
  • Summerfest
  • 639 E. Summerfest Place ,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Ludacris with Symba

  • Wisconsin State Fair Park
  • 640 S 84th St - West Allis, WI 53214

LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE

  • 8:00 p.m.
  • Miller High Life Theatre
  • 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue ,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

SAUCED Night Market

  • 5:00- 10:00 p.m.
  • 822 S Water St,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53204

Greendale Village Days

  • Enjoy FIVE days of fun to celebrate Greendale's 85th Anniversary!
  • Historic Greendale Welcome Center
  • 5680 Broad St, Greendale, WI 53129

Luxembourg Fest Week 2023

  • Aug 10, 2023 - Aug 13, 2023. Friday, August 11th: Fest Cultural Forum: 10 am until noon at Ozaukee Nonprofit Center in Grafton Prost! Luxembourg Tasting Experience: 7-9 pm at LACS in Belgium Saturday, August 12th: Luxembourg Fest Main Street Parade: 11 am Events at Fest Grounds from
  • Belgium Community Park
  • 106 Beech Street - Belgium, WI 53004

SATURDAY

Lindsey Stirling

  • Wisconsin State Fair Park
  • 640 S 84th St -
  • West Allis, WI 53214

The Bloody Mary Festival -

  • 10:30-6:00 p.m.
  • Henry Maier Festival Park / Mid Gate Pavilion 200 N Harbor Dr Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival

  • 7:00- 3:30 p.m.
  • Friends of Lakeshore State Park
  • 500 N Harbor Dr , 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Morning Glory Art Fair

  • Aug. 12 &  13th, 2023
  • 10:00- 5:00 p.m.
  • Exquisite pottery, mesmerizing photography, intricate woodwork, dazzling necklaces, whimsical sculpture and other beautifully crafted pieces
  • Plaza at Fiserv Forum, 
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee

23rd Annual Hank Aaron State Trial 5K Run/Walk

  • 8:30 a.m.
  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

Art by Bike with Sculpture MKE

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • Urban Ecology Center
  • 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, WI 53215

Summer Concert Series 2023

  • 6:30 p.m.
  • THE UMBRELLA BAR
  • 7900 S Ballpark Dr , Franklin, WI 53132

Center Street Daze Festival

  • ON CENTER St
  • 56TH AND CENTER
  • Milwaukee, WI, 53212
  • United States

North Avenue Live

  • 7:00-10:00 p.m.
  • North Avenue Market
  • 5900 W North Ave, Milwaukee, 53208

Lakeside at MAM

  • August 12, 2023 - August 13, 2023
  • 11-4:00 p.m.
  • Milwaukee Art Museum
  • 700 N Art Museum Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53202

MKE Black Theater Festival

  • Multiple Community Locations
  • Milwaukee - Milwaukee, WI 53202

Waukesha Bluesfest

  • Naga-Waukee Park
  • 651 WI-83, Hartland, WI

K pop Fun Size Festival Milwaukee

  • 5:00-11:00
  • Muellner Building
  • 7300 W Chestnut St, Wauwatosa, W

Sci-Fi Family Day and Camp Over —Old Falls Village Park

  • Come and enjoy family fun activities while seeing and participating in all different Sci-Fi characters.
  • N78W15583 Old Gate Rd,
  • Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Summer Park Jam Weekend

  • Noon- 8:00 p.m.
  • Marcus Performing Arts Center
  • 929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

It’s Alive on the RiverWalk

  • Milwaukee Riverwalk District
  • Pere Marquette Park, 900 N Plankinton Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Art in the Park

  • Sat:10-5:00 p.m.
  • Sun:10-4:00 p.m
  • Flat Iron Park
  • 201 Wrigley Drive - Lake Geneva, WI 53147

SUNDAY

Trace Adkins

  • Wisconsin State Fair Park
  • 640 S 84th St - West Allis, WI 53214

Mermaid Echo LIVE at Discovery World

  • 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m
  • Discovery World
  • 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Wheels & Water

  • 10:00 - 3:00 p.m.
  • Does your child get excited whenever they see large machinery in action? Bring them to Discovery World to see the incredible machines our city needs to thrive and meet the teams that operate them. This is a free outdoor event located on the grounds surrounding Discovery World.
  • Discovery World 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Plant Party

  • Noon-7:00 p.m.
  • Wisconsin's biggest plant event! Featuring over 20 local plant vendors, plant shops, collectors, artists, propagators and makers offering a huge selection of plants and unique products.
  • 4035 S Clement Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207

Outdoor Family Yoga

  • 9:00 a.m.
  • Discovery World
  • 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device