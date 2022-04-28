Watch
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: A gamer's oasis, classic cars, Blue Man Group, Vegan Fest

Charlie Johnson/Wisconsin Express
Posted at 4:36 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 05:36:15-04

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a rainy weekend in Milwaukee, but luckily, there are plenty of indoor events happening! From a midwest gaming event to a Brewers game and Vegan Fest, check out these events happening around Milwaukee.

FRIDAY

Midwest Gaming Classic

  • April 29- May 1
  • Wisconsin Center
  • 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203
  • Friday Preview Night:
  • 6 p.m. - midnight (limited events open, limited entry!)
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Stomp

  • April 29- May 1
  • The Pabst Theater
  • 144 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI
  • 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Oak Leaf Trail Bike Ride

  • 10 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.
  • South Shore Pavilion
  • 2900 S Shore Dr Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee

Caffeine and Chrome-Gateway Classic Cars of Milwaukee

  • 9949 58th Place
  • Kenosha, WI 53144
  • Free Admission from 9am to 12pm

Robotics Showcase

  • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Discovery World
  • 500 N Harbor Dr
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

4th Annual Midwest Vegan Fest

  • 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Nicolet Union High School
  • 6701 N Jean Nicolet Rd, Glendale, WI 53217

Bike & Doodle

  • 1:00 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley
  • 3700 W Pierce St, Milwaukee, WI 53214
  • Registration is required and will close 24 hours prior to event start time.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI
  • 6:10 p.m.

Blue Man Group

  • April 30- May 1st
  • Uihlein Hall
  • 929 N Water St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY

Art In the Gardens

  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Unique items from over 50 local artists and crafters
  • 9400 Boerner Drive
  • Hales Corners
  • Wisconsin 53130

Blue Man Group

  • April 30- May 1st
  • Uihlein Hall
  • 929 N Water St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Carol Burnett

  • An Evening of Laughter and Reflection Where the Audience Asks Questions
  • The Riverside Theater
  • 116 W Wisconsin Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI
  • 1:10 p.m.

