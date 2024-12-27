Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Badgers hockey in Milwaukee, free Zoo admission, and more

There's plenty to do in southeast Wisconsin this weekend - here's your weekly roundup courtesy of TMJ4's Andrea Albers:

This weekend hockey takes over Fiserv Forum! The Wisconsin Badgers hockey team will look to defend their 2023 win in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off. On Saturday the Badgers will take on Ferris State and UConn takes on Alaska.

Click here to see the full schedule.The winners will then face off in the final game on Sunday.

Watch: Andrea Albers walks you through this weekend's events:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Hockey, Frosty Free Week, holiday celebrations

If you are looking for a fun family event check out the Milwaukee Wave on Saturday as they take on the Dallas Sidekicks. This game is special because it's a princess and superhero-themed game! Come dressed as your favorite Disney character or Marvel superhero and don't forget to check out the parade before the game.

This weekend is the Milwaukee County Zoo's Frosty Free Week! Daytime admission is free. You can check out all the animals and exhibits and free admission runs until the 30th.

And there are ways to celebrate Kwanzaa and Hanukkah this weekend Drumming at the Domes is a Kwanzaa celebration with cultural performances and the Hanukkah Festival of Lights & Gelt Drop celebration takes place at Bayshore. Click here to see Hanukkah events listed by the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error