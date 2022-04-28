Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: A gamer's oasis, classic cars, Blue Man Group, Vegan Fest

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a rainy weekend in Milwaukee, but luckily, there are plenty of indoor events happening! From a midwest gaming event to a Brewers game and Vegan Fest, check out these events happening around Milwaukee.
FRIDAY
- April 29- May 1
- Wisconsin Center
- 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- Friday Preview Night:
- 6 p.m. - midnight (limited events open, limited entry!)
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- April 29- May 1
- The Pabst Theater
- 144 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI
Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI
- 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY
- 10 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.
- South Shore Pavilion
- 2900 S Shore Dr Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee
Caffeine and Chrome-Gateway Classic Cars of Milwaukee
- 9949 58th Place
- Kenosha, WI 53144
- Free Admission from 9am to 12pm
- 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Discovery World
- 500 N Harbor Dr
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Nicolet Union High School
- 6701 N Jean Nicolet Rd, Glendale, WI 53217
- 1:00 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley
- 3700 W Pierce St, Milwaukee, WI 53214
- Registration is required and will close 24 hours prior to event start time.
- April 30- May 1st
- Uihlein Hall
- 929 N Water St.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
SUNDAY
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Unique items from over 50 local artists and crafters
- 9400 Boerner Drive
- Hales Corners
- Wisconsin 53130
- April 30- May 1st
- Uihlein Hall
- 929 N Water St.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- An Evening of Laughter and Reflection Where the Audience Asks Questions
- The Riverside Theater
- 116 W Wisconsin Ave
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
