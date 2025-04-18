Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: A new walk-through light display, 'Egg Day' at the zoo, and more!

Whether you’re looking to enjoy dazzling light displays, fresh local produce, or scrumptious dining options, there's something for everyone this weekend!

Watch: Andrea Albers rounds up the top events for this weekend:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Events for April 19-20

Experience the "Lights of Spring" in Pewaukee

Get ready for an enchanting evening at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee! This weekend marks the debut of the brand-new walk-through light show, the “Lights of Spring.” Similar to the beloved Country Christmas, visitors will stroll along a nearly mile-long outdoor trail adorned with vibrant displays and animated creatures. Marvel at blooming flowers, fluttering butterflies, and more. Tickets are priced at just $7 per person, and kids younger than 23 months can enjoy entry for free!

For more information and tickets, visit: Ingleside Hotel - Lights of Spring

Final Milwaukee Winter Farmer's Market of the Season!

Don’t miss the last chance to visit the Milwaukee Winter Farmer's Market this Saturday. This indoor market showcases a fantastic selection of local and regional growers, family businesses, and entrepreneurs. A great perk for attendees is that SNAP benefits are accepted at the market and can be doubled up to $30.

For details and updates, check out their Facebook page: Milwaukee Winter Farmer's Market

Restaurant Week Kicks Off in Lake Geneva

Pack your appetite and head over to Lake Geneva this Saturday for the start of Restaurant Week! Diners can indulge in exclusive breakfast, lunch, and dinner deals at more than 30 participating restaurants throughout the area. Treat your taste buds to a variety of culinary delights during this special week. For a full list of participating restaurants and offers, visit: Visit Lake Geneva - Restaurant Week

"Egg-citing" Events at the Milwaukee County Zoo

This Saturday promises to be exciting at the Milwaukee County Zoo with its special “Egg Day” event! Enjoy a day filled with fun activities such as the Bunny Parade, an Egg Hunt Trail, and a game of Spring Bingo. Of course, don’t forget to visit your favorite zoo animals while you’re there!

For more information on the schedule and activities, visit: Milwaukee County Zoo - Egg Day

