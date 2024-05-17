Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Big Truck Day, Pet Palooza, Maifest, Buffy Prom and Moulin Rouge! The Musical

MILWAUKEE — There's plenty to do in Milwaukee this weekend, and we're expecting some beautiful weather! Check out Adriana's full list of exciting activities for the whole family.
FRIDAY
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
May 14 - May 26
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Maifest
Germanton Marketplace Shopping Center,
N112 W16560 Mequon Rd
Germantown, WI
Milkyway Movie Night:
Back To The Future: 6:30 p.m.
Wonka : 9: 15 p.m.
Admission: $35 per vehicle
Franklin Field, 7035 S. Ballpark Dr.,
Franklin, WI 53132
SATURDAY
Big Truck Day
Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water St.,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Dinosaur Discovery
Milwaukee County Zoo,
10001 W. Bluemound Rd.,
Milwaukee, WI 53226
Milkyway Movie Night:
Paw Patrol: 5:00 p.m.
Barbie: 7:00 p.m.
Saw X 10:00 p.m.
Admission: $35 per vehicle
Franklin Field, 7035 S. Ballpark Dr.,
Franklin, WI 53132
2024 Tour of Remodeled Homes
Saturday, May 18 | 10 AM- 4 PM
Sunday, May 19 | 10 AM- 4 PM
Various Locations
Buffy Prom
1119 N Marshall St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Br!NK New Play Festival
128 N Jackson Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Pet Palooza 2024
6500 Northway,
Greendale, WI 53129
SUNDAY
Milwaukee Asian Restaurant Week
By: VISIT Milwaukee
Dates: 5/19-25/2024
MAIFEST: GLUTEN-FREE FESTIVAL
Lakefront Brewery, Inc.
1872 N. Commerce Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Milwaukee Makers Market
Ivy House
906 S. Barclay St.
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Milkyway Movie Night:
DOUBLE FEATURE: MIGRATION & TROLLS BAND TOGETHER
Admission: $35 per vehicle
Franklin Field, 7035 S. Ballpark Dr.,
Franklin, WI 53132
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.