Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Admirals playoffs, Paw Patrol Live, Mother's Day events

Posted at 5:24 AM, May 11, 2023
MILWAUKEE — It's Mother's Day weekend and the Milwaukee Admirals are playing in some playoff games! There's free admission to a lot of events for moms, and even some activities if you have a dog.

The weather won't be the best this weekend, but make sure you still try to make the best of it and attend some fun events!

Check out our full list of weekend events:

FRIDAY

Milwaukee Admirals VS. Texas Stars for the Central Division title

  • May 12, 2023 at 07:00 pm
  • May 13, 2023 at 06:00 pm
  • UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
  • 400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Gabriel Iglesias

Star Wars: The Force AwakensSymphony

  • 5/12-/5/14
  • Bradley Symphony Center
  • 212 W Wisconsin Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI

SATURDAY

Asian American & Pacific Islander Stem Professionals

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • Discovery World
  • 500 N. Harbor Drive,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Pet Palooza

  • 10:00 A.M.
  • Greendale Visitor Center
  • 5602 Broad Street,
  • Greendale, WI 53129

Spring Fest at Lincoln Park

  • Noon
  • 1301 W Hampton Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53209-6531, United States

Battle of the Badges Boxing

  • 830 East Keefe Avenue,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53212

Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama

  • Waukesha County Expo Center
  • 1000 Northview Rd.
  • Waukesha, WI 53188

Monarch Trail Annual Plant Sale

  • Saturday, May 13th, 11am - 4pm
  • Sunday, May 14th, 11am - 2pm
  • Greenfield Park Pavilion,
  • 2028 S 124th St,
  • West Allis, WI 53227

SUNDAY

Free Mother's Day Admission to Discovery World

  • Discovery World
  • 500 N. Harbor Drive,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Free Mother's Day Admission to Milwaukee County Zoo

  • Milwaukee County Zoo
  • 10001 W. Blue Mound Road,
  • Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Free Mother's Day Admission Harley-Davidson Museum

  • Harley-Davidson Museum
  • 400 W. Canal Street,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53201

Mother’s Day 5k and 10k Run/walk

  • Veterans Park1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Mother's Day Market

  • 3rd St. Market Hall
  • 275 West Wisconsin Avenue
  • #Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203

Monarch Trail Annual Plant Sale

  • Saturday, May 13th, 11am - 4pm
  • Sunday, May 14th, 11am - 2pm
  • Greenfield Park Pavilion,
  • 2028 S 124th St,
  • West Allis, WI 53227

