Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Auto Shows, K Pop Night, Baconfest

MILWAUKEE — This weekend is going to be a great weekend to get out and about. It's supposed to be sunny with temperatures in the 30s all weekend, which sounds amazing compared to this week's snow!

What better way to enjoy the weekend than with a wide variety of events. This week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute includes a Bucks game, Marquette basketball game, an auto show, and much much more!

Check out the full list of this weekend's events.

FRIDAY

Milwaukee Auto Show



2/25-3/5

Wisconsin Center

400 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels



Friday, February 24: 3pm – 9 pm

Saturday, February 25: 10am – 9pm

Sunday, February 26: 10am – 6pm

State Fair Exposition Center

8200 W Greenfield

West Allis, 53214 United States

Heat Vs. Bucks



Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON



8:00 p.m.

The Riverside Theater

116 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

Blac Market MKE



11:00 - 5:00 p.m

Nō Studios

1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53205

Marquette Men's Basketball



Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

K Pop Night



8:00 p.m.

Turner Hall Ballroom

1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Urban Candlelight



5:30 a.m.

Three Bridges Park

610 S 35th Street

JAZZ HERITAGE FESTIVAL



1:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

325 W Walnut St, Milwaukee, WI

SUNDAY

Buy Black, Make History Marketplace



11:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Deer District

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203



Baconfest



Event Center inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Milwaukee's Best Bloody 2023



11:30 a.m.

Italian Community Center

631 E Chicago St. Milwaukee, WI 53202

Suns Vs. Bucks



Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

