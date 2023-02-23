Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Auto Shows, K Pop Night, Baconfest

What better way to enjoy the weekend than with a wide variety of events
This weekend is going to be a great weekend to get out and about. It's supposed to be sunny with temperatures in the 30s all weekend, which sounds amazing compared to this week's snow!
Posted at 7:11 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 08:21:03-05

MILWAUKEE — This weekend is going to be a great weekend to get out and about. It's supposed to be sunny with temperatures in the 30s all weekend, which sounds amazing compared to this week's snow!

What better way to enjoy the weekend than with a wide variety of events. This week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute includes a Bucks game, Marquette basketball game, an auto show, and much much more!

Check out the full list of this weekend's events.

FRIDAY
Milwaukee Auto Show

  • 2/25-3/5
  • Wisconsin Center
  • 400 W Wisconsin Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

  • Friday, February 24: 3pm – 9 pm
  • Saturday, February 25: 10am – 9pm
  • Sunday, February 26: 10am – 6pm
  • State Fair Exposition Center
  • 8200 W Greenfield
  • West Allis, 53214 United States

Heat Vs. Bucks

  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON

SATURDAY

Blac Market MKE

  • 11:00 - 5:00 p.m
  • Nō Studios
  • 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53205

Marquette Men's Basketball

  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

K Pop Night

  • 8:00 p.m.
  • Turner Hall Ballroom
  • 1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Urban Candlelight

  • 5:30 a.m.
  • Three Bridges Park
  • 610 S 35th Street

JAZZ HERITAGE FESTIVAL

  • 1:00 p.m.
  • Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
  • 325 W Walnut St, Milwaukee, WI

SUNDAY

Buy Black, Make History Marketplace

  • 11:00 - 4:00 p.m.
  • Deer District
  • 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Baconfest

  • Event Center inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
  • 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Milwaukee's Best Bloody 2023

  • 11:30 a.m.
  • Italian Community Center
  • 631 E Chicago St. Milwaukee, WI 53202

Suns Vs. Bucks

  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News