Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Art in Bloom, Tim McGraw, and a Tribute to Taylor Swift

MILWAUKEE — Spring is coming to southeast Wisconsin!! It's a great weekend to get outside and enjoy all that our area has to offer. Check out Adriana's full list of fun events for the whole family.
FRIDAY
Tim McGraw
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Art in Bloom
Milwaukee Art Museum
700 N. Art Museum Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Floral Fashion Party
Milwaukee Art Museum
700 N. Art Museum Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Candlelight Spring: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
St. James 1868 Wedding & Event Venue
833 W Wisconsin Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
The Tortured Poets Department Album Release Party
The Rave / Eagles Club
2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
The 11th annual Milwaukee Blues Festiva
The Riverside Theater
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Makers! 24 + Sculpture 24 + Focus!24 Student Exhibitions
These “Best of” Exhibitions feature student work from all levels of Jewelry & Metalsmithing, Sculpture, Photography, and Digital Fabrication & Design courses taught during 2023-24 academic year at UWM.
1937 E Kenilworth Pl,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Spring Gallery Night MKE
Friday, April 19 – 5 to 9pm
Saturday, April 20 – 10am to 4pm
*Hours vary by location
Spring Gallery Night at The Pfister
The Pfister Hotel
424 E. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical
4/6-5/5
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 North Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
SATURDAY
29th Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup
More than 90 locations
across the Milwaukee River Basin
Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup
Lakefront Brewery, Inc.
1872 N. Commerce Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Party for the Planet – River Cleanup 2024
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53226
Earth Week: River Clean up Kayak Advanced Paddling
Menomonee Valley
Urban Ecology Center
3700 W. Pierce Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Brew City Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Veterans Park
1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford IceHogs
(Summerfest Day)
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Battle of The Badges
Watch three hockey games for as low as $22!
Two Police vs. Fire hockey games at 12:30pm and 2pm and the Admirals game at 6pm!
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
GEA Spring Children's Resale
6801 Southway,
Greendale, WI 53129
Live Jazz w/ Victor Campbell Ensemble
Shaker's Cigar Bar
422 S 2nd Street,
MILWAUKEE, WI 53204
Nina Simone: Four Women
4/16-/5/2
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
108 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
SUNDAY
Slinger Super Speedway Season Opener
280 Cedar Creek Rd,
Slinger, WI 53086
Black Puppy Days -
A fundraiser for the Wisconsin Humane Society
1024 S 5th St,
Milwaukee, WI
Mermaid Echo
11:00 am – 11:30 am
500 N Harbor Dr,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
