Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Big Truck Day, Pet Palooza, Maifest, Buffy Prom and Moulin Rouge! The Musical

MILWAUKEE — There's plenty to do in Milwaukee this weekend, and we're expecting some beautiful weather! Check out Adriana's full list of exciting activities for the whole family.

FRIDAY

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

May 14 - May 26

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N. Water Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Maifest

Germanton Marketplace Shopping Center,

N112 W16560 Mequon Rd

Germantown, WI

Milkyway Movie Night:

Back To The Future: 6:30 p.m.

Wonka : 9: 15 p.m.

Admission: $35 per vehicle

Franklin Field, 7035 S. Ballpark Dr.,

Franklin, WI 53132

SATURDAY

Big Truck Day

Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water St.,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Dinosaur Discovery

Milwaukee County Zoo,

10001 W. Bluemound Rd.,

Milwaukee, WI 53226

Milkyway Movie Night:

Paw Patrol: 5:00 p.m.

Barbie: 7:00 p.m.

Saw X 10:00 p.m.

Admission: $35 per vehicle

Franklin Field, 7035 S. Ballpark Dr.,

Franklin, WI 53132

2024 Tour of Remodeled Homes

Saturday, May 18 | 10 AM- 4 PM

Sunday, May 19 | 10 AM- 4 PM

Various Locations

Buffy Prom

1119 N Marshall St,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Br!NK New Play Festival

128 N Jackson Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Pet Palooza 2024

6500 Northway,

Greendale, WI 53129

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Asian Restaurant Week

By: VISIT Milwaukee

Dates: 5/19-25/2024

MAIFEST: GLUTEN-FREE FESTIVAL

Lakefront Brewery, Inc.

1872 N. Commerce Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Milwaukee Makers Market

Ivy House

906 S. Barclay St.

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Milkyway Movie Night:

DOUBLE FEATURE: MIGRATION & TROLLS BAND TOGETHER

Admission: $35 per vehicle

Franklin Field, 7035 S. Ballpark Dr.,

Franklin, WI 53132

