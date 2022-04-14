Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Admirals, Brewers, Bucks, egg hunts, and more

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be an exciting weekend in Milwaukee, and it kicks off today with 414 Day! Here are some of the events you can check out around the city this weekend.

Friday, April 15th

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers



American Family Field

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 16th

Spring Fling Egg Hunt



Discovery World

500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Egg Day Milwaukee Zoo



Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m

Egg Hunt, Prizes, face painting and more

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers



American Family Field

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee Admirals Vs. Iowa Wild



First Responders Night receive 1/2 off tickets

Pat McCurdy performance before & after the game

UW- Panther Arena

400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

6:00 p.m.

PAW Patrol Live



Miller High Life Theater

500 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Multiple showtimes starting at 10:00 a.m.

Who Lays Eggs – Natural Dye Workshop



Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park

1500 E Park Place Milwaukee, WI

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, April 17th

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers



American Family Field

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

1:10 p.m.

*Active duty military and veterans can purchase half-price tickets in select locations for regular season Sunday home games this season.* For info click here

NBA Playoffs Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks



Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

5:30 p.m.

PAW Patrol Live



Miller High Life Theater

500 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI53203

2:00p.m.

