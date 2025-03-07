Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: An early way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, maple syrup sampling, and more!

It's Friday again, so here's your weekly roundup of all the great events happening in southeast Wisconsin this weekend:

The biggest St. Patrick's Day-themed party in the state is taking over downtown Milwaukee on Saturday — it's the Shamrock Shuffle! This might make you green with envy, but he event is sold out. Which means you won't be able to get an official green t-shirt or enjoy food and drink specials but you can still join in on the fun and visit bars and restaurants on the route.

Maybe you're in the mood for something sweet this weekend? Then head to the Wehr Nature Center on Saturday for Maple Sugar Days! At the 45th annual event you'll have the chance to tap a maple tree, see how sap is boiled, sample a flight of maple syrup, and hear surprising stories behind your favorite sticky treat!

Today is the first Friday of the Lenten season and it happens to be Friday Fish Fry Day! Wisconsin's governor, the mayor of Milwaukee, and the Milwaukee county executive have all issued proclamations, meaning it is officially the day to celebrate a Friday tradition. The man behind this effort is Caleb Westphal. He has not missed a Friday fish fry in 12 years! He hopes the holiday inspires you to go out and get some fish, but also, to help out others who can't. Click here to read about how Caleb is raising money for Interchange Food Pantry and how you can get involved.

