Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Admirals playoffs, Paw Patrol Live, Mother's Day events

MILWAUKEE — It's Mother's Day weekend and the Milwaukee Admirals are playing in some playoff games! There's free admission to a lot of events for moms, and even some activities if you have a dog.

The weather won't be the best this weekend, but make sure you still try to make the best of it and attend some fun events!

Check out our full list of weekend events:

FRIDAY

Milwaukee Admirals VS. Texas Stars for the Central Division title



May 12, 2023 at 07:00 pm

May 13, 2023 at 06:00 pm

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Gabriel Iglesias

Milwaukee Improv (Main Room)

20110 Lower Union Street

Brookfield, WI 53045

Star Wars: The Force AwakensSymphony



5/12-/5/14

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI

SATURDAY

Asian American & Pacific Islander Stem Professionals



10:00 a.m.

Discovery World

500 N. Harbor Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Pet Palooza



10:00 A.M.

Greendale Visitor Center

5602 Broad Street,

Greendale, WI 53129

Spring Fest at Lincoln Park



Noon

1301 W Hampton Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53209-6531, United States

Battle of the Badges Boxing



830 East Keefe Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama



Waukesha County Expo Center

1000 Northview Rd.

Waukesha, WI 53188

Monarch Trail Annual Plant Sale



Saturday, May 13th, 11am - 4pm

Sunday, May 14th, 11am - 2pm

Greenfield Park Pavilion,

2028 S 124th St,

West Allis, WI 53227

SUNDAY



Paw Patrol Live

Miller High Life Theatre

500 W Kilbourn Ave,

Milwaukee, WI

Free Mother's Day Admission to Discovery World



Discovery World

500 N. Harbor Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Free Mother's Day Admission to Milwaukee County Zoo



Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W. Blue Mound Road,

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Free Mother's Day Admission Harley-Davidson Museum



Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53201

Mother’s Day 5k and 10k Run/walk



Veterans Park1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Mother's Day Market



3rd St. Market Hall

275 West Wisconsin Avenue

#Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203

Monarch Trail Annual Plant Sale



Saturday, May 13th, 11am - 4pm

Sunday, May 14th, 11am - 2pm

Greenfield Park Pavilion,

2028 S 124th St,

West Allis, WI 53227

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip