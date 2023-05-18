Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Big Truck Day, Bucks & Pups, Bloody Mary Fest

Big Truck Day
Big Truck Day
Posted at 5:39 AM, May 18, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Baseball, trucks, fishing, bloody Mary's, the Fight for Air Climb... there are SO MANY events to check out this weekend it's impossible to just pick a few! The weather is going to be nice on Saturday and Sunday so make sure you spend some time outdoors! Friday though, that's looking a bit rainy so maybe pick an indoor event or two.

Check out our full list of events happening this weekend:

FRIDAY

Bucks & Pups

  • 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.
  • Deer District
  • 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Milkmen

  • 6:30 p.m.
  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 South Ballpark Drive,
  • Franklin, WI 53132

SATURDAY

Big Truck Day

  • 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
  • Red Arrow Park
  • 920 N Water St,,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Kids Fish N' Fun

  • Complimentary Rods and Reels while supplies last
  • 9:00 a.m.- Noon
  • Anderson Park Pond
  • 8730 22nd ave
  • Kenosha WI

Goat Yoga

PATTI LABELLE and special guest Jeff Bradshaw

  • 8:00 p.m.
  • Riverside Theater
  • 116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Billy Porter: THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1

  • 8:00 p.m.- 10 :00 p.m.
  • Bradley Symphony Center
  • 212 W Wisconsin Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Milkmen

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 South Ballpark Drive,
  • Franklin, WI 53132

Bloody Mary Fest

  • 11:00 a.m.
  • Racine Zoo
  • 2131 N Main St, Racine, WI

World Migratory Bird Day Festival

  • 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
  • Veteran’s Memorial Park
  • Port Washington, 
  • Wisconsin United States

Fight for Air Climb

  • 8:00 a.m.
  • American Family Field

Spring Food Truck Festival 2023

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • Veterans Park
  • 100 W Walworth St, Elkhorn, WI

Downtown Delavan Spring Wine Walk

  • 8:30 p.m.
  • E Walworth Ave,
  • Delavan, WI

SUNDAY

Not Another Vintage Event Say Werd

  • Vintage Clothes, Sneakers, Toys, Art, and more
  • 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • Wantable Cafe
  • 123 E Walker St
  • Milwaukee, Wi

Milwaukee Milkmen

  • 1:00 p.m.
  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 South Ballpark Drive,
  • Franklin, WI 53132

