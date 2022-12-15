Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bikini Bottom Rave, Chanukah Festival and more

Get yourself out of the house this weekend and enjoy a number of fun events happening in the Milwaukee area and Southeast Wisconsin Dec. 16-18.
FRIDAY
Bikini Bottom Rave
A SpongeBob Themed Party
9:00 PM
2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Found Footage Festival
7:00 p.m.
Joe Pickett (The Onion) and Nick Prueher (Late Show) take audiences on a guided tour of their greatest VHS finds
The Back Room @ Colectivo
2211 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Corvina Wine Company Presents Milwaukee’s 4th Annual Premier Holiday Wine Tasting
6-9 p.m.
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
2220 N. Terrace Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
SATURDAY
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz
Family Night
7:00 PM
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Saint Kate's Brunch with Santa
8:30 -12:30 p.m.
139 E Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Winter Festival
12:30 PM
Havenwoods State Forest
6141 N Hopkins St,
Milwaukee, WI 53209
Holiday Vines & Vinyl
5:30 p.m-9:30 p.m.
2A Wine Merchants
Bring your LPs for a vinyl swap and shop vintage t-shirts from Deranged Inc
577 E Erie St,
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Admirals Game and Calendar Giveaway
6:00 p.m.
UW Panther Arena
400 W Kilbourn Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Winter Wonder Woods
1130 N 60th St, Milwaukee, WI 53208
SUNDAY
Chanukah Festival & Gelt Drop 2022
4:00pm
The Yard
The Corners of Brookfield
20111 W. Blue Mound Road
Winterlude
11:00- 12:00 p.m.
Classical music by the talented Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Musicians
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
2220 North Terrace Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Milwaukee Marker's Market
10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Discovery World
500 N Harbor Dr,
Milwaukee, WI 53202