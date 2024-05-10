Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Admirals Game 4, Brewer's Star Wars theme night, and free Mother's Day events

MILWAUKEE — Sunday is Mother's Day and there are so many ways to celebrate around the area. And there are tons of fun things to do before the big holiday. Check out Adriana's full list below.
FRIDAY
Milwaukee Admirals
Playoff Game 4
510 W Kilbourn Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214
An Ikebana Evening
Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Lake Country DockHounds vs. Sioux Falls Canaries
1011 Blue Ribbon Circle North,
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
SATURDAY
Star Wars Night At The Brewers Game
American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214
Wisconsin Vintage Fest
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W. Canal Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Mother's Day Dinner on the East Troy Railroad
East Troy Railroad Museum
2002 Church Street,
East Troy, WI 53120
SUNDAY
Mother’s Day At The Domes
524 S Layton Blvd,
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Mother’s Day at the Zoo
FREE ADMISSION FOR MOMS
10001 W Bluemound Rd,
Milwaukee, WI 53226
Milwaukee Public Museum
FREE ADMISSION FOR MOMS
800 W. Wells St.,
Milwaukee, WI
Discovery World
FREE ADMISSION FOR MOMS
500 N. Harbor Drive
Milwaukee,WI
Harley-Davidson Museum
FREE ADMISSION FOR MOMS
400 W. Canal St.,
Milwaukee, WI
Old World Wisconsin
FREE ADMISSION FOR MOMS
W372-S9727 Highway 67
Eagle,WI
Milwaukee Mother's Day Half Marathon, 10K, & 5K
Veterans Park
Milwaukee, WI
Mother's Day Wildflower Walk
2975 N. Lake Park Road
Milwaukee, WI
Royal Mother's Day Tea-Kiddie Cruise
205 West Highland Avenue
Milwaukee Wisconsin
Rummage-O-Rama
Waukesha Expo Center,
1000 Northview Road, Waukesha
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.