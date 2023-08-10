Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bloody Mary Fest, Dragon Boat Fest, Ludacris, Darius Rucker

MILWAUKEE — The list of events this week is INSANELY long! Summer will be wrapping up in a few weeks so make sure you enjoy all the outdoor events while you can.
FRIDAY
Darius Rucker Starting Fires Tour
- 8:00 p.m.
- Summerfest
- 639 E. Summerfest Place ,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Wisconsin State Fair Park
- 640 S 84th St - West Allis, WI 53214
- 8:00 p.m.
- Miller High Life Theatre
- 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue ,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 5:00- 10:00 p.m.
- 822 S Water St,
- Milwaukee, WI 53204
Greendale Village Days
- Enjoy FIVE days of fun to celebrate Greendale's 85th Anniversary!
- Historic Greendale Welcome Center
- 5680 Broad St, Greendale, WI 53129
- Aug 10, 2023 - Aug 13, 2023. Friday, August 11th: Fest Cultural Forum: 10 am until noon at Ozaukee Nonprofit Center in Grafton Prost! Luxembourg Tasting Experience: 7-9 pm at LACS in Belgium Saturday, August 12th: Luxembourg Fest Main Street Parade: 11 am Events at Fest Grounds from
- Belgium Community Park
- 106 Beech Street - Belgium, WI 53004
SATURDAY
Lindsey Stirling
- Wisconsin State Fair Park
- 640 S 84th St -
- West Allis, WI 53214
- 10:30-6:00 p.m.
- Henry Maier Festival Park / Mid Gate Pavilion 200 N Harbor Dr Milwaukee, WI 53202
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival
- 7:00- 3:30 p.m.
- Friends of Lakeshore State Park
- 500 N Harbor Dr , 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Aug. 12 & 13th, 2023
- 10:00- 5:00 p.m.
- Exquisite pottery, mesmerizing photography, intricate woodwork, dazzling necklaces, whimsical sculpture and other beautifully crafted pieces
- Plaza at Fiserv Forum,
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee
23rd Annual Hank Aaron State Trial 5K Run/Walk
- 8:30 a.m.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214
Art by Bike with Sculpture MKE
- 10:00 a.m.
- Urban Ecology Center
- 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, WI 53215
- 6:30 p.m.
- THE UMBRELLA BAR
- 7900 S Ballpark Dr , Franklin, WI 53132
- ON CENTER St
- 56TH AND CENTER
- Milwaukee, WI, 53212
- United States
- 7:00-10:00 p.m.
- North Avenue Market
- 5900 W North Ave, Milwaukee, 53208
- August 12, 2023 - August 13, 2023
- 11-4:00 p.m.
- Milwaukee Art Museum
- 700 N Art Museum Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Multiple Community Locations
- Milwaukee - Milwaukee, WI 53202
Waukesha Bluesfest
- Naga-Waukee Park
- 651 WI-83, Hartland, WI
K pop Fun Size Festival Milwaukee
- 5:00-11:00
- Muellner Building
- 7300 W Chestnut St, Wauwatosa, W
Sci-Fi Family Day and Camp Over —Old Falls Village Park
- Come and enjoy family fun activities while seeing and participating in all different Sci-Fi characters.
- N78W15583 Old Gate Rd,
- Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- Noon- 8:00 p.m.
- Marcus Performing Arts Center
- 929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Milwaukee Riverwalk District
- Pere Marquette Park, 900 N Plankinton Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Sat:10-5:00 p.m.
- Sun:10-4:00 p.m
- Flat Iron Park
- 201 Wrigley Drive - Lake Geneva, WI 53147
SUNDAY
Trace Adkins
- Wisconsin State Fair Park
- 640 S 84th St - West Allis, WI 53214
Mermaid Echo LIVE at Discovery World
- 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m
- Discovery World
- 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 10:00 - 3:00 p.m.
- Does your child get excited whenever they see large machinery in action? Bring them to Discovery World to see the incredible machines our city needs to thrive and meet the teams that operate them. This is a free outdoor event located on the grounds surrounding Discovery World.
- Discovery World 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Noon-7:00 p.m.
- Wisconsin's biggest plant event! Featuring over 20 local plant vendors, plant shops, collectors, artists, propagators and makers offering a huge selection of plants and unique products.
- 4035 S Clement Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207
- 9:00 a.m.
- Discovery World
- 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202
