Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Basketball at American Family Field, Jurassic World Tour Live, Holiday events

MILWAUKEE — This Friday, fans get an opportunity to see a basketball game like no other. The Brew City Battle will take over American Family Field! And if basketball isn't your thing, you can check out one of the holiday events happening in the area, or head to the Jurrasic World Live Tour.

Check out the list of events for this week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute.

FRIDAY

Jurassic World Live Tour



Nov. 11-13, 2022

Fiserv Forum

Brew City Battle



Men’s game: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Stanford Cardinal (6:30 p.m.)

Women’s game: Wisconsin Badgers vs K-State Wildcats (3:30 p.m.)

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

Winter Wonders



Preview Weekend: November 11-13, 2022

Boerner Botanical Gardens

9400 Boerner Drive

Hales Corners, WI 53130

SATURDAY

Trainfest



Sat & Sun

9 am – 5 pm

Exposition Center

8200 W Greenfield

West Allis, 53214 United States

Germantown Christmas Festival



2:00 p.m.

Firemen's Park - Park Ave.

Germantown, WI

Candy Cane Run/Walk 10am-noon with Kids Jingle Bell Dash at 9:45 am

Christmas Parade 1:30 pm

Holiday Parade



5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Racine Corporation

425 Main St, Racine, WI

Hartford Christmas Parade



3:00 p.m.

Downtown Hartford, WI

Business Improvement District

120 N Main St, Hartford, WI

SUNDAY

REACTIVE DOG ONLY Holiday Photos to benefit Ma, Paws & Me Pet Rescue



Agility Possibilities

446 W Rawson Ave, Oak Creek, WI

