Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Admirals Game 4, Brewer's Star Wars theme night, and free Mother's Day events

MILWAUKEE — Sunday is Mother's Day and there are so many ways to celebrate around the area. And there are tons of fun things to do before the big holiday. Check out Adriana's full list below.

FRIDAY

Milwaukee Admirals

Playoff Game 4

510 W Kilbourn Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

An Ikebana Evening

Pabst Mansion

2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Lake Country DockHounds vs. Sioux Falls Canaries

1011 Blue Ribbon Circle North,

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

SATURDAY

Star Wars Night At The Brewers Game

American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Wisconsin Vintage Fest

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Mother's Day Dinner on the East Troy Railroad

East Troy Railroad Museum

2002 Church Street,

East Troy, WI 53120

SUNDAY

Mother’s Day At The Domes

524 S Layton Blvd,

Milwaukee, WI 53215

Mother’s Day at the Zoo

FREE ADMISSION FOR MOMS

10001 W Bluemound Rd,

Milwaukee, WI 53226

Milwaukee Public Museum

FREE ADMISSION FOR MOMS

800 W. Wells St.,

Milwaukee, WI

Discovery World

FREE ADMISSION FOR MOMS

500 N. Harbor Drive

Milwaukee,WI

Harley-Davidson Museum

FREE ADMISSION FOR MOMS

400 W. Canal St.,

Milwaukee, WI

Old World Wisconsin

FREE ADMISSION FOR MOMS

W372-S9727 Highway 67

Eagle,WI

Milwaukee Mother's Day Half Marathon, 10K, & 5K

Veterans Park

Milwaukee, WI

Mother's Day Wildflower Walk

2975 N. Lake Park Road

Milwaukee, WI

Royal Mother's Day Tea-Kiddie Cruise

205 West Highland Avenue

Milwaukee Wisconsin

Rummage-O-Rama

Waukesha Expo Center,

1000 Northview Road, Waukesha

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

