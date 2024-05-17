Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Big Truck Day, Pet Palooza, Maifest, Buffy Prom and Moulin Rouge! The Musical

There's plenty to do in Milwaukee this weekend, and we're expecting some beautiful weather! Check out Adriana's full list of exciting activities for the whole family.
Posted at 6:55 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 07:55:30-04

FRIDAY
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
May 14 - May 26
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Maifest
Germanton Marketplace Shopping Center,
N112 W16560 Mequon Rd
Germantown, WI

Milkyway Movie Night:
Back To The Future: 6:30 p.m.
Wonka : 9: 15 p.m.
Admission: $35 per vehicle
Franklin Field, 7035 S. Ballpark Dr.,
Franklin, WI 53132

SATURDAY
Big Truck Day
Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water St.,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Dinosaur Discovery
Milwaukee County Zoo,
10001 W. Bluemound Rd.,
Milwaukee, WI 53226

Milkyway Movie Night:
Paw Patrol: 5:00 p.m.
Barbie: 7:00 p.m.
Saw X 10:00 p.m.
Admission: $35 per vehicle
Franklin Field, 7035 S. Ballpark Dr.,
Franklin, WI 53132

2024 Tour of Remodeled Homes
Saturday, May 18 | 10 AM- 4 PM
Sunday, May 19 | 10 AM- 4 PM
Various Locations

Buffy Prom
1119 N Marshall St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Br!NK New Play Festival
128 N Jackson Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Pet Palooza 2024
6500 Northway,
Greendale, WI 53129

SUNDAY
Milwaukee Asian Restaurant Week
By: VISIT Milwaukee
Dates: 5/19-25/2024

MAIFEST: GLUTEN-FREE FESTIVAL
Lakefront Brewery, Inc.
1872 N. Commerce Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53212

Milwaukee Makers Market
Ivy House
906 S. Barclay St.
Milwaukee, WI 53204

Milkyway Movie Night:
DOUBLE FEATURE: MIGRATION & TROLLS BAND TOGETHER
Admission: $35 per vehicle
Franklin Field, 7035 S. Ballpark Dr.,
Franklin, WI 53132

