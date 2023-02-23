Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Auto Shows, K Pop Night, Baconfest

MILWAUKEE — This weekend is going to be a great weekend to get out and about. It's supposed to be sunny with temperatures in the 30s all weekend, which sounds amazing compared to this week's snow!
What better way to enjoy the weekend than with a wide variety of events. This week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute includes a Bucks game, Marquette basketball game, an auto show, and much much more!
Check out the full list of this weekend's events.
FRIDAY
Milwaukee Auto Show
- 2/25-3/5
- Wisconsin Center
- 400 W Wisconsin Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels
- Friday, February 24: 3pm – 9 pm
- Saturday, February 25: 10am – 9pm
- Sunday, February 26: 10am – 6pm
- State Fair Exposition Center
- 8200 W Greenfield
- West Allis, 53214 United States
Heat Vs. Bucks
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON
- 8:00 p.m.
- The Riverside Theater
- 116 W Wisconsin Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
SATURDAY
- 11:00 - 5:00 p.m
- Nō Studios
- 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53205
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 8:00 p.m.
- Turner Hall Ballroom
- 1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI
- 5:30 a.m.
- Three Bridges Park
- 610 S 35th Street
- 1:00 p.m.
- Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
- 325 W Walnut St, Milwaukee, WI
SUNDAY
Buy Black, Make History Marketplace
- 11:00 - 4:00 p.m.
- Deer District
- 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- Event Center inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
- 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233
- 11:30 a.m.
- Italian Community Center
- 631 E Chicago St. Milwaukee, WI 53202
Suns Vs. Bucks
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203