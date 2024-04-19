Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Art in Bloom, Tim McGraw, and a Tribute to Taylor Swift

Watch Now
Spring is coming to southeast Wisconsin!! It's a great weekend to get outside and enjoy all that our area has to offer. Check out Adriana's full list of fun events for the whole family.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 07:56:43-04

FRIDAY
Tim McGraw
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Art in Bloom
Milwaukee Art Museum
700 N. Art Museum Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Floral Fashion Party
Milwaukee Art Museum
700 N. Art Museum Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Candlelight Spring: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
St. James 1868 Wedding & Event Venue
833 W Wisconsin Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53233

The Tortured Poets Department Album Release Party
The Rave / Eagles Club
2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233

The 11th annual Milwaukee Blues Festiva
The Riverside Theater
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Makers! 24 + Sculpture 24 + Focus!24 Student Exhibitions
These “Best of” Exhibitions feature student work from all levels of Jewelry & Metalsmithing, Sculpture, Photography, and Digital Fabrication & Design courses taught during 2023-24 academic year at UWM.
1937 E Kenilworth Pl,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Spring Gallery Night MKE
Friday, April 19 – 5 to 9pm
Saturday, April 20 – 10am to 4pm
*Hours vary by location

Spring Gallery Night at The Pfister
The Pfister Hotel
424 E. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical
4/6-5/5
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 North Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

SATURDAY
29th Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup
More than 90 locations
across the Milwaukee River Basin

Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup
Lakefront Brewery, Inc.
1872 N. Commerce Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53212

Party for the Planet – River Cleanup 2024
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53226

Earth Week: River Clean up Kayak Advanced Paddling
Menomonee Valley
Urban Ecology Center
3700 W. Pierce Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53215

Brew City Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Veterans Park
1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford IceHogs
(Summerfest Day)
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Battle of The Badges
Watch three hockey games for as low as $22!
Two Police vs. Fire hockey games at 12:30pm and 2pm and the Admirals game at 6pm!
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

GEA Spring Children's Resale
6801 Southway,
Greendale, WI 53129

Live Jazz w/ Victor Campbell Ensemble
Shaker's Cigar Bar
422 S 2nd Street,
MILWAUKEE, WI 53204

Nina Simone: Four Women
4/16-/5/2
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
108 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY
Slinger Super Speedway Season Opener
280 Cedar Creek Rd,
Slinger, WI 53086

Black Puppy Days -
A fundraiser for the Wisconsin Humane Society
1024 S 5th St,
Milwaukee, WI

Mermaid Echo
11:00 am – 11:30 am
500 N Harbor Dr,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

