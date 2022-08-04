Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bacon Fest, Brewtown Rumble, Wisconsin State Fair, Black Arts Fest MKE

MILWAUKEE — Summer may be winding down but there are still plenty of events happening in and around Milwaukee, including the Wisconsin State Fair! This weekend, we have Bacon Fest, a Luke Bryan concert, Black Arts Fest MKE, and more.
Check out this list of things happening in southeast Wisconsin over the next few days:
FRIDAY
- 8/4-8/14
- Wisconsin State Fair Park
- 640 S 84th St
- West Allis, WI
- 7:00 PM
- American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 100 N Harbor Dr.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 8/3-8/7
- Ozaukee County Fairgrounds
- W67N866 Washington Ave
- Cedarburg, WI
- Walworth County Fairgrounds and Campgrounds
- Elkhorn, Wisconsin
- 411 E Court St, Elkhorn
- WI 53121
- 2:30 p.m.
- Rave Eagles Ball Club
- 2401 W Wisconsin Ave
- Milwaukee, WI 53233
- 8/6-8/13
- Multiple events & locations
SATURDAY
- Roma Lodge
- 7130 Spring St.
- Mount Pleasant
- 12:00 until 10 p.m.
- Summerfest Grounds
- 200 N Harbor Dr,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- The Yard at BAYSHORE
- 5800 N Bayshore Dr
- Glendale, WI 53217
SUNDAY
Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse and Hollywood Undead with special guests Bad Wolves
- 6:00 p.m.
- Miller High Life Theatre
- 500 W Kilbourn Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- Celebrate vintage motorcycles
- 11:00 a.m.
- Deer District
- 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee
Bronzeville Week Cultural & Arts Festival
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- North Avenue from King Drive to Seventh Street