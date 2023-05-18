Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Big Truck Day, Bucks & Pups, Bloody Mary Fest

MILWAUKEE — Baseball, trucks, fishing, bloody Mary's, the Fight for Air Climb... there are SO MANY events to check out this weekend it's impossible to just pick a few! The weather is going to be nice on Saturday and Sunday so make sure you spend some time outdoors! Friday though, that's looking a bit rainy so maybe pick an indoor event or two.

Check out our full list of events happening this weekend:

FRIDAY

Bucks & Pups



4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Deer District

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Milkmen



6:30 p.m.

Franklin Field

7035 South Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

SATURDAY

Big Truck Day



11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Red Arrow Park

920 N Water St,,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Kids Fish N' Fun



Complimentary Rods and Reels while supplies last

9:00 a.m.- Noon

Anderson Park Pond

8730 22nd ave

Kenosha WI

Goat Yoga

8:30 AM - 9:30 AM

Register by Friday, May 19, 2023

Old World Wisconsin

W372 S9727 Hwy 67

Eagle, WI 53119-9503

oww@wisconsinhistory.org

PATTI LABELLE and special guest Jeff Bradshaw



8:00 p.m.

Riverside Theater

116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Billy Porter: THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1



8:00 p.m.- 10 :00 p.m.

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Milkmen



6:00 p.m.

Franklin Field

7035 South Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

Bloody Mary Fest



11:00 a.m.

Racine Zoo

2131 N Main St, Racine, WI

World Migratory Bird Day Festival



9:00 am – 3:00 pm

3:00 pm Veteran’s Memorial Park

Port Washington,

Wisconsin United States

Fight for Air Climb



8:00 a.m.

American Family Field

Spring Food Truck Festival 2023



10:00 a.m.

Veterans Park

100 W Walworth St, Elkhorn, WI

Downtown Delavan Spring Wine Walk



8:30 p.m.

E Walworth Ave,

Delavan, WI

SUNDAY

Not Another Vintage Event Say Werd



Vintage Clothes, Sneakers, Toys, Art, and more

10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Wantable Cafe

123 E Walker St

Milwaukee, Wi

Milwaukee Milkmen



1:00 p.m.

Franklin Field

7035 South Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip