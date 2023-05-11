Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Admirals playoffs, Paw Patrol Live, Mother's Day events

MILWAUKEE — It's Mother's Day weekend and the Milwaukee Admirals are playing in some playoff games! There's free admission to a lot of events for moms, and even some activities if you have a dog.
The weather won't be the best this weekend, but make sure you still try to make the best of it and attend some fun events!
Check out our full list of weekend events:
FRIDAY
Milwaukee Admirals VS. Texas Stars for the Central Division title
- May 12, 2023 at 07:00 pm
- May 13, 2023 at 06:00 pm
- UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
- 400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
Gabriel Iglesias
- Milwaukee Improv (Main Room)
- 20110 Lower Union Street
- Brookfield, WI 53045
Star Wars: The Force AwakensSymphony
- 5/12-/5/14
- Bradley Symphony Center
- 212 W Wisconsin Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI
SATURDAY
Asian American & Pacific Islander Stem Professionals
- 10:00 a.m.
- Discovery World
- 500 N. Harbor Drive,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 10:00 A.M.
- Greendale Visitor Center
- 5602 Broad Street,
- Greendale, WI 53129
- Noon
- 1301 W Hampton Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53209-6531, United States
- 830 East Keefe Avenue,
- Milwaukee, WI 53212
- Waukesha County Expo Center
- 1000 Northview Rd.
- Waukesha, WI 53188
Monarch Trail Annual Plant Sale
- Saturday, May 13th, 11am - 4pm
- Sunday, May 14th, 11am - 2pm
- Greenfield Park Pavilion,
- 2028 S 124th St,
- West Allis, WI 53227
SUNDAY
- Paw Patrol Live
- Miller High Life Theatre
- 500 W Kilbourn Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI
Free Mother's Day Admission to Discovery World
- Discovery World
- 500 N. Harbor Drive,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
Free Mother's Day Admission to Milwaukee County Zoo
- Milwaukee County Zoo
- 10001 W. Blue Mound Road,
- Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Free Mother's Day Admission Harley-Davidson Museum
- Harley-Davidson Museum
- 400 W. Canal Street,
- Milwaukee, WI 53201
Mother’s Day 5k and 10k Run/walk
- Veterans Park1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 3rd St. Market Hall
- 275 West Wisconsin Avenue
- #Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
Monarch Trail Annual Plant Sale
- Saturday, May 13th, 11am - 4pm
- Sunday, May 14th, 11am - 2pm
- Greenfield Park Pavilion,
- 2028 S 124th St,
- West Allis, WI 53227
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.