Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Art in Bloom, Tim McGraw, and a Tribute to Taylor Swift

MILWAUKEE — Spring is coming to southeast Wisconsin!! It's a great weekend to get outside and enjoy all that our area has to offer. Check out Adriana's full list of fun events for the whole family.

FRIDAY

Tim McGraw

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Art in Bloom

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Floral Fashion Party

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Candlelight Spring: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

St. James 1868 Wedding & Event Venue

833 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

The Tortured Poets Department Album Release Party

The Rave / Eagles Club

2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

The 11th annual Milwaukee Blues Festiva

The Riverside Theater

116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Makers! 24 + Sculpture 24 + Focus!24 Student Exhibitions

These “Best of” Exhibitions feature student work from all levels of Jewelry & Metalsmithing, Sculpture, Photography, and Digital Fabrication & Design courses taught during 2023-24 academic year at UWM.

1937 E Kenilworth Pl,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Spring Gallery Night MKE

Friday, April 19 – 5 to 9pm

Saturday, April 20 – 10am to 4pm

*Hours vary by location

Spring Gallery Night at The Pfister

The Pfister Hotel

424 E. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical

4/6-5/5

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 North Water Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

SATURDAY

29th Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup

More than 90 locations

across the Milwaukee River Basin

Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup

Lakefront Brewery, Inc.

1872 N. Commerce Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Party for the Planet – River Cleanup 2024

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W. Bluemound Road,

Milwaukee, WI 53226

Earth Week: River Clean up Kayak Advanced Paddling

Menomonee Valley

Urban Ecology Center

3700 W. Pierce Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53215

Brew City Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Veterans Park

1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford IceHogs

(Summerfest Day)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Battle of The Badges

Watch three hockey games for as low as $22!

Two Police vs. Fire hockey games at 12:30pm and 2pm and the Admirals game at 6pm!

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

GEA Spring Children's Resale

6801 Southway,

Greendale, WI 53129

Live Jazz w/ Victor Campbell Ensemble

Shaker's Cigar Bar

422 S 2nd Street,

MILWAUKEE, WI 53204

Nina Simone: Four Women

4/16-/5/2

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

108 E. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY

Slinger Super Speedway Season Opener

280 Cedar Creek Rd,

Slinger, WI 53086

Black Puppy Days -

A fundraiser for the Wisconsin Humane Society

1024 S 5th St,

Milwaukee, WI

Mermaid Echo

11:00 am – 11:30 am

500 N Harbor Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

