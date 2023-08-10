Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bloody Mary Fest, Dragon Boat Fest, Ludacris, Darius Rucker

MILWAUKEE — The list of events this week is INSANELY long! Summer will be wrapping up in a few weeks so make sure you enjoy all the outdoor events while you can.

FRIDAY

Darius Rucker Starting Fires Tour



8:00 p.m.

Summerfest

639 E. Summerfest Place ,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Ludacris with Symba



Wisconsin State Fair Park

640 S 84th St - West Allis, WI 53214

LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE



8:00 p.m.

Miller High Life Theatre

500 W. Kilbourn Avenue ,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SAUCED Night Market



5:00- 10:00 p.m.

822 S Water St,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Greendale Village Days

Enjoy FIVE days of fun to celebrate Greendale's 85th Anniversary!

Historic Greendale Welcome Center

5680 Broad St, Greendale, WI 53129

Luxembourg Fest Week 2023



Aug 10, 2023 - Aug 13, 2023. Friday, August 11th: Fest Cultural Forum: 10 am until noon at Ozaukee Nonprofit Center in Grafton Prost! Luxembourg Tasting Experience: 7-9 pm at LACS in Belgium Saturday, August 12th: Luxembourg Fest Main Street Parade: 11 am Events at Fest Grounds from

Belgium Community Park

106 Beech Street - Belgium, WI 53004

SATURDAY

Lindsey Stirling



Wisconsin State Fair Park

640 S 84th St -

West Allis, WI 53214

The Bloody Mary Festival -



10:30-6:00 p.m.

Henry Maier Festival Park / Mid Gate Pavilion 200 N Harbor Dr Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival



7:00- 3:30 p.m.

Friends of Lakeshore State Park

500 N Harbor Dr , 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Morning Glory Art Fair



Aug. 12 & 13th, 2023

10:00- 5:00 p.m.

Exquisite pottery, mesmerizing photography, intricate woodwork, dazzling necklaces, whimsical sculpture and other beautifully crafted pieces

Plaza at Fiserv Forum,

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee

23rd Annual Hank Aaron State Trial 5K Run/Walk



8:30 a.m.

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

Art by Bike with Sculpture MKE



10:00 a.m.

Urban Ecology Center

3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, WI 53215

Summer Concert Series 2023



6:30 p.m.

THE UMBRELLA BAR

7900 S Ballpark Dr , Franklin, WI 53132

Center Street Daze Festival



ON CENTER St

56TH AND CENTER

Milwaukee, WI, 53212

United States

North Avenue Live



7:00-10:00 p.m.

North Avenue Market

5900 W North Ave, Milwaukee, 53208

Lakeside at MAM



August 12, 2023 - August 13, 2023

11-4:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N Art Museum Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53202

MKE Black Theater Festival



Multiple Community Locations

Milwaukee - Milwaukee, WI 53202

Waukesha Bluesfest

Naga-Waukee Park

651 WI-83, Hartland, WI

K pop Fun Size Festival Milwaukee



5:00-11:00

Muellner Building

7300 W Chestnut St, Wauwatosa, W

Sci-Fi Family Day and Camp Over —Old Falls Village Park



Come and enjoy family fun activities while seeing and participating in all different Sci-Fi characters.

N78W15583 Old Gate Rd,

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Summer Park Jam Weekend



Noon- 8:00 p.m.

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

It’s Alive on the RiverWalk



Milwaukee Riverwalk District

Pere Marquette Park, 900 N Plankinton Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Art in the Park



Sat:10-5:00 p.m.

Sun:10-4:00 p.m

Flat Iron Park

201 Wrigley Drive - Lake Geneva, WI 53147

SUNDAY

Trace Adkins



Wisconsin State Fair Park

640 S 84th St - West Allis, WI 53214

Mermaid Echo LIVE at Discovery World



11:00 am - 1:00 p.m

Discovery World

500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Wheels & Water



10:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Does your child get excited whenever they see large machinery in action? Bring them to Discovery World to see the incredible machines our city needs to thrive and meet the teams that operate them. This is a free outdoor event located on the grounds surrounding Discovery World.

Discovery World 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Plant Party



Noon-7:00 p.m.

Wisconsin's biggest plant event! Featuring over 20 local plant vendors, plant shops, collectors, artists, propagators and makers offering a huge selection of plants and unique products.

4035 S Clement Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207

Outdoor Family Yoga



9:00 a.m.

Discovery World

500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

