Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: A gamer's oasis, classic cars, Blue Man Group, Vegan Fest

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a rainy weekend in Milwaukee, but luckily, there are plenty of indoor events happening! From a midwest gaming event to a Brewers game and Vegan Fest, check out these events happening around Milwaukee.

FRIDAY

Midwest Gaming Classic



April 29- May 1

Wisconsin Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Friday Preview Night:

6 p.m. - midnight (limited events open, limited entry!)

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Stomp



April 29- May 1

The Pabst Theater

144 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers



American Family Field

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI

7:10 p.m.



SATURDAY

Oak Leaf Trail Bike Ride



10 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.

South Shore Pavilion

2900 S Shore Dr Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee

Caffeine and Chrome-Gateway Classic Cars of Milwaukee



9949 58th Place

Kenosha, WI 53144

Free Admission from 9am to 12pm

Robotics Showcase



9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Discovery World

500 N Harbor Dr

Milwaukee, WI 53202

4th Annual Midwest Vegan Fest



11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nicolet Union High School

6701 N Jean Nicolet Rd, Glendale, WI 53217

Bike & Doodle



1:00 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley

3700 W Pierce St, Milwaukee, WI 53214

Registration is required and will close 24 hours prior to event start time.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers



American Family Field

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI

6:10 p.m.

Blue Man Group



April 30- May 1st

Uihlein Hall

929 N Water St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY

Art In the Gardens



10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Unique items from over 50 local artists and crafters

9400 Boerner Drive

Hales Corners

Wisconsin 53130

Blue Man Group



April 30- May 1st

Uihlein Hall

929 N Water St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Carol Burnett



An Evening of Laughter and Reflection Where the Audience Asks Questions

The Riverside Theater

116 W Wisconsin Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53203



Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers



American Family Field

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI

1:10 p.m.

