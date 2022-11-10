Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Basketball at American Family Field, Jurassic World Tour Live, Holiday events

MILWAUKEE — This Friday, fans get an opportunity to see a basketball game like no other. The Brew City Battle will take over American Family Field! And if basketball isn't your thing, you can check out one of the holiday events happening in the area, or head to the Jurrasic World Live Tour.
Check out the list of events for this week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute.
FRIDAY
Jurassic World Live Tour
- Nov. 11-13, 2022
- Fiserv Forum
- Men’s game: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Stanford Cardinal (6:30 p.m.)
- Women’s game: Wisconsin Badgers vs K-State Wildcats (3:30 p.m.)
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214
- Preview Weekend: November 11-13, 2022
- Boerner Botanical Gardens
- 9400 Boerner Drive
- Hales Corners, WI 53130
SATURDAY
Trainfest
- Sat & Sun
- 9 am – 5 pm
- Exposition Center
- 8200 W Greenfield
- West Allis, 53214 United States
- 2:00 p.m.
- Firemen's Park - Park Ave.
- Germantown, WI
- Candy Cane Run/Walk 10am-noon with Kids Jingle Bell Dash at 9:45 am
- Christmas Parade 1:30 pm
- 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- Downtown Racine Corporation
- 425 Main St, Racine, WI
- 3:00 p.m.
- Downtown Hartford, WI
- Business Improvement District
- 120 N Main St, Hartford, WI
SUNDAY
REACTIVE DOG ONLY Holiday Photos to benefit Ma, Paws & Me Pet Rescue
- Agility Possibilities
- 446 W Rawson Ave, Oak Creek, WI