Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bacon Fest, Brewtown Rumble, Wisconsin State Fair, Black Arts Fest MKE

Summer may be winding down but there are still plenty of events happening in and around Milwaukee, including the Wisconsin State Fair!
Posted at 6:54 AM, Aug 04, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Summer may be winding down but there are still plenty of events happening in and around Milwaukee, including the Wisconsin State Fair! This weekend, we have Bacon Fest, a Luke Bryan concert, Black Arts Fest MKE, and more.

Check out this list of things happening in southeast Wisconsin over the next few days:

FRIDAY

Wisconsin State Fair

  • 8/4-8/14
  • Wisconsin State Fair Park
  • 640 S 84th St
  • West Allis, WI

Luke Bryan

  • 7:00 PM
  • American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • 100 N Harbor Dr.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

OZAUKEE COUNTY FAIR

  • 8/3-8/7
  • Ozaukee County Fairgrounds
  • W67N866 Washington Ave
  • Cedarburg, WI

DAS Fest USA

  • Walworth County Fairgrounds and Campgrounds
  • Elkhorn, Wisconsin
  • 411 E Court St, Elkhorn
  • WI 53121

Sad Summer Festival 2022

  • 2:30 p.m.
  • Rave Eagles Ball Club
  • 2401 W Wisconsin Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI 53233

Bronzeville Week

  • 8/6-8/13
  • Multiple events & locations

SATURDAY

Bacon Fest

  • Roma Lodge
  • 7130 Spring St.
  • Mount Pleasant

Black Arts Fest MKE

  • 12:00 until 10 p.m.
  • Summerfest Grounds
  • 200 N Harbor Dr,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Root Beer Bash

  • 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • The Yard at BAYSHORE
  • 5800 N Bayshore Dr
  • Glendale, WI 53217

SUNDAY

Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse and Hollywood Undead with special guests Bad Wolves

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Miller High Life Theatre
  • 500 W Kilbourn Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Brewtown Rumble

  • Celebrate vintage motorcycles
  • 11:00 a.m.
  • Deer District
  • 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee

Bronzeville Week Cultural & Arts Festival

  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • North Avenue from King Drive to Seventh Street

