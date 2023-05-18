Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Big Truck Day, Bucks & Pups, Bloody Mary Fest

MILWAUKEE — Baseball, trucks, fishing, bloody Mary's, the Fight for Air Climb... there are SO MANY events to check out this weekend it's impossible to just pick a few! The weather is going to be nice on Saturday and Sunday so make sure you spend some time outdoors! Friday though, that's looking a bit rainy so maybe pick an indoor event or two.
Check out our full list of events happening this weekend:
FRIDAY
- 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.
- Deer District
- 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 6:30 p.m.
- Franklin Field
- 7035 South Ballpark Drive,
- Franklin, WI 53132
SATURDAY
- 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
- Red Arrow Park
- 920 N Water St,,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Complimentary Rods and Reels while supplies last
- 9:00 a.m.- Noon
- Anderson Park Pond
- 8730 22nd ave
- Kenosha WI
Goat Yoga
- 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
- Register by Friday, May 19, 2023
- Old World Wisconsin
- W372 S9727 Hwy 67
- Eagle, WI 53119-9503
- oww@wisconsinhistory.org
PATTI LABELLE and special guest Jeff Bradshaw
- 8:00 p.m.
- Riverside Theater
- 116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
Billy Porter: THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1
- 8:00 p.m.- 10 :00 p.m.
- Bradley Symphony Center
- 212 W Wisconsin Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 6:00 p.m.
- Franklin Field
- 7035 South Ballpark Drive,
- Franklin, WI 53132
- 11:00 a.m.
- Racine Zoo
- 2131 N Main St, Racine, WI
World Migratory Bird Day Festival
- 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
- Veteran’s Memorial Park
- Port Washington,
- Wisconsin United States
- 8:00 a.m.
- American Family Field
Spring Food Truck Festival 2023
- 10:00 a.m.
- Veterans Park
- 100 W Walworth St, Elkhorn, WI
Downtown Delavan Spring Wine Walk
- 8:30 p.m.
- E Walworth Ave,
- Delavan, WI
SUNDAY
Not Another Vintage Event Say Werd
- Vintage Clothes, Sneakers, Toys, Art, and more
- 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
- Wantable Cafe
- 123 E Walker St
- Milwaukee, Wi
- 1:00 p.m.
- Franklin Field
- 7035 South Ballpark Drive,
- Franklin, WI 53132
