Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bikini Bottom Rave, Chanukah Festival and more

Get yourself out of the house this weekend and enjoy a number of fun events happening in the Milwaukee area and Southeast Wisconsin Dec. 16-18.

FRIDAY

Bikini Bottom Rave

A SpongeBob Themed Party

9:00 PM

2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Found Footage Festival

7:00 p.m.

Joe Pickett (The Onion) and Nick Prueher (Late Show) take audiences on a guided tour of their greatest VHS finds

The Back Room @ Colectivo

2211 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Corvina Wine Company Presents Milwaukee’s 4th Annual Premier Holiday Wine Tasting

6-9 p.m.

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

2220 N. Terrace Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

SATURDAY

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz

Family Night

7:00 PM

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Saint Kate's Brunch with Santa

8:30 -12:30 p.m.

139 E Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Winter Festival

12:30 PM

Havenwoods State Forest

6141 N Hopkins St,

Milwaukee, WI 53209

Holiday Vines & Vinyl

5:30 p.m-9:30 p.m.

2A Wine Merchants

Bring your LPs for a vinyl swap and shop vintage t-shirts from Deranged Inc

577 E Erie St,

Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Admirals Game and Calendar Giveaway

6:00 p.m.

UW Panther Arena

400 W Kilbourn Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Winter Wonder Woods

1130 N 60th St, Milwaukee, WI 53208

SUNDAY

Chanukah Festival & Gelt Drop 2022

4:00pm

The Yard

The Corners of Brookfield

20111 W. Blue Mound Road

Winterlude

11:00- 12:00 p.m.

Classical music by the talented Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Musicians

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

2220 North Terrace Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Marker's Market

10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Discovery World

500 N Harbor Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

